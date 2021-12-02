News / MTG Arena
Introducing Alchemy: A New Way to Play MTG Arena
Introducing AlchemyAlchemy is our new MTG Arena play mode based on the Standard format that incorporates new-to-digital Magic alongside rebalanced Standard cards to create a fast, ever-evolving experience for our players.
- An Ever-Evolving Play Mode
Build decks with Standard cards, new-to-digital cards, and rebalanced cards in a new MTG Arena play mode that evolves as fast as our players.
- New-to-Digital Cards
Alchemy will launch with 63 new-to-digital Magic cards featuring mechanics designed specifically for digital play, and players can expect more new cards alongside every Standard set release.
- Rebalanced Magic Cards
Alchemy features rebalanced versions of existing Standard cards to shake up the meta for digital play. Players can expect these regular changes to the format to create a dynamic play experience between Standard set releases.
Try Alchemy!Once Alchemy launches, login to MTG Arena to receive automatically, and at no cost to you:
- 3 Alchemy boosters
- 6 rare Alchemy individual card rewards (ICRs)
- 1 Alchemy mythic rare ICR
Alchemy FAQWhen will Alchemy launch? Alchemy will launch with our December Game Update, currently scheduled for December 9, 2021. Where can I see the new-to-digital Magic cards? We will be previewing more of the new-to-digital Magic cards in the upcoming days, and cards will be available for viewing in the Alchemy: Innistrad Card Image Gallery. Where can I see the rebalanced cards? You can check out the December 2 Weekly MTG livestream to preview all the upcoming planned balance changes. These cards will also be available for viewing in our Alchemy: Innistrad Card Image Gallery. How do I play Alchemy? Like Historic, Alchemy will be a new digital-only format playable on MTG Arena. You will be able to play Alchemy in Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches, both ranked and unranked. Alchemy will also feature in upcoming special events, such as Midweek Magic, Festivals, etc. How much do Alchemy boosters cost? Players will be able to purchase Alchemy boosters either individually for 1,000 gold or fifteen for 3,000 gems—the same price as Standard set boosters. A special Alchemy bundle containing 20 Alchemy boosters will be available for 3,000 gems or 15,000 gold—limit one purchase per player. How do I collect Alchemy cards? Players can purchase Alchemy boosters from the store or craft Alchemy cards using wildcards of the appropriate rarity to receive the new-to-digital Magic cards. Players can collect rebalanced Alchemy cards in both Alchemy and the adjacent Standard set boosters:
- Alchemy boosters will contain the new-to-digital Magic cards, rebalanced cards, and cards from the adjacent Standard set (i.e., Innistrad: Crimson Vow).
- When you receive a rebalanced card from an Alchemy booster, you will also receive the Standard version of the card.
- The same is true when opening a Standard booster that contains a card that has been rebalanced for Alchemy—you will receive both versions of the card.
How do I tell if a card is the rebalanced Alchemy version or the Standard version?Alchemy versions of rebalanced Standard cards will contain the MTG Arena "A" in-line with the card name. They will also have the MTG Arena "A" as a "foil stamp" at the bottom of the card. What if I've already collected cards that have been rebalanced for play in Alchemy? Players who have already collected cards that will have an Alchemy version should automatically see both in their collection when Alchemy releases; you will not need to "re-collect" these cards. This will also apply to future Alchemy balance changes. How does duplicate protection work with Alchemy boosters? Alchemy boosters will use a modified version of duplicate protection.
- When opening an Alchemy booster, it will prioritize the new-to-digital Magic cards created for the current Alchemy set.
- If you've collected playsets of all the new Alchemy cards from the current set, you will instead receive cards of the same rarity from the adjacent Standard set (i.e., Innistrad: Crimson Vow).
- If you are "set complete" for both Alchemy and the adjacent Standard set, normal duplicate protection rules apply.