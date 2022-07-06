Jump In! Packets Update for Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate
Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate arrives in MTG Arena on July 7, 2022, and with it comes a fresh update to Jump In! packets, plus nonbasic lands from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty!
In Jump In!, you pick from themed packets to build a ready-to-play deck. There are hundreds of potential combinations, and each packet has some built-in variance, so you never know what to expect next!
Jump In! Event Details
Starts: Thursday, July 7, 2022, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)
Entry: 1,000 gold or 200 gems
Format: Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.
Structure: Play as many games as you wish, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.
Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade possibility to rare or mythic rare.
Jump In! Lands
When you play in Jump In! events, you automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.
You'll also receive nonbasic lands for play! Packets you choose will add dual lands from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty in the colors appropriate to your deck.
If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.
How Packet Selection Works
Jump In! will present you with three options for your first packet. At least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). There will always be at least one monocolor option and one multicolor option, and no options will have exactly the same color identity as another.
You will also be presented three options for your second packet. The options for the second packet are based on the colors of your first packet selection:
- If your first packet selection has one color, there will always be at least one monocolor option and at least one multicolor option. All multicolor options will contain the color of the first packet selection.
- If your first packet selection has two colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options, and at least one of each color. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, either its colors will be the same as the first packet selected or it will contain both of those colors plus an additional color.
- If your first packet selection has three colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options, covering at least two of those colors. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, it will only contain colors within the first packet selection's color.
Jump In! Packet Lists
Below you'll find the latest packets and cards that have been added. Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their chance of appearing in that slot in the packet.
Check out packet details from previous Jump In! updates:
- Streets of New Capenna update
- Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty update
- Innistrad: Midnight Hunt plus Innistrad: Crimson Vow update
(Editor's Note: The packet lists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These packet lists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each packet.)
Title: Balanced
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Virus Beetle
1 Spirited Companion
1 Life of Toshiro Umezawa
1 Nezumi Bladeblesser
1 Circuit Mender
1 Kami of Terrible Secrets
1 Befriending the Moths
1 Naomi, Pillar of Order
1 Blood Fountain
1 Intercessor's Arrest
1 Soul Transfer
1 Gate of the Black Dragon
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Bewitching
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Gavony Trapper
1 Sungold Sentinel
1 Candlegrove Witch
1 Ritual Guardian
1 Gavony Silversmith
1 Duelcraft Trainer
1 Devoted Paladin
1 Homestead Courage
1 Ritual of Hope
1 Borrowed Time
1 Hedgewitch's Mask
1 Gate to the Citadel
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Bloodthirsty
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Cutthroat Contender
1 Voldaren Bloodcaster
1 Restless Bloodseeker
1 Desperate Farmer
1 Gluttonous Guest
1 Bloodcrazed Socialite
1 Vampire Scrivener
1 Wedding Security
1 Pointed Discussion
1 Parasitic Grasp
1 Bleed Dry
1 Gate of the Black Dragon
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Citizens
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Backup Agent
1 Civil Servant
1 Park Heights Pegasus
1 High-Rise Sawjack
1 Voice of the Vermin
1 Darling of the Masses
1 Speakeasy Server
1 For the Family
1 Warm Welcome
1 Hold for Ransom
1 Take to the Streets
1 Gate to the Citadel
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|34%
|33%
|33%
|75%
|25%
|-
|-
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Counters
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Parish-Blade Trainee
1 Backup Agent
1 Ledger Shredder
1 Celestial Regulator
1 Guardians of Oboro
1 Metropolis Angel
1 Towashi Guide-Bot
1 Angelic Quartermaster
1 Boon of Safety
1 Witness Protection
1 Run Out of Town
1 Gate to Seatower
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Crawlies
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Deathbonnet Sprout
1 Reclusive Taxidermist
1 Vilespawn Spider
1 Eccentric Farmer
1 Slogurk, the Overslime
1 Organ Hoarder
1 Moldgraf Millipede
1 Winterthorn Blessing
1 Fear of Death
1 Mulch
1 Crawling Infestation
1 Gate to Manorborn
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Dead and Buried
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Deathbonnet Sprout
1 Willow Geist
1 Circle of the Land Druid
1 Eccentric Farmer
1 Shadowbeast Sighting
1 Infestation Expert
1 Rise of the Ants
1 Dryad's Revival
1 Duel for Dominance
1 Tapping at the Window
1 Massive Might
1 Gate to Manorborn
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Double Team
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Kobold Warcaller
1 Flaming Fist Duskguard
1 Liara of the Flaming Fist
1 Ulder Ravengard, Marshal
1 Scouting Hawk
1 Blessed Hippogriff
1 Warriors of Tiamat
1 Gnoll Hunting Party
1 Unexpected Allies
1 Improvised Weaponry
1 Seatower Imprisonment
1 Gate to Tumbledown
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Double Trouble
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Goldhound
1 Falkenrath Perforator
1 Daybreak Combatants
1 Alluring Suitor
1 Creepy Puppeteer
1 Famished Foragers
1 Mounted Dreadknight
1 Sure Strike
1 Rending Flame
1 Honeymoon Hearse
1 Burn the Accursed
1 Gate to Tumbledown
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Dragonventures
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Reckless Barbarian
1 Dragonborn Looter
1 Swashbuckler Extraordinaire
1 Young Red Dragon
1 Young Blue Dragon
1 Lozhan, Dragons' Legacy
1 Wrathful Red Dragon
1 Sword Coast Serpent
1 Dragon's Fire
1 You Find the Villains' Lair
1 Breath Weapon
1 Gate to Seatower
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Dragon Ramp
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Scaled Nurturer
1 Korlessa, Scale Singer
1 Pseudodragon Familiar
1 Draconic Muralists
1 Oyaminartok, Polar Werebear
1 Young Blue Dragon
1 Emerald Dragon
1 Dread Linnorm
1 Undersimplify
1 Lapis Orb of Dragonkind
1 Band Together
1 Gate to Manorborn
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|60%
|30%
|10%
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Educated
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Triskaidekaphile
1 Faerie Vandal
1 Cloudkin Seer
1 Overwhelmed Archivist
1 Echo Inspector
1 Psychic Pickpocket
1 Geistwave
1 The Modern Age
1 Winged Words
1 Secrets of the Key
1 Sleep with the Fishes
1 Gate to Seatower
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Enchanting
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Generous Visitor
1 Weaver of Harmony
1 Azusa's Many Journeys
1 Bearer of Memory
1 Geothermal Kami
1 Jukai Preserver
1 Blossom Prancer
1 Greater Tanuki
1 Master's Rebuke
1 Season of Renewal
1 Sheltering Boughs
1 Gate to Manorborn
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|75%
|25%
|-
|-
|33%
|33%
|34%
Title: Equipped
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Rabbit Battery
1 Towashi Songshaper
1 Lizard Blades
1 Bronzeplate Boar
1 Unstoppable Ogre
1 Scrapyard Steelbreaker
1 Kami of Industry
1 Ironhoof Boar
1 Kami's Flare
1 Dueling Rapier
1 Dragonspark Reactor
1 Gate to Tumbledown
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|25%
|25%
Title: Graveyard
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Hypnotic Grifter
1 Snooping Newsie
1 Aven Heartstabber
1 Maestros Initiate
1 Raffine's Silencer
1 Syndicate Infiltrator
1 Girder Goons
1 Sewer Crocodile
1 Fear of Death
1 Dig Up the Body
1 Deal Gone Bad
1 Gate of the Black Dragon
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: High-Tech
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Iron Apprentice
1 Towashi Songshaper
1 Enthusiastic Mechanaut
1 Mechtitan Core
1 Moonfolk Puzzlemaker
1 Twinshot Sniper
1 Replication Specialist
1 Saiba Trespassers
1 Thirst for Knowledge
1 Experimental Synthesizer
1 Abrade
1 Gate to Tumbledown
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|33%
|33%
|34%
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
|75%
|25%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Hoard
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Shambling Ghast
1 Hoard Robber
1 Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple
1 Skullport Merchant
1 Nefarious Imp
1 Grim Hireling
1 Hook Horror
1 Deadly Dispute
1 Ghost Lantern
1 Grave Choice
1 Grim Bounty
1 Gate of the Black Dragon
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Humans
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Traveling Minister
1 Join the Dance
1 Katilda, Dawnhart Prime
1 Apprentice Sharpshooter
1 Clarion Cathars
1 Odric's Outrider
1 Caldaia Strongarm
1 Ballroom Brawlers
1 Flare of Faith
1 Repel the Vile
1 Clear Shot
1 Gate to the Citadel
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|0%
|50%
|50%
|0%
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|0%
Title: Mechs
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Steelclad Spirit
1 Mobilizer Mech
1 Moonfolk Puzzlemaker
1 Soulknife Spy
1 Mindlink Mech
1 Futurist Sentinel
1 Whispering Wizard
1 Replication Specialist
1 Short Circuit
1 Tamiyo's Compleation
1 Suit Up
1 Mech Hangar
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|33%
|34%
|33%
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
Title: Minions
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Ecstatic Awakener
1 Novice Occultist
1 Vengeful Strangler
1 Jerren, Corrupted Bishop
1 Morbid Opportunist
1 Covert Cutpurse
1 Morkrut Behemoth
1 Eaten Alive
1 Ghoulish Procession
1 Blood Fountain
1 Defenestrate
1 Gate of the Black Dragon
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|34%
|33%
|33%
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Modified
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Inchblade Companion___555173
1 Citizen's Crowbar
1 Backup Agent
1 Akki Ember-Keeper
1 Exhibition Magician
1 Swooping Protector
1 Walking Skyscraper
1 Sticky Fingers
1 Revelation of Power
1 Kami's Flare
1 Hold for Ransom
1 Gate to the Citadel
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|75%
|25%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Monsters
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Prosperous Innkeeper
1 Gnoll Hunter
1 Owlbear Shepherd
1 Circle of the Moon Druid
1 Inspiring Bard
1 Skanos, Dragon Vassal
1 Owlbear
1 Hill Giant Herdgorger
1 Choose Your Weapon
1 Band Together
1 Monster Manual
1 Gate to Manorborn
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
|75%
|25%
|-
|-
Title: Saboteurs
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Imoen, Trickster Friend
1 Guild Thief
1 Soulknife Spy
1 Pseudodragon Familiar
1 Alora, Rogue Companion
1 Water Weird
1 Juvenile Mist Dragon
1 Hypnotic Pattern
1 Goggles of Night
1 You Come to a River
1 Charmed Sleep
1 Gate to Seatower
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|34%
|33%
|33%
Title: Sacrifice
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Shambling Ghast
1 Body Dropper
1 Riveteers Requisitioner
1 Pyre-Sledge Arsonist
1 Exhibition Magician
1 Forge Boss
1 Jaxis, the Troublemaker
1 Join the Maestros
1 Fake Your Own Death
1 Ready to Rumble
1 Murder
1 Gate to Tumbledown
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
|40%
|40%
|20%
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Samurai
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Mothrider Patrol
1 Eiganjo Exemplar
1 Selfless Samurai
1 Imperial Subduer
1 Norika Yamazaki, the Poet
1 The Restoration of Eiganjo
1 Seven-Tail Mentor
1 Sunblade Samurai
1 Candletrap
1 Wanderer's Intervention
1 Touch the Spirit Realm
1 Gate to the Citadel
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
|50%
|25%
|25%
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Sneaky
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Cutthroat Contender
1 Nezumi Prowler
1 Inkrise Infiltrator
1 Biting-Palm Ninja
1 Gravelighter
1 Mukotai Ambusher
1 Kami of Restless Shadows
1 Dokuchi Shadow-Walker
1 You Are Already Dead
1 Kaito's Pursuit
1 Hero's Downfall
1 Gate of the Black Dragon
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Speedy
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Goblin Trapfinder
1 Battle Cry Goblin
1 Hobgoblin Captain
1 Valor Singer
1 Giant Fire Beetles
1 Kardum, Patron of Flames
1 Warriors of Tiamat
1 You Come to the Gnoll Camp
1 Improvised Weaponry
1 Craving of Yeenoghu
1 Farideh's Fireball
1 Gate to Tumbledown
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|75%
|25%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Spellcraft
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Thermo-Alchemist
1 Festival Crasher
1 Smoldering Egg
1 Spellrune Painter
1 Lambholt Raconteur
1 Ardent Elementalist
1 Seize the Storm
1 Flame-Blessed Bolt
1 Stolen Vitality
1 Electric Revelation
1 Burn the Accursed
1 Gate to Tumbledown
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|75%
|25%
|-
|67%
|33%
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Spirits
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Drogskol Infantry
1 Devoted Grafkeeper
1 Dorothea, Vengeful Victim
1 Kindly Ancestor
1 Brine Comber
1 Gutter Skulker
1 Heron-Blessed Geist
1 Geistwave
1 Fear of Death
1 Geistlight Snare
1 Scattered Thoughts
1 Gate to the Citadel
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Spooky
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Lantern Bearer
1 Covetous Castaway
1 Baithook Angler
1 Overwhelmed Archivist
1 Organ Hoarder
1 Mirrorhall Mimic
1 Drownyard Amalgam
1 Screaming Swarm
1 Fear of Death
1 Soulcipher Board
1 Scattered Thoughts
1 Gate to Seatower
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Tough
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Hoard Robber
1 Sporeback Wolf
1 Catapult Fodder
1 Old Rutstein
1 Ancient Lumberknot
1 Unhallowed Phalanx
1 Flourishing Hunter
1 Dormant Grove
1 Choose Your Weapon
1 Bladebrand
1 Eaten Alive
1 Gate to Manorborn
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|34%
|33%
|33%
Title: Training
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Ollenbock Escort
1 Parish-Blade Trainee
1 Cathar Commando
1 Gryff Rider
1 Savior of Ollenbock
1 Gryffwing Cavalry
1 Estwald Shieldbasher
1 Devoted Paladin
1 Homestead Courage
1 Sigarda's Imprisonment
1 Valorous Stance
1 Gate to the Citadel
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Transience
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Soldiers of the Watch
1 Rescuer Chwinga
1 Klement, Novice Acolyte
1 Priest of Ancient Lore
1 Flaming Fist Officer
1 Minthara of the Absolute
1 Manticore
1 Pegasus Guardian
1 Valiant Farewell
1 Cast Down
1 Eyes of the Beholder
1 Gate to the Citadel
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Treasure
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Goldhound
1 Jetmir's Fixer
1 Black Market Tycoon
1 Exhibition Magician
1 Glittermonger
1 Capenna Express
1 Cleanup Crew
1 Prizefight
1 Luxurious Libation
1 Stimulus Package
1 Ready to Rumble
1 Gate to Manorborn
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
Title: Vampires
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Voldaren Epicure
1 Bloodtithe Harvester
1 Sanguine Statuette
1 Gluttonous Guest
1 Anje, Maid of Dishonor
1 Bat Whisperer
1 Falkenrath Celebrants
1 Stolen Vitality
1 Hero's Downfall
1 Pointed Discussion
1 Lacerate Flesh
1 Gate to Tumbledown
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|25%
|25%
|75%
|25%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
Title: Vitality
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Traveling Minister
1 Steadfast Paladin
1 Hallowed Priest
1 Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant
1 Priest of Ancient Lore
1 Celestial Unicorn
1 Heron of Hope
1 Sune's Intervention
1 You Hear Something on Watch
1 Minimus Containment
1 Rally Maneuver
1 Gate to the Citadel
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|75%
|25%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Warlock
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Guildsworn Prowler
1 Circle of the Land Druid
1 Gray Slaad
1 Kagha, Shadow Archdruid
1 Sarevok the Usurper
1 Ettercap
1 The Hourglass Coven
1 Poison the Blade
1 Cast Down
1 Sigil of Myrkul
1 Summon Undead
1 Gate of the Black Dragon
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|75%
|25%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Werewolves
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Snarling Wolf
1 Hungry Ridgewolf
1 Kessig Naturalist
1 Fearful Villager
1 Child of the Pack
1 Burly Breaker
1 Tovolar, Dire Overlord
1 Howl of the Hunt
1 Into the Night
1 Moonrager's Slash
1 Reckless Impulse
1 Gate to Manorborn
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|75%
|25%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|67%
|33%
|-
|-
Title: Wolf Pack
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Ascendant Packleader
1 Sporeback Wolf
1 Outland Liberator
1 Oakshade Stalker
1 Weaver of Blossoms
1 Hookhand Mariner
1 Burly Breaker
1 Wolfkin Outcast
1 Massive Might
1 Howl of the Hunt
1 Wolf Strike
1 Gate to Manorborn
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|60%
|30%
|10%
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
Title: Zombies
Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!
1 Champion of the Perished
1 A-Hobbling Zombie
1 A-Skull Skaab
1 Falcon Abomination
1 Fell Stinger
1 Organ Hoarder
1 Rot-Tide Gargantua
1 Crawl from the Cellar
1 Infernal Grasp
1 Startle
1 Vivisection
1 Gate of the Black Dragon
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|40%
|40%
|20%
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-