The second card bundle for the Explorer format is coming to MTG Arena! December 13, 2022, Explorer Anthology 2 goes on sale in the MTG Arena Store, and in it you'll find a fresh infusion of cards, including iconic and fan-favorite cards like Mutavault and Thought-Knot Seer.

This bundle isn't just for Explorer fans—all cards in the Explorer Anthology 2 bundle are legal in the Historic format, too!

Bundle Cost: 4,000 gems or 25,0000 gold

Bundle Available: December 13, 2022–March 7, 2023

Players will still be able to craft these cards using wildcards of the appropriate rarity after March 7, 2023.

Legality: Explorer Anthology 2 cards are legal to play in Explorer and Historic formats.

Plus, the arrival of Explorer Anthology 2 brings with it the basic land Wastes, which will be available to all players to add to their decks on December 13!

Look for the remaining card images from Explorer Anthology 2 to be added this week after they are previewed.

Explorer Anthology 2 Card Image Gallery