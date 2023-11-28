Get Commander Cards on MTG Arena by Playing at Your Local WPN Store!
For the first time ever, play with the preconstructed Commander decks at your local WPN store, then use those Commanders for your Brawl decks on MTG Arena.
When attending The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Party event, players who participate in the event with their Wizards account at a Wizards Play Network (WPN) game store will receive four legendary creature cards on MTG Arena in their in-game inboxes that can be used as their Commander when playing the Brawl format. At The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Party, players will move tokens down a map in a race to the center of the plane! This event takes place between December 15–17 so be sure to check with your local store for more details.
The MTG Arena cards included are:
- 1x Admiral Brass, Unsinkable
- 1x Clavileño, First of the Blessed
- 1x Pantlaza, Sun-Favored
- 1x Xolatoyac, the Smiling Flood
To be eligible, players need to participate in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Party event at a Wizards Play Network game store between December 15–17. Players must register for the event using their Wizards account that is connected with their MTG Arena account.
The four legendary creature cards listed above will be delivered to eligible players' MTG Arena inboxes later in the month. So be sure to visit your local WPN store to participate in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Party and earn cards in MTG Arena.
Not sure where to play Magic: The Gathering in a WPN store? Head on over to Locator.Wizards.com to find your nearest friendly local game store.
Need an MTG Arena account? Sign up and play free on PC, iOS, or Android!
Important details:
- Players are eligible to receive the four MTG Arena cards at a sanctioned WPN event: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Party from December 15–17, 2023.
- To receive the legendary creature cards on MTG Arena (1x Admiral Brass, Unsinkable; 1x Clavileño, First of the Blessed; 1x Pantlaza, Sun-Favored; and 1x Xolatoyac, the Smiling Flood) players must have an active MTG Arena account that uses the same email address as the Wizards account they use to register for the sanctioned WPN event. The account you register and play with in the WPN store is the same account that will receive MTG Arena cards.
- Your MTG Arena account must be created before you play in the sanctioned WPN event.
- The cards will be granted through the MTG Arena in-game inbox after the conclusion of the event.