The House has brought a challenge for you, offering exciting rewards and the opportunity to win cash prizes! The next Arena Open arrives October 12–13, 2024. You can compete in Duskmourn: House of Horror Sealed and Draft with the top prize of $2,000 and an invitation to the November Qualifier Weekend. Ready to take on the House and your fellow Magic players?

Eager participants may be quick to rush into the doors of Duskmourn, but let's cover some important details first:

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Regional eligibility restrictions apply, void where prohibited.

Receiving monetary rewards requires having or creating Wizards, DCI, and i-Payout accounts. (i-Payout accounts cannot be created in advance.)

The official Terms and Conditions have complete details on the Arena Open.

Arena Open – Day 1

The Arena Open begins on Saturday, October 12, with both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three Duskmourn: House of Horror Sealed matches using 30-minute match timers for each player.

Best-of-One matches: Seven wins earn you an invitation token for the Day 2 competition.

Best-of-Three matches: Four wins earn you an invitation token for the Day 2 competition.

You may enter Day 1 events as many times as you like, but you can only claim one Day 2 invitation—multiple invitations count as a single Day 2 entry.

Day 1 Event Details

Event open : October 12 at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)

: October 12 at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) Signup close : October 13 at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC)

: October 13 at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC) You'll have 3 hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline. Matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

Day 1 end : October 13 at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)

: October 13 at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) No new matches begin after this time. Matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

Entry fee : 25,000 gold or 5,000 gems (for both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

: 25,000 gold or 5,000 gems (for both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) Format : Best-of-One or Best-of-Three Duskmourn: House of Horror Sealed

: Best-of-One or Best-of-Three Duskmourn: House of Horror Sealed Structure :

: Best-of-One: 7 wins or 3 losses



Best-of-Three: 4 wins or 1 loss

Reward :

: Plots That Span Centuries sleeve

Day 1

Duskmourn: House of Horror Sealed

(Best-of-One) Wins Gems Invitations 7 5,000 Day 2 invitation token 6 2,500 - 5 1,000 - 0–4 - - Day 1

Duskmourn: House of Horror Sealed

(Best-of-Three) Wins Gems Invitations 4 6,000 Day 2 invitation token 3 5,000 - 2 3,000 - 1 1,500 - 0 - -

Arena Open – Day 2

Players who qualify during Day 1 events may enter the Day 2 competition. You may only enter once on Day 2, even if you qualify multiple times on Day 1.

There will be two Best-of-Three Player Draft competitions on Day 2 using 30-minute match timers for each player.

Draft One (Day 2)

Day 2 players entered in Draft One will draft at the beginning of the day. The entry period for Draft One is from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. PT (13:00–15:00 UTC) .

. Players will have until 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC) to complete four matches.

Draft One features four guaranteed matches.

Achieving a record of 3-1 or 4-0 in Draft One will earn you a Draft Two entry token.

Players with 4 wins will carry forward an extra loss pip, making their Draft Two a double-elimination event (players with three wins in Draft One will have a single-elimination Draft Two event).

Players with an undefeated 4-0 record from Draft One will carry forward an unused loss pip to Draft Two. That means Draft Two for those players will be a double elimination, allowing them to suffer one loss and stay in the running.

Draft One Event Details

Draft One entry window : October 13, 6 a.m.–8 a.m. PT (13:00–15:00 UTC) You must join during this 2-hour window. You'll have until 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC) to earn up to 3 match wins or one loss.

: October 13, 6 a.m.–8 a.m. PT (13:00–15:00 UTC) Draft One end : Must complete matches by October 13 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC)

: Must complete matches by October 13 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC) Entry fee : Day 2 invitation token (earned on Day 1)

: Day 2 invitation token (earned on Day 1) Format : Duskmourn: House of Horror Draft (Best-of-Three)

: Duskmourn: House of Horror Draft (Best-of-Three) Structure : Fixed four matches

: Fixed four matches Rewards:

Day 2, Draft One

Duskmourn: House of Horror Draft

(Best-of-Three) Wins Gems Invitations 4 - Draft Two invitation token

(double elimination) 3 - Draft Two invitation token

(single elimination) 2 2,500 - 1 1,500 - 0 500 -

Draft Two (Day 2)

All Draft Two players will draft and matchmake in the same queues.

Players draft a second time in Draft Two. The entry period for Draft Two is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT (19:00–21:00 UTC) .

. Players will have until October 13 at 6 p.m. PT (01:00 UTC October 14) to earn up to 4 match wins or be eliminated after either 1 match loss—or 2 match losses for those players with an undefeated record in Draft One record.

Draft Two Event Details

Draft Two entry window : October 13, 12 p.m.–2 p.m. PT (19:00–21:00 UTC) You must join during this 2-hour window. You'll have until October 13 at 6 p.m. PT (01:00 UTC October 14) to earn up to 3 match wins or 1 loss.

: October 13, 12 p.m.–2 p.m. PT (19:00–21:00 UTC) Draft Two end : Must complete matches by October 13 at 6 p.m. PT (01:00 UTC October 14)

: Must complete matches by October 13 at 6 p.m. PT (01:00 UTC October 14) Entry fee : Day 2 invitation token (earned on Day 1)

: Day 2 invitation token (earned on Day 1) Format : Duskmourn: House of Horror Draft (Best-of-Three)

: Duskmourn: House of Horror Draft (Best-of-Three) Structure : Best-of-Three matches until 4 wins or 1 loss for players with a 3–1 record in Draft One, or 2 losses for players with a 4–0 record in Draft One

: Best-of-Three matches until 4 wins or 1 loss for players with a 3–1 record in Draft One, or 2 losses for players with a 4–0 record in Draft One Rewards:

Day 2, Draft Two

Duskmourn: House of Horror Draft

(Best-of-Three) Wins Cash Prize Gems Invitations 4 $2,000 - November Qualifier Weekend invitation 3 $1,000 - November Qualifier Weekend invitation 2 $500 - November Qualifier Weekend invitation 1 - 15,000 - 0 - 5,000 -

Arena Open FAQ

How many players can earn monetary rewards on Day 2?

Day 2 players who earn two, three, or four wins in Draft Two are eligible to receive monetary rewards.

Can I qualify for Day 2 multiple times?

No, qualifying multiple times will not grant you additional invitation tokens for Day 2 participation. Players qualify for Day 2 by earning enough wins in Day 1 Best-of-One or Best-of-Three events.

What should I do if I encounter an issue during the Arena Open?

Contact Customer Service if you need assistance during the Arena Open. We are unable to provide support for in-game issues over social media (other than telling you to submit a ticket).

Please ensure you select "Qualifier Weekend/Arena Open Issues" as the reason you are contacting our support team.

I earned a monetary reward on Day 2 … now what?

If you receive a monetary reward, we will contact you at the email address listed in your Wizards account and provide instructions for setting up your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout. If you already have an i-Payout account, we'll notify you of your prize.

Please check your email regularly after the Arena Open to ensure that you respond to our inquiry in a timely manner.

If you win a monetary reward and do not receive a reward email within two weeks of completion of the Arena Open, please contact Customer Service.

For more information on reward fulfilments, please refer to the full Terms and Conditions and our general Event Prize Support FAQ.