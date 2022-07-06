Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate arrives in MTG Arena on July 7, 2022, and with it comes a fresh update to Jump In! packets, plus nonbasic lands from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty!

In Jump In!, you pick from themed packets to build a ready-to-play deck. There are hundreds of potential combinations, and each packet has some built-in variance, so you never know what to expect next!

Jump In! Event Details

Starts: Thursday, July 7, 2022, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)

Entry: 1,000 gold or 200 gems

Format: Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.

Structure: Play as many games as you wish, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.

Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade possibility to rare or mythic rare.

Jump In! Lands

When you play in Jump In! events, you automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.

You'll also receive nonbasic lands for play! Packets you choose will add dual lands from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty in the colors appropriate to your deck.

Bloodfell Caves Blossoming Sands Dismal Backwater

If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.

How Packet Selection Works

Jump In! will present you with three options for your first packet. At least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). There will always be at least one monocolor option and one multicolor option, and no options will have exactly the same color identity as another.

You will also be presented three options for your second packet. The options for the second packet are based on the colors of your first packet selection:

If your first packet selection has one color, there will always be at least one monocolor option and at least one multicolor option. All multicolor options will contain the color of the first packet selection.

If your first packet selection has two colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options, and at least one of each color. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, either its colors will be the same as the first packet selected or it will contain both of those colors plus an additional color.

If your first packet selection has three colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options, covering at least two of those colors. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, it will only contain colors within the first packet selection's color.

Jump In! Packet Lists

Below you'll find the latest packets and cards that have been added. Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their chance of appearing in that slot in the packet.

Check out packet details from previous Jump In! updates:

(Editor's Note: The packet lists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These packet lists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each packet.)

Title: Balanced

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Virus Beetle

1 Spirited Companion

1 Life of Toshiro Umezawa

1 Nezumi Bladeblesser

1 Circuit Mender

1 Kami of Terrible Secrets

1 Befriending the Moths

1 Naomi, Pillar of Order

1 Blood Fountain

1 Intercessor's Arrest

1 Soul Transfer

1 Gate of the Black Dragon

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Life of Toshiro Umezawa 50% Nezumi Prowler 50% - - Circuit Mender 67% Imperial Recovery Unit 33% - - Blood Fountain 67% Hedgewitch's Mask 33% - - Intercessor's Arrest 50% Sigarda's Imprisonment 50% - -

Title: Bewitching

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Gavony Trapper

1 Sungold Sentinel

1 Candlegrove Witch

1 Ritual Guardian

1 Gavony Silversmith

1 Duelcraft Trainer

1 Devoted Paladin

1 Homestead Courage

1 Ritual of Hope

1 Borrowed Time

1 Hedgewitch's Mask

1 Gate to the Citadel

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Candlegrove Witch 50% Ambitious Farmhand 50% - - Gavony Silversmith 50% Clarion Cathars 50% - - Ritual of Hope 67% Rally Maneuver 33% - - Hedgewitch's Mask 50% Nurturing Presence 50% - -

Title: Bloodthirsty

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Cutthroat Contender

1 Voldaren Bloodcaster

1 Restless Bloodseeker

1 Desperate Farmer

1 Gluttonous Guest

1 Bloodcrazed Socialite

1 Vampire Scrivener

1 Wedding Security

1 Pointed Discussion

1 Parasitic Grasp

1 Bleed Dry

1 Gate of the Black Dragon

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Voldaren Bloodcaster 50% Falkenrath Forebear 50% - - Desperate Farmer 50% Vampire Spawn 50% - - Pointed Discussion 50% Blood Fountain 50% - - Bleed Dry 50% Twisted Embrace 50% - -

Title: Citizens

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Backup Agent

1 Civil Servant

1 Park Heights Pegasus

1 High-Rise Sawjack

1 Voice of the Vermin

1 Darling of the Masses

1 Speakeasy Server

1 For the Family

1 Warm Welcome

1 Hold for Ransom

1 Take to the Streets

1 Gate to the Citadel

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Backup Agent 34% Sky Crier 33% Civic Gardener 33% Park Heights Pegasus 75% Halo Fountain 25% - - Voice of the Vermin 67% Swooping Protector 33% - - For the Family 50% Boon of Safety 50% - -

Title: Counters

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Parish-Blade Trainee

1 Backup Agent

1 Ledger Shredder

1 Celestial Regulator

1 Guardians of Oboro

1 Metropolis Angel

1 Towashi Guide-Bot

1 Angelic Quartermaster

1 Boon of Safety

1 Witness Protection

1 Run Out of Town

1 Gate to Seatower

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Backup Agent 50% Raffine's Informant 50% - - Ledger Shredder 67% Scheming Fence 33% - - Guardians of Oboro 50% Psionic Snoop 50% - - Boon of Safety 50% Slip Out the Back 50% - -

Title: Crawlies

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Deathbonnet Sprout

1 Reclusive Taxidermist

1 Vilespawn Spider

1 Eccentric Farmer

1 Slogurk, the Overslime

1 Organ Hoarder

1 Moldgraf Millipede

1 Winterthorn Blessing

1 Fear of Death

1 Mulch

1 Crawling Infestation

1 Gate to Manorborn

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Slogurk, the Overslime 50% Grolnok, the Omnivore 50% - - Fear of Death 50% Locked in the Cemetery 50% - - Mulch 50% Tapping at the Window 50% - - Crawling Infestation 50% Soulcipher Board 50% - -

Title: Dead and Buried

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Deathbonnet Sprout

1 Willow Geist

1 Circle of the Land Druid

1 Eccentric Farmer

1 Shadowbeast Sighting

1 Infestation Expert

1 Rise of the Ants

1 Dryad's Revival

1 Duel for Dominance

1 Tapping at the Window

1 Massive Might

1 Gate to Manorborn

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Willow Geist 50% Spring-Leaf Avenger 50% - - Rise of the Ants 50% Bramble Wurm 50% - - Duel for Dominance 50% Master's Rebuke 50% - - Massive Might 50% Witch's Web 50% - -

Title: Double Team

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Kobold Warcaller

1 Flaming Fist Duskguard

1 Liara of the Flaming Fist

1 Ulder Ravengard, Marshal

1 Scouting Hawk

1 Blessed Hippogriff

1 Warriors of Tiamat

1 Gnoll Hunting Party

1 Unexpected Allies

1 Improvised Weaponry

1 Seatower Imprisonment

1 Gate to Tumbledown

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Flaming Fist Duskguard 50% Genasi Rabble-Rouser 50% - - Scouting Hawk 50% Resistance Squad 50% - - Unexpected Allies 50% Mace of Disruption 50% - - Improvised Weaponry 50% Light 'Em Up 50% - -

Title: Double Trouble

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Goldhound

1 Falkenrath Perforator

1 Daybreak Combatants

1 Alluring Suitor

1 Creepy Puppeteer

1 Famished Foragers

1 Mounted Dreadknight

1 Sure Strike

1 Rending Flame

1 Honeymoon Hearse

1 Burn the Accursed

1 Gate to Tumbledown

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Goldhound 50% Voldaren Stinger 50% - - Falkenrath Perforator 50% Blood Petal Celebrant 50% - - Sure Strike 50% Raze the Effigy 50% - - Rending Flame 50% Torch Breath 50% - - Burn the Accursed 50% Farideh's Fireball 50% - -

Title: Dragonventures

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Reckless Barbarian

1 Dragonborn Looter

1 Swashbuckler Extraordinaire

1 Young Red Dragon

1 Young Blue Dragon

1 Lozhan, Dragons' Legacy

1 Wrathful Red Dragon

1 Sword Coast Serpent

1 Dragon's Fire

1 You Find the Villains' Lair

1 Breath Weapon

1 Gate to Seatower

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Swashbuckler Extraordinaire 50% Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind 50% - - Wrathful Red Dragon 50% Ancient Copper Dragon 50% - - You Find the Villains' Lair 50% Syncopate 50% - - Breath Weapon 50% Mephit's Enthusiasm 50% - -

Title: Dragon Ramp

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Scaled Nurturer

1 Korlessa, Scale Singer

1 Pseudodragon Familiar

1 Draconic Muralists

1 Oyaminartok, Polar Werebear

1 Young Blue Dragon

1 Emerald Dragon

1 Dread Linnorm

1 Undersimplify

1 Lapis Orb of Dragonkind

1 Band Together

1 Gate to Manorborn

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Pseudodragon Familiar 50% Dragonborn Looter 50% - - Oyaminartok, Polar Werebear 60% Earthquake Dragon 30% Ancient Bronze Dragon 10% Undersimplify 50% Follow the Tracks 50% - - Band Together 50% Duel for Dominance 50% - - Gate to Manorborn 50% Gate to Seatower 50% - -

Title: Educated

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Triskaidekaphile

1 Faerie Vandal

1 Cloudkin Seer

1 Overwhelmed Archivist

1 Echo Inspector

1 Psychic Pickpocket

1 Geistwave

1 The Modern Age

1 Winged Words

1 Secrets of the Key

1 Sleep with the Fishes

1 Gate to Seatower

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Overwhelmed Archivist 50% Acquisition Octopus 50% - - Geistwave 50% Startle 50% - - Winged Words 50% Majestic Metamorphosis 50% - - Secrets of the Key 50% Consider 50% - -

Title: Enchanting

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Generous Visitor

1 Weaver of Harmony

1 Azusa's Many Journeys

1 Bearer of Memory

1 Geothermal Kami

1 Jukai Preserver

1 Blossom Prancer

1 Greater Tanuki

1 Master's Rebuke

1 Season of Renewal

1 Sheltering Boughs

1 Gate to Manorborn

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Weaver of Harmony 50% Kami of Transience 50% - - Geothermal Kami 50% Harmonious Emergence 50% - - Blossom Prancer 75% Roaring Earth 25% - - Sheltering Boughs 33% Commune with Spirits 33% Favor of Jukai 34%

Title: Equipped

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Rabbit Battery

1 Towashi Songshaper

1 Lizard Blades

1 Bronzeplate Boar

1 Unstoppable Ogre

1 Scrapyard Steelbreaker

1 Kami of Industry

1 Ironhoof Boar

1 Kami's Flare

1 Dueling Rapier

1 Dragonspark Reactor

1 Gate to Tumbledown

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Lizard Blades 50% Ogre-Head Helm 50% - - Unstoppable Ogre 50% Belligerent Guest 50% - - Dueling Rapier 50% Simian Sling 25% Ninja's Kunai 25%

Title: Graveyard

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Hypnotic Grifter

1 Snooping Newsie

1 Aven Heartstabber

1 Maestros Initiate

1 Raffine's Silencer

1 Syndicate Infiltrator

1 Girder Goons

1 Sewer Crocodile

1 Fear of Death

1 Dig Up the Body

1 Deal Gone Bad

1 Gate of the Black Dragon

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Maestros Initiate 67% Midnight Assassin 33% - - Raffine's Silencer 50% Night Clubber 50% - - Fear of Death 50% Extract the Truth 50% - -

Title: High-Tech

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Iron Apprentice

1 Towashi Songshaper

1 Enthusiastic Mechanaut

1 Mechtitan Core

1 Moonfolk Puzzlemaker

1 Twinshot Sniper

1 Replication Specialist

1 Saiba Trespassers

1 Thirst for Knowledge

1 Experimental Synthesizer

1 Abrade

1 Gate to Tumbledown

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Iron Apprentice 33% Network Disruptor 33% Simian Sling 34% Towashi Songshaper 67% Armguard Familiar 33% - - Mechtitan Core 75% Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh 25% - - Moonfolk Puzzlemaker 50% Unstoppable Ogre 50% - - Saiba Trespassers 50% Mirrorshell Crab 50% - -

Title: Hoard

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Shambling Ghast

1 Hoard Robber

1 Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple

1 Skullport Merchant

1 Nefarious Imp

1 Grim Hireling

1 Hook Horror

1 Deadly Dispute

1 Ghost Lantern

1 Grave Choice

1 Grim Bounty

1 Gate of the Black Dragon

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Nefarious Imp 67% Undercity Scrounger 33% - - Hook Horror 50% Baleful Beholder 50% - - Deadly Dispute 50% Fake Your Own Death 50% - - Grave Choice 50% Sewer Plague 50% - -

Title: Humans

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Traveling Minister

1 Join the Dance

1 Katilda, Dawnhart Prime

1 Apprentice Sharpshooter

1 Clarion Cathars

1 Odric's Outrider

1 Caldaia Strongarm

1 Ballroom Brawlers

1 Flare of Faith

1 Repel the Vile

1 Clear Shot

1 Gate to the Citadel

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Traveling Minister 50% Gavony Trapper 50% 0% Katilda, Dawnhart Prime 50% Torens, Fist of the Angels 50% 0% Clarion Cathars 50% Search Party Captain 50% - - Odric's Outrider 50% Sigardian Paladin 50% 0%

Title: Mechs

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Steelclad Spirit

1 Mobilizer Mech

1 Moonfolk Puzzlemaker

1 Soulknife Spy

1 Mindlink Mech

1 Futurist Sentinel

1 Whispering Wizard

1 Replication Specialist

1 Short Circuit

1 Tamiyo's Compleation

1 Suit Up

1 Mech Hangar

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Mindlink Mech 33% Reckoner Bankbuster 34% Surgehacker Mech 33% Whispering Wizard 50% Futurist Operative 50% - - Tamiyo's Compleation 67% Revenge of the Drowned 33% - -

Title: Minions

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Ecstatic Awakener

1 Novice Occultist

1 Vengeful Strangler

1 Jerren, Corrupted Bishop

1 Morbid Opportunist

1 Covert Cutpurse

1 Morkrut Behemoth

1 Eaten Alive

1 Ghoulish Procession

1 Blood Fountain

1 Defenestrate

1 Gate of the Black Dragon

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Novice Occultist 34% Doomed Dissenter 33% Corrupt Court Official 33% Covert Cutpurse 50% Dockside Chef 50% - - Blood Fountain 50% Dig Up the Body 50% - - Defenestrate 50% Murder 50% - -

Title: Modified

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Inchblade Companion___555173

1 Citizen's Crowbar

1 Backup Agent

1 Akki Ember-Keeper

1 Exhibition Magician

1 Swooping Protector

1 Walking Skyscraper

1 Sticky Fingers

1 Revelation of Power

1 Kami's Flare

1 Hold for Ransom

1 Gate to the Citadel

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Inchblade Companion 75% Sanctuary Warden 25% - - Citizen's Crowbar 50% Upriser Renegade 50% - - Revelation of Power 50% Ambitious Assault 50% - - Hold for Ransom 50% Intercessor's Arrest 50% - -

Title: Monsters

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Prosperous Innkeeper

1 Gnoll Hunter

1 Owlbear Shepherd

1 Circle of the Moon Druid

1 Inspiring Bard

1 Skanos, Dragon Vassal

1 Owlbear

1 Hill Giant Herdgorger

1 Choose Your Weapon

1 Band Together

1 Monster Manual

1 Gate to Manorborn

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Inspiring Bard 50% Ambitious Dragonborn 50% - - Hill Giant Herdgorger 50% Dread Linnorm 50% - - Choose Your Weapon 67% Wild Shape 33% - - Monster Manual 75% Lukamina, Moon Druid 25% - -

Title: Saboteurs

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Imoen, Trickster Friend

1 Guild Thief

1 Soulknife Spy

1 Pseudodragon Familiar

1 Alora, Rogue Companion

1 Water Weird

1 Juvenile Mist Dragon

1 Hypnotic Pattern

1 Goggles of Night

1 You Come to a River

1 Charmed Sleep

1 Gate to Seatower

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Guild Thief 67% Mischievous Catgeist 33% - - Water Weird 50% Air-Cult Elemental 50% - - You Come to a River 34% Shocking Grasp 33% Majestic Metamorphosis 33%

Title: Sacrifice

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Shambling Ghast

1 Body Dropper

1 Riveteers Requisitioner

1 Pyre-Sledge Arsonist

1 Exhibition Magician

1 Forge Boss

1 Jaxis, the Troublemaker

1 Join the Maestros

1 Fake Your Own Death

1 Ready to Rumble

1 Murder

1 Gate to Tumbledown

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Shambling Ghast 50% Persistent Specimen 50% - - Riveteers Requisitioner 67% Hungry for More 33% - - Jaxis, the Troublemaker 40% Sanguine Spy 40% Ob Nixilis, the Adversary 20% Fake Your Own Death 50% Daring Escape 50% - -

Title: Samurai

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Mothrider Patrol

1 Eiganjo Exemplar

1 Selfless Samurai

1 Imperial Subduer

1 Norika Yamazaki, the Poet

1 The Restoration of Eiganjo

1 Seven-Tail Mentor

1 Sunblade Samurai

1 Candletrap

1 Wanderer's Intervention

1 Touch the Spirit Realm

1 Gate to the Citadel

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Selfless Samurai 67% Twinblade Geist 33% - - The Restoration of Eiganjo 50% The Wandering Emperor 25% Mothrider Cavalry 25% Candletrap 50% Sigarda's Imprisonment 50% - - Wanderer's Intervention 50% Ancestral Katana 50% - -

Title: Sneaky

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Cutthroat Contender

1 Nezumi Prowler

1 Inkrise Infiltrator

1 Biting-Palm Ninja

1 Gravelighter

1 Mukotai Ambusher

1 Kami of Restless Shadows

1 Dokuchi Shadow-Walker

1 You Are Already Dead

1 Kaito's Pursuit

1 Hero's Downfall

1 Gate of the Black Dragon

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Cutthroat Contender 50% Shambling Ghast 50% - - Nezumi Prowler 50% Dokuchi Silencer 50% - - Inkrise Infiltrator 50% Guildsworn Prowler 50% - - Biting-Palm Ninja 50% Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion 50% - - Hero's Downfall 50% Infernal Grasp 50% - -

Title: Speedy

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Goblin Trapfinder

1 Battle Cry Goblin

1 Hobgoblin Captain

1 Valor Singer

1 Giant Fire Beetles

1 Kardum, Patron of Flames

1 Warriors of Tiamat

1 You Come to the Gnoll Camp

1 Improvised Weaponry

1 Craving of Yeenoghu

1 Farideh's Fireball

1 Gate to Tumbledown

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Valor Singer 50% Plasma Jockey 50% - - Kardum, Patron of Flames 75% Chaos Balor 25% - - Warriors of Tiamat 50% The Shattered States Era 50% - - Craving of Yeenoghu 50% Lunar Frenzy 50% - -

Title: Spellcraft

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Thermo-Alchemist

1 Festival Crasher

1 Smoldering Egg

1 Spellrune Painter

1 Lambholt Raconteur

1 Ardent Elementalist

1 Seize the Storm

1 Flame-Blessed Bolt

1 Stolen Vitality

1 Electric Revelation

1 Burn the Accursed

1 Gate to Tumbledown

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Smoldering Egg 75% Manaform Hellkite 25% - Lambholt Raconteur 67% Frenzied Devils 33% - Stolen Vitality 50% You Come to the Gnoll Camp 50% - Burn the Accursed 50% Ready to Rumble 50% - -

Title: Spirits

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Drogskol Infantry

1 Devoted Grafkeeper

1 Dorothea, Vengeful Victim

1 Kindly Ancestor

1 Brine Comber

1 Gutter Skulker

1 Heron-Blessed Geist

1 Geistwave

1 Fear of Death

1 Geistlight Snare

1 Scattered Thoughts

1 Gate to the Citadel

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Dorothea, Vengeful Victim 50% Katilda, Dawnhart Martyr 50% - - Kindly Ancestor 50% Binding Geist 50% - - Geistwave 50% Alchemist's Retrieval 50% - - Fear of Death 50% Sigarda's Imprisonment 50% - -

Title: Spooky

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Lantern Bearer

1 Covetous Castaway

1 Baithook Angler

1 Overwhelmed Archivist

1 Organ Hoarder

1 Mirrorhall Mimic

1 Drownyard Amalgam

1 Screaming Swarm

1 Fear of Death

1 Soulcipher Board

1 Scattered Thoughts

1 Gate to Seatower

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Baithook Angler 50% Binding Geist 50% - - Drownyard Amalgam 50% Skywarp Skaab 50% - - Fear of Death 50% Locked in the Cemetery 50% - - Scattered Thoughts 50% Secrets of the Key 50% - -

Title: Tough

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Hoard Robber

1 Sporeback Wolf

1 Catapult Fodder

1 Old Rutstein

1 Ancient Lumberknot

1 Unhallowed Phalanx

1 Flourishing Hunter

1 Dormant Grove

1 Choose Your Weapon

1 Bladebrand

1 Eaten Alive

1 Gate to Manorborn

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Old Rutstein 50% Saryth, the Viper's Fang 50% - - Bladebrand 50% Sheltering Boughs 50% - - Eaten Alive 34% Twisted Embrace 33% Defenestrate 33%

Title: Training

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Ollenbock Escort

1 Parish-Blade Trainee

1 Cathar Commando

1 Gryff Rider

1 Savior of Ollenbock

1 Gryffwing Cavalry

1 Estwald Shieldbasher

1 Devoted Paladin

1 Homestead Courage

1 Sigarda's Imprisonment

1 Valorous Stance

1 Gate to the Citadel

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Cathar Commando 50% Flaming Fist Duskguard 50% - - Estwald Shieldbasher 67% Gavony Silversmith 33% - - Homestead Courage 67% Hedgewitch's Mask 33% - - Sigarda's Imprisonment 50% Hold for Ransom 50% - -

Title: Transience

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Soldiers of the Watch

1 Rescuer Chwinga

1 Klement, Novice Acolyte

1 Priest of Ancient Lore

1 Flaming Fist Officer

1 Minthara of the Absolute

1 Manticore

1 Pegasus Guardian

1 Valiant Farewell

1 Cast Down

1 Eyes of the Beholder

1 Gate to the Citadel

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Soldiers of the Watch 50% Corrupt Court Official 50% - - Klement, Novice Acolyte 67% Black Market Connections 33% - - Flaming Fist Officer 50% Nefarious Imp 50% - - Eyes of the Beholder 50% Spiked Pit Trap 50% - - Gate to the Citadel 50% Gate of the Black Dragon 50% - -

Title: Treasure

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Goldhound

1 Jetmir's Fixer

1 Black Market Tycoon

1 Exhibition Magician

1 Glittermonger

1 Capenna Express

1 Cleanup Crew

1 Prizefight

1 Luxurious Libation

1 Stimulus Package

1 Ready to Rumble

1 Gate to Manorborn

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Black Market Tycoon 50% Professional Face-Breaker 50% - - Exhibition Magician 50% Jewel Thief 50% - - Luxurious Libation 50% Lunar Frenzy 50% - - Stimulus Package 67% Courier's Briefcase 33% - -

Title: Vampires

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Voldaren Epicure

1 Bloodtithe Harvester

1 Sanguine Statuette

1 Gluttonous Guest

1 Anje, Maid of Dishonor

1 Bat Whisperer

1 Falkenrath Celebrants

1 Stolen Vitality

1 Hero's Downfall

1 Pointed Discussion

1 Lacerate Flesh

1 Gate to Tumbledown

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Voldaren Epicure 50% Voldaren Stinger 50% - - Gluttonous Guest 50% Vampire Spawn 25% Arrogant Outlaw 25% Anje, Maid of Dishonor 75% Olivia, Crimson Bride 25% - - Bat Whisperer 50% Bloodcrazed Socialite 50% - - Lacerate Flesh 67% Grisly Ritual 33% - -

Title: Vitality

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Traveling Minister

1 Steadfast Paladin

1 Hallowed Priest

1 Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant

1 Priest of Ancient Lore

1 Celestial Unicorn

1 Heron of Hope

1 Sune's Intervention

1 You Hear Something on Watch

1 Minimus Containment

1 Rally Maneuver

1 Gate to the Citadel

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Traveling Minister 50% Lunarch Veteran 50% - - Sune's Intervention 75% Champions of Tyr 25% - - You Hear Something on Watch 50% Blessed Defiance 50% - - Rally Maneuver 50% Knockout Blow 50% - -

Title: Warlock

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Guildsworn Prowler

1 Circle of the Land Druid

1 Gray Slaad

1 Kagha, Shadow Archdruid

1 Sarevok the Usurper

1 Ettercap

1 The Hourglass Coven

1 Poison the Blade

1 Cast Down

1 Sigil of Myrkul

1 Summon Undead

1 Gate of the Black Dragon

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Guildsworn Prowler 50% Underdark Basilisk 50% - - Gray Slaad 50% Undercellar Myconid 50% - - The Hourglass Coven 75% Ancient Brass Dragon 25% - - Summon Undead 50% Split the Spoils 50% - - Gate of the Black Dragon 50% Gate to Manorborn 50% - -

Title: Werewolves

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Snarling Wolf

1 Hungry Ridgewolf

1 Kessig Naturalist

1 Fearful Villager

1 Child of the Pack

1 Burly Breaker

1 Tovolar, Dire Overlord

1 Howl of the Hunt

1 Into the Night

1 Moonrager's Slash

1 Reckless Impulse

1 Gate to Manorborn

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Fearful Villager 50% Harvesttide Infiltrator 50% - - Burly Breaker 50% Village Watch 50% - - Tovolar, Dire Overlord 75% Arlinn, the Pack's Hope 25% - - Into the Night 50% Unnatural Moonrise 50% - - Gate to Manorborn 67% Gate to Tumbledown 33% - -

Title: Wolf Pack

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Ascendant Packleader

1 Sporeback Wolf

1 Outland Liberator

1 Oakshade Stalker

1 Weaver of Blossoms

1 Hookhand Mariner

1 Burly Breaker

1 Wolfkin Outcast

1 Massive Might

1 Howl of the Hunt

1 Wolf Strike

1 Gate to Manorborn

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Ascendant Packleader 60% Tovolar's Huntmaster 30% Avabruck Caretaker 10% Sporeback Wolf 50% Pestilent Wolf 50% - - Oakshade Stalker 50% Hound Tamer 50% - - Weaver of Blossoms 50% Bird Admirer 50% - - Massive Might 50% Tamiyo's Safekeeping 50% - -

Title: Zombies

Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Jump In!

1 Champion of the Perished

1 A-Hobbling Zombie

1 A-Skull Skaab

1 Falcon Abomination

1 Fell Stinger

1 Organ Hoarder

1 Rot-Tide Gargantua

1 Crawl from the Cellar

1 Infernal Grasp

1 Startle

1 Vivisection

1 Gate of the Black Dragon