For the first time ever, play with the preconstructed Commander decks at your local WPN store, then use those Commanders for your Brawl decks on MTG Arena.

When attending The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Party event, players who participate in the event with their Wizards account at a Wizards Play Network (WPN) game store will receive four legendary creature cards on MTG Arena in their in-game inboxes that can be used as their Commander when playing the Brawl format. At The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Party, players will move tokens down a map in a race to the center of the plane! This event takes place between December 15–17 so be sure to check with your local store for more details.

The MTG Arena cards included are:

1x Admiral Brass, Unsinkable

1x Clavileño, First of the Blessed

1x Pantlaza, Sun-Favored

1x Xolatoyac, the Smiling Flood

To be eligible, players need to participate in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Party event at a Wizards Play Network game store between December 15–17. Players must register for the event using their Wizards account that is connected with their MTG Arena account.

The four legendary creature cards listed above will be delivered to eligible players' MTG Arena inboxes later in the month. So be sure to visit your local WPN store to participate in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Party and earn cards in MTG Arena.

Not sure where to play Magic: The Gathering in a WPN store? Head on over to Locator.Wizards.com to find your nearest friendly local game store.

Need an MTG Arena account? Sign up and play free on PC, iOS, or Android!

Important details: