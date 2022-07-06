News / MTG Arena
Dragons & Dungeons All-Access Event!
Look, I'm not trying to overstep, but isn't this getting a little out of hand? Dragons overhead, adventurers breaking down the front door
Dragons & Dungeons Event Details
Dates: July 18, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)–July 28, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)
Format: All-Access Historic Singleton with two emblems:
- Reign of Dragons: "Dragon spells you cast with mana value 5 or greater cost 1 less to cast."
- On a Quest!: "Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, venture into the dungeon."
Structure: 4 wins or 2 losses in Best-of-One matches
Entry: 2,000 gold or 400 gems
Rewards:
|Wins
|Rewards
|4 wins
|2,500 gold + 3 card styles
|3 wins
|1,500 gold + 3 card styles
|2 wins
|1,000 gold + 2 card styles
|1 win
|500 gold + 2 card styles
|0 wins
|1 card style
Rulebook Showcase Card Style Rewards
The following showcase card styles can be earned in this event. Each is equally likely, and you will always receive styles you don't own yet until you collect them all:
- Baba Lysaga, Night Witch
- Cloak of the Bat
- Goggles of Night
- Gorion, Wise Mentor
- Jan Jansen, Chaos Crafter
- Kagha, Shadow Archdruid
- Neera, Wild Mage
- Oji, the Exquisite Blade
- Raggadragga, Goreguts Boss
- Raphael, Fiendish Savior
- Mazzy, Truesword Paladin
- Ulder Ravengard, Marshal
- Jon Irenicus, the Exile
- Liara of the Flaming Fist
- Minthara of the Absolute