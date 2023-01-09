The year is new, and the air is crisp and chilly (at least for those in the cooler parts of the Northern Hemisphere). We're embracing the wintry season for the next Arena Open by reaching back to Kaldheim and its snowy lands January 21–22.

With the opportunity to earn up to $2,000 and an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend in February, this should warm the cockles of your heart!

But before we get into the details:

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Regional eligibility restrictions apply, void where prohibited.

Receiving monetary rewards requires having or creating Wizards, DCI, and i-Payout accounts. (i-Payout accounts cannot be created in advance.)

Refer to the official Terms and Conditions for complete details.

Day 1

The Arena Open begins on Saturday, January 21, with both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three Kaldheim Sealed matches using 30-minute match timers for each player.

Best-of-One matches: Seven wins earn you an invitation token for the Day 2 competition.

Best-of-Three matches: Four wins earn you an invitation token for the Day 2 competition.

You may enter Day 1 events as many times as you like, but multiple Day 2 invitation tokens only count as a single Day 2 entry.

Everyone who enters will receive the Memory Lapse sleeve:

Day 1 Event Details

Event open: January 21 at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)

Signup close: January 22 at 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC)

You'll have three hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline. Matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

Day 1 end: January 22 at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)

No new matches begin after this time, but matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

Entry fee: 25,000 Gold or 5,000 gems (for both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

Format: Best-of-One or Best-of-Three Kaldheim Sealed

Structure:

Best-of-One: 7 Wins or 3 losses

Best-of-Three: 4 Wins or 1 loss

Rewards:

DAY 1: Kaldheim Sealed (Best-of-One) Entry reward: Memory Lapse sleeve 7 Wins 5,000 gems + Day 2 invitation token 6 Wins 2,500 gems 5 Wins 1,000 gems 0–4 Wins No rewards

Day 1: Kaldheim Sealed (Best-of-Three) Entry reward: Memory Lapse sleeve 4 Wins 6,000 gems + Day 2 invitation token 3 Wins 5,000 gems 2 Wins 3,000 gems 1 Win 1,500 gems 0 Wins No rewards

Day 2

Players who qualify during Day 1 events may enter Day 2 competition. You may only enter once on Day 2, even if you qualify multiple times on Day 1.

There will be two Best-of-Three Kaldheim Player Draft competitions on Day 2 using 30-minute match timers for each player.

Draft One

Day 2 players entered in Draft One will draft at the beginning of the day. The entry period for Draft One is from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. PT (14:00–16:00 UTC) .

. Players will have until 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC) to complete four matches.

Draft One features four guaranteed matches.

Achieving a record of 3–1 or 4–0 in Draft One will earn you a Draft Two entry token.

Players with four wins will carry forward an extra loss pip, making their Draft Two a double-elimination event (players with three wins in Draft One will have a single-elimination Draft Two event).

Players with an undefeated 4–0 record from Draft One will carry forward an unused loss pip to Draft Two. That means Draft Two for those players will be a double elimination, allowing them to suffer one loss and stay in the running.

Day 2, Draft One Event Details

Draft One entry window: January 22, 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. PT (14:00–16:00 UTC)

You must join during this two-hour window. You'll have until 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC) to earn up to three match wins or one loss.

Draft One end: Must complete matches by January 22 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC)

Entry fee: Day 2 invitation token (earned on Day 1)

Format: Kaldheim Player Draft (Best-of-Three)

Structure: Fixed four matches

Rewards:

Day 2, Draft One:

Kaldheim Player Draft (Best-of-Three) 4 Wins Draft Two invitation – double elimination 3 Wins Draft Two invitation – single elimination 2 Wins 2,500 Gems 1 Win 1,500 Gems 0 Wins 500 Gems

Draft Two

All Draft Two players will draft and matchmake in the same queues.

Players draft a second time in Draft Two. The entry period for Draft Two is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT (20:00–22:00 UTC) .

. Players will have until 6 p.m. PT to earn up to four match wins or be eliminated after either one match loss—or two match losses for those players with an undefeated record in Draft One record.

Day 2, Draft Two Event Details

Draft Two entry window: December 18, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT (20:00–22:00 UTC)

You must join during this two-hour window. You'll have until 6 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC) to earn up to three match wins or one loss.

Draft Two end: Must complete matches by January 22 at 6 p.m. PT (January 23, 02:00 UTC)

Entry fee: Day 2 invitation token (earned on Day 1)

Format: Kaldheim Player Draft (Best-of-Three)

Structure: Best-of-Three matches until four wins or one loss for players with a 3–1 record in Draft One, or two losses for players with a 4–0 record in Draft One

Rewards:

Day 2, Draft Two:

Kaldheim Player Draft (Best-of-Three) 4 Wins $2,000 + Qualifier Weekend invitation 3 Wins $1,000 + Qualifier Weekend invitation 2 Win $500 + Qualifier Weekend invitation 1 Win 15,000 Gems 0 Wins 5,000 Gems

Arena Open FAQ

How many players can earn monetary rewards on Day 2?

Day 2 players who earn two, three, or four wins in Draft Two are eligible to receive monetary rewards.

Can I qualify for Day 2 multiple times?

No, qualifying multiple times will not grant you additional invitation tokens for Day 2 participation. Players qualify for Day 2 by earning enough wins in Day 1 Best-of-One or Best-of-Three events.

What should I do if I encounter an issue during the Arena Open?

Contact Customer Service if you need assistance during the Arena Open. We are unable to provide support for in-game issues over social media (other than telling you to submit a ticket).

Please ensure you select "Qualifier Weekend/Arena Open Issues" as the reason you are contacting our support team.

I earned a monetary reward on Day 2 . . . now what?

If you receive a monetary reward, we will contact you at the email address listed in your Wizards account to ask for your DCI account and to provide instructions for activating your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout. If you already have an i-Payout account, we'll notify you of your prize.

Please check your email regularly after the Arena Open to ensure that you respond to our inquiry in a timely manner.

If you win a monetary reward and do not receive a reward email within 72 hours of completion of the Arena Open, please contact Customer Service.

Note that, due to holiday availability, responses may be delayed.

For more information on reward fulfilments, please refer to the full Terms and Conditions and our general Event Prize Support FAQ.