After the November 11 release on MTG Arena, every player who participates in a tabletop event will receive three wins of advancement on their daily and weekly win tracks, just in time for playing in your local game store's Prerelease events for Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™.

How It Works

When you play in a Magic: The Gathering tabletop event at your local Wizards Play Network game store, your participation is associated with your Wizards account. Since MTG Arena also uses Wizards accounts, on your next login you'll automatically advance 3 wins on your daily and weekly win bonus tracks. This includes of course any gold, individual card rewards (ICRs), and XP associated with those wins.

The gold and ICRs will show up in a reward pop up when you log in, and if your XP results in rewards for leveling up on the Set Mastery, you'll see a second reward pop up for those.

Don't yet play MTG Arena? When you create an MTG Arena account through your Wizards account, your win bonus rewards will be available to you once you complete or skip the in-game tutorial.

Why Do This?

We believe playing Magic is playing Magic, whether you're playing at your local game store or digitally on MTG Arena. If you already play at your local game store and on MTG Arena, you're not missing out on the opportunity to get win bonus rewards by playing at a store. If you play only at your store and have thought about playing MTG Arena, these rewards can help you earn in-game currency to get started, just through your existing play. And finally, if you are currently only playing MTG Arena, we'd love for you to check out an event at your local game store.

This is also just the beginning. We are exploring more ways to connect activity across Wizards systems and provide connective tissue for a more coherent experience.

We also hope stores who run tabletop Magic events will be excited about the additional support that this system provides their players—all without a cost or additional work required by stores—and look forward to seeing the opportunities a better-connected ecosystem can provide them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does my record at the tabletop event affect how many MTG Arena win bonuses I get?

No, you'll get credited for three wins on MTG Arena, even if you didn't win a single game in the tabletop event.

Does my store need to do anything for the event to give MTG Arena rewards?

No. Any Magic event run in EventLink will count once it has been started.

How long does it take the reward to show up on MTG Arena after I've played?

Your rewards should show up within minutes. These rewards are applied automatically and are not manually processed.

If I play in multiple tabletop events without logging into MTG Arena between them, do I still get rewards for all of them?

Yes!

Will I receive rewards through the MTG Arena inbox?

No, you'll see them as a reward pop-up.

Are these wins moving the same daily and weekly win tracks as MTG Arena play does or are they different tracks?

They are the same tracks, just now with additional ways to progress them!

If I play in enough events, will rewards extend beyond the length of the win tracks?

No. The amount of awards you can earn stays the same.

Are the tracks advanced based on the date the tabletop events occur or based on the date you log in to MTG Arena?

The tracks advance based on the day you log in to MTG Arena.