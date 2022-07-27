The Historic format is about to get a blast from Magic's past with Historic Anthology 6! We're once again dipping into the deep well of Magic's history to bring a set of memorable cards that will quench the thirst of fans of Historic and excite players of Historic Brawl with expanded deck-building opportunities.

Bundle Cost: 4,000 gems or 25,000 gold

Bundle Available: July 28, 2022, through October 5, 2022

  • Players will still be able to craft these cards using Wildcards of the appropriate rarity after this date.

Legality: Historic Anthology 6 will be legal to play in Historic formats upon release.

White

Avacyn, Angel of Hope
Blue

Phyrexian Metamorph
Black

Ophiomancer
Night of Souls' Betrayal
Red

Laelia, the Blade Reforged
Green

Go-shintai of Life's Origin
Tarmogoyf
Multicolored

Glimpse the Unthinkable
Artifact

Chalice of the Void
Retrofitter Foundry
Land

Darkmoss Bridge
Drossforge Bridge
Goldmire Bridge
Mistvault Bridge
Razortide Bridge
Rustvale Bridge
Silverbluff Bridge
Slagwoods Bridge
Tanglepool Bridge
Thornglint Bridge
