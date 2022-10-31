Arena Open: Dominaria Sealed, November 5–6

Like Teferi, the stalwart temporal archmage, we're taking a trip back in time for the next Arena Open! November 5–6, compete with the original Dominaria set in Sealed matches for a chance to win up to $2,500 and an invitation to the December Qualifier Weekend!

Before we get into the details:

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Regional eligibility restrictions apply, void where prohibited.

Receiving monetary rewards requires having or creating Wizards, DCI, and i-Payout accounts. (i-Payout accounts cannot be created in advance.)

Refer to the official Terms and Conditions for complete details.

Day 1

The Arena Open begins on Saturday, November 5, with both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three Dominaria Sealed matches using 30-minute match timers for each player.

Best-of-One matches: Seven wins earn you an invitation token for the Day 2 competition.

Best-of-Three matches: Four wins earn you an invitation token for the Day 2 competition.

You may enter Day 1 events as many times as you like, but multiple Day 2 invitation tokens only count as a single Day 2 entry.

Everyone who enters will receive the Urza Assembles the Titans card sleeve:

Day 1 Event Details

Event start: November 5 at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)

Signup end: November 6 at 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC)

You'll have three hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline. Matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

Day 1 end: November 6 at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)

No new matches begin after this time, but matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

Entry fee: 25,000 Gold or 5,000 gems (for both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

Format: Choice of Best-of-One Dominaria Sealed or Best-of-Three Dominaria Sealed

Structure:

Best-of-One: 7 Wins or 3 losses

Best-of-Three: 4 Wins or 1 loss

Rewards:

DAY 1: Dominaria Sealed (Best-of-One)

Entry reward: Urza Assembles the Titans card sleeve 7 Wins 5,000 gems + Day 2 invitation token 6 Wins 2,500 gems 5 Wins 1,000 gems 0–4 Wins No rewards

Day 1: Dominaria Sealed (Best-of-Three)

Entry Reward: Urza Assembles the Titans card sleeve 4 Wins 6,000 gems + Day 2 invitation token 3 Wins 5,000 gems 2 Wins 3,000 gems 1 Win 1,500 gems 0 Wins No rewards

Day 2

Players who qualify during Day 1 events may enter Day 2 competition where prizes increase dramatically! You may only enter once on Day 2, even if you qualify multiple times on Day 1.

Day 2 Structure

Day 2 of the Arena Open features two Best-of-Three Dominaria Sealed events using 30-minute match timers for each player.

All Day 2 players will open six packs at the beginning of the day. The entry period for Sealed One is open from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. PT (14:00–16:00 UTC). Players will then have until 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC) to earn up to three match wins with that deck or be eliminated after a match loss.

Then, all continuing players will open six packs a second time. The entry period for Sealed Two is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT (20:00–22:00 UTC). Players will have until 6 p.m. PT (November 7, 02:00 UTC) to earn up to three more match wins or be eliminated after a match loss.

Earning even a single win in Sealed Two will be enough for a cash prize and an invitation to the December Qualifier Weekend!

Day 2, Sealed One Event Details

Sealed One entry window: November 6, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. PT (14:00–16:00 UTC)

You must join during this two-hour window. You'll have until 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC) to earn up to three match wins or one loss.

Sealed One end: Must complete matches by November 6 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC)

Entry fee: Day 2 invitation token (earned on Day 1)

Format: Dominaria Sealed Best-of-Three

Structure: 3 Wins or 1 loss

Rewards:

Day 2, Sealed One:

Dominaria Sealed (Best-of-Three) 3 Wins Sealed Two invitation 2 Wins 5,000 gems 1 Win 2,500 gems 0 Wins 500 gems

Day 2, Sealed Two Event Details

Sealed Two entry window: November 6, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT (20:00–22:00 UTC)

You must join during this two-hour window. You'll have until 6 p.m. PT (02:00 UTC) to earn up to three match wins or one loss.

Sealed Two end: Must complete matches by November 6 at 6 p.m. PT (November 7, 02:00 UTC)

Entry fee: Day 2 invitation token (earned on Day 1)

Format: Dominaria Sealed

Structure: Best-of-Three matches until 3 wins or 1 loss

Rewards:

Day 2, Sealed Two:

Dominaria Sealed (Best-of-Three) 3 Wins $2,500 + Qualifier Weekend invitation 2 Wins $2,000 + Qualifier Weekend invitation 1 Win $1,000 + Qualifier Weekend invitation 0 Wins 20,000 gems

Arena Open FAQ

How many players can earn monetary rewards on Day 2?

Day 2 players who earn one, two, or three wins in Sealed Two are eligible to receive monetary rewards.

Can I qualify for Day 2 multiple times?

No, qualifying multiple times will not grant you additional invitation tokens for Day 2 participation. Players qualify for Day 2 by earning enough wins in Day 1 Best-of-One or Best-of-Three events.

What should I do if I encounter an issue during the Arena Open?

Contact Customer Service if you need assistance during the Arena Open. We are unable to provide support for in-game issues over social media (other than telling you to submit a ticket).

Please ensure you select "Qualifier Weekend/Arena Open Issues" as the reason you are contacting our support team.

I earned a monetary reward on Day 2 . . . now what?

If you receive a monetary reward, we will contact you at the email address listed in your Wizards account to ask for your DCI account and to provide instructions for activating your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout. If you already have an i-Payout account, we'll notify you of your prize.

Please check your email regularly after the Arena Open to ensure that you respond to our inquiry in a timely manner.

If you win a monetary reward and do not receive a reward email within 72 hours of completion of the Arena Open, please contact Customer Service.

For more information on reward fulfilments, please refer to the full Terms and Conditions and our general Event Prize Support FAQ.