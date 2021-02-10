THE ARENA OPEN FINE PRINT

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Regional eligibility restrictions apply, void where prohibited.

Receiving monetary rewards requires having or creating Wizards, DCI, and i-Payout accounts. (iPayout accounts cannot be created in advance.)

Refer to the official Terms and Conditions for complete details.

Your Fate Is Sealed

For the first Arena Open in 2021, we wanted to open our play opportunities by scheduling, for the first time ever, a Limited event. We have done both Historic and Standard Constructed Arena Open events in the past but have yet to challenge players to strive for glory using a limited card pool.

Today, we're excited to announce that the Arena Open scheduled for February 20–21 will be featuring the Kaldheim Sealed format.

We'll get to more of the fine details in just a bit, but before you ask—why Sealed, and why not Player Draft?

The biggest hurdle with doing player drafts for competitive events on MTG Arena is that an in-game draft table requires exactly eight participants: no more, no less. Given the large-scale, open nature of the Arena Open (see, it's even in the name), we can't guarantee the number of interested participants is going to be divisible by eight. While we are exploring potential solutions to this problem, there are technical, logistical, and philosophical hurdles we need to overcome first.

Beyond that, we also have a responsibility to ensure competitive integrity. While this is true for all Arena Open events, we recognize gameplay disruption during a draft can be particularly devastating, whether it's an issue within the client itself or an insufficient number of players available to begin a draft.

While we consider solutions to some of these issues, we do have a Limited format that scales to any number of players over an event period: Sealed.

We hope the introduction of this format gives our Limited fans a new opportunity to show their stuff and our competitive Constructed players a new challenge to overcome. And for those of you who have been keeping an eye on the MTG Arena event calendar—we will be offering Best-of-Three Sealed for the first time ever, both leading up to the Arena Open, as well as for the Arena Open itself.

Additionally, this Arena Open will qualify eligible players who finish Day 2 with five or more wins to the March Strixhaven Qualifier Weekend, which will feature the Kaldheim Phantom Sealed format. More details will be available on the Qualifier Weekend Information page on Magic.gg.

Okay, so now for all the frigid facts.

Day 1

Format: Best-of-One or Best-of-Three Kaldheim Sealed

Deck Building: Open

Players do not have to register and submit one specific deck for the whole event. They only need a deck with at least 40 cards (including basic lands) for participating in each match.

Players will be able to make changes to their deck in between matches using cards opened in their sealed pool.

Reminder that only the snow lands opened in your pool will be available for deck building.

Start: February 20, 2021 at 6 a.m. PT

Signups End: February 21, 2021 at 3 a.m. PT—you'll still have a few hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline.

Event End: February 21, 2021 at 6 a.m. PT

Entry Fee: 22,500 Gold or 4,500 Gems (both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

Cards from the sealed pool will be added to the player's respective collection.

Players receive a new sealed pool with each entry.

Entry Reward: Phyrexian Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider card style

BEST-OF-ONE BEST-OF-THREE Event Record: 7 wins or 3 Losses Event Record: 4 wins or 1 Loss 7 Wins: 2,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2 4 Wins: 5,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2 6 Wins: 1,600 Gems 3 Wins: 5,000 Gems 5 Wins: 1,200 Gems 2 Wins: 2,500 Gems 4 Wins: 800 Gems 1 Win: 1,000 Gems 3 Wins: 400 Gems 0 Wins: No Reward 0–2 Wins: No Reward

Day 2

Start: February 21, 2021 at 6 a.m. PT

Signups End: February 21, 2021 at 8 a.m. PT—you'll have until the event ends to complete your matches, but you must join during this 2-hour window.

Event Ends: February 21, 2021 at 5 p.m. PT

Format: Best-of-Three Kaldheim Sealed

Players will receive a new sealed card pool for Day 2.

Cards from the sealed pool will be added to the player's respective collection.

Deck Building: Open

Players do not have to register and submit one specific deck for the whole event. They only need a deck with at least 40 cards (including basic lands) for participating in each match.

Players will be able to make changes to their deck in between matches using cards opened in their sealed pool.

Reminder that only the snow lands opened in your pool will be available for deck building.

Event Record: 7 wins or 2 losses

7 Wins: $2,000 USD, invitation to March Strixhaven Qualifier Weekend if eligible to participate

6 Wins: $1,000 USD, invitation to March Strixhaven Qualifier Weekend if eligible to participate

5 Wins: 20,000 Gems, invitation to March Strixhaven Qualifier Weekend if eligible to participate

4 Wins: 10,000 Gems

3 Wins: 6,000 Gems

2 Wins: 4,000 Gems

1 Win: 2,000 Gems

0 Wins: No Reward

Entry Fee: None—previous qualification from Day 1 required.

Q&A

How many players can earn the monetary rewards on Day 2?

As many as qualify! All players on Day 2 who earn six or seven wins will be eligible to receive the monetary rewards.

Can I qualify for Day 2 multiple times?

Players may qualify for Day 2 by earning enough wins in the Day 1 Best-of-One or Best-of-Three events. Qualifying multiple times (i.e. through both Day 1 events) will not grant you additional Tokens for Day 2 participation. On a related note, it is not required to qualify in both events to receive a Token for Day 2; qualifying in a single event is sufficient.

Is the Arena Open a part of the MPL/Magic Esports?

Top finishers on Day 2 will be eligible to compete in an upcoming Qualifier Weekend event.

What should I do if I encounter an issue during the Arena Open?

If you encounter an issue or need further assistance with the Arena Open, you will need to contact Customer Service—we are unable to provide support for in-game issues over social media (other than telling you to submit a ticket). Please ensure you select "Qualifier Weekend/Arena Open Issues" as the reason you are contacting our support team.

I reached six/seven wins on Day 2 and earned a monetary reward . . . now what?

If you receive a monetary reward, we will contact you via the email listed in your Wizards account to obtain your DCI Account and with instructions for activating your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout (or notifying you of your prize if you have already created an account). Please check your email regularly after the Arena Open to ensure that you respond to our inquiry in a timely manner. If you win a monetary reward and do not receive a reward email within 72 hours of completion of the Arena Open, please contact Customer Service.

For more information on reward fulfilments, please refer to the full Terms and Conditions and our general Event Prize Support FAQ.