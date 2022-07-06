Look, I'm not trying to overstep, but isn't this getting a little out of hand? Dragons overhead, adventurers breaking down the front door . . . how is an honest, hard-working dungeon master supposed to get anything done? My HOA* fees aren't getting any cheaper!

*Hoard of Artifacts

Dragons & Dungeons Event Details

Dates: July 18, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)–July 28, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)

Format: All-Access Historic Singleton with two emblems:

Reign of Dragons: "Dragon spells you cast with mana value 5 or greater cost 1 less to cast."

On a Quest!: "Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, venture into the dungeon."

Structure: 4 wins or 2 losses in Best-of-One matches

Entry: 2,000 gold or 400 gems

Rewards:

Wins Rewards 4 wins 2,500 gold + 3 card styles 3 wins 1,500 gold + 3 card styles 2 wins 1,000 gold + 2 card styles 1 win 500 gold + 2 card styles 0 wins 1 card style

Rulebook Showcase Card Style Rewards

The following showcase card styles can be earned in this event. Each is equally likely, and you will always receive styles you don't own yet until you collect them all: