Bridge Your Way to New Historic Decks with Historic Anthology 6!

The Historic format is about to get a blast from Magic's past with Historic Anthology 6! We're once again dipping into the deep well of Magic's history to bring a set of memorable cards that will quench the thirst of fans of Historic and excite players of Historic Brawl with expanded deck-building opportunities.

Bundle Cost: 4,000 gems or 25,000 gold

Bundle Available: July 28, 2022, through October 5, 2022

Players will still be able to craft these cards using Wildcards of the appropriate rarity after this date.

Legality: Historic Anthology 6 will be legal to play in Historic formats upon release.

White

Avacyn, Angel of Hope

Blue

Phyrexian Metamorph

Black

Ophiomancer Night of Souls' Betrayal

Red

Laelia, the Blade Reforged

Green

Go-shintai of Life's Origin Tarmogoyf

Multicolored

Glimpse the Unthinkable

Artifact

Chalice of the Void Retrofitter Foundry

Land

Darkmoss Bridge Drossforge Bridge Goldmire Bridge

Mistvault Bridge Razortide Bridge Rustvale Bridge

Silverbluff Bridge Slagwoods Bridge