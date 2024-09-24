Duskmourn: House of Horror envelops MTG Arena on Tuesday, September 24! Open the strange door to join Jump In! events after release and discover ten hideous new packs that'll twist your matches in new directions with new cards from the set!

Acrobatic Cheerleader | Art by Julia Metzger

Jump In! Event Details

Entry : 1,000 gold or 200 gems

: 1,000 gold or 200 gems Format : Jump In! —pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.

: —pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands. Structure : Play as many games as you want, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.

: Play as many games as you want, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again. Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade possibility to rare or mythic rare.

Jump In! Lands

When you play Jump In!, you automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.

You'll also receive nonbasic lands for play! Packets you choose will add dual lands in the colors appropriate to your deck.

If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.

How Packet Selection Works

Jump In! will present you with three options for your first packet. At least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). There will always be at least one monocolor option and one multicolor option, and no options will have the same color identity as another.

You will also be presented with three options for your second packet. The options for the second packet are based on the colors of your first packet selection:

If your first packet selection has one color, there will always be at least one monocolor option and at least one multicolor option. All multicolor options will contain the color of the first packet selection.

If your first packet selection has two colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options and at least one of each color. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, either its colors will be the same as the first packet selected or it will contain both of those colors plus an additional color.

If your first packet selection has three colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options, covering at least two of those colors. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, it will only contain colors within the first packet selection's color.

Jump In! Packet Lists

Below, you'll find the latest packets and cards that have been added to Jump In! Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their likelihood of appearing in that slot as an alternate card in the packet.

(Editor's Note: Card images displayed in the packet lists below may be of versions not present in this product. These packet lists are not card-for-card product displays but instead represent the cards you can find in each packet.)

1 Sawblade Skinripper 1 Disturbing Mirth 1 Diversion Specialist 1 Fear of Lost Teeth 1 Popular Egotist 1 Boilerbilges Ripper 1 Grievous Wound 1 Piggy Bank 1 Final Vengeance 1 Derelict Attic // Widow's Walk 1 Give In to Violence 1 Razortrap Gorge

Sacrifice Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Grievous Wound 50% Enduring Courage 50% - - Final Vengeance 50% Murder 50% - - Derelict Attic // Widow's Walk 50% Sporogenic Infection 50% - - Give In to Violence 50% Winter's Intervention 50% - -

1 Shrewd Storyteller 1 Baseball Bat 1 Rip, Spawn Hunter 1 Orphans of the Wheat 1 Savior of the Small 1 Flesh Burrower 1 Horrid Vigor 1 Cautious Survivor 1 Hardened Escort 1 Sheltered by Ghosts 1 Grasping Longneck 1 Etched Cornfield

Survival Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Rip, Spawn Hunter 40% Dazzling Theater // Prop Room 40% Tyvar, the Pummeler 20% Orphans of the Wheat 50% Fear of Exposure 50% - - Horrid Vigor 50% Jump Scare 50% - - Cautious Survivor 50% Friendly Ghost 50% - -

1 Shroudstomper 1 Rite of the Moth 1 Appendage Amalgam 1 Innocuous Rat 1 Live or Die 1 Unstoppable Slasher 1 Valgavoth's Faithful 1 Savior of the Small 1 Murder 1 Defiled Crypt // Cadaver Lab 1 Possessed Goat 1 Spectral Snatcher

Revives Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Appendage Amalgam 50% Fear of Surveillance 50% - - Unstoppable Slasher 40% Come Back Wrong 40% Funeral Room // Awakening Hall 20% Murder 50% Final Vengeance 50% - -

1 Roaring Furnace // Steaming Sauna 1 Smoky Lounge // Misty Salon 1 Intruding Soulrager 1 Keys to the House 1 Glassworks // Shattered Yard 1 Stalked Researcher 1 Rampaging Soulrager 1 Infernal Phantom 1 Ghostly Keybearer 1 Ticket Booth // Tunnel of Hate 1 Fear of Impostors 1 Peculiar Lighthouse

Room Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Roaring Furnace // Steaming Sauna 50% Entity Tracker 50% - - Stalked Researcher 50% Erratic Apparition 50% - - Ticket Booth // Tunnel of Hate 50% Underwater Tunnel // Slimy Aquarium 50% - - Fear of Impostors 50% Stay Hidden, Stay Silent 50% - -

1 Valgavoth's Onslaught 1 Growing Dread 1 Paranormal Analyst 1 Oblivious Bookworm 1 Underwater Tunnel // Slimy Aquarium 1 Cursed Windbreaker 1 Creeping Peeper 1 Stay Hidden, Stay Silent 1 Bashful Beastie 1 Moldering Gym // Weight Room 1 Cryptid Inspector 1 Lakeside Shack

Manifest Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Valgavoth's Onslaught 40% Hedge Shredder 40% Hauntwoods Shrieker 20% Paranormal Analyst 50% Threats Around Every Corner 50% - - Creeping Peeper 50% Manifest Dread 50% - - Moldering Gym // Weight Room 50% Twist Reality 50% - -

1 Enduring Innocence 1 Lionheart Glimmer 1 Unsettling Twins 1 Exorcise 1 Glimmer Seeker 1 Surgical Suite // Hospital Room 1 Living Phone 1 Trapped in the Screen 1 Jump Scare 1 Hardened Escort 1 Patched Plaything 1 Shepherding Spirits

Teeny Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Enduring Innocence 40% Toby, Beastie Befriender 40% Overlord of the Mistmoors 20% Exorcise 50% Unwanted Remake 50% - - Jump Scare 50% Bear Trap 50% - -

1 Enduring Curiosity 1 Fear of Impostors 1 Bottomless Pool // Locker Room 1 Unwilling Vessel 1 Fear of Falling 1 Fear of Isolation 1 Stalked Researcher 1 Underwater Tunnel // Slimy Aquarium 1 Clammy Prowler 1 Erratic Apparition 1 Tunnel Surveyor 1 Daggermaw Megalodon

Eerie Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Enduring Curiosity 40% Entity Tracker 40% Mirror Room // Fractured Realm 20% Fear of Impostors 50% Fear of Failed Tests 50% - - Stalked Researcher 50% Creeping Peeper 50% - - Tunnel Surveyor 50% Underwater Tunnel // Slimy Aquarium 50% - -

1 Enduring Tenacity 1 Dashing Bloodsucker 1 Withering Torment 1 Commune with Evil 1 Let's Play a Game 1 Osseous Sticktwister 1 Winter's Intervention 1 Balemurk Leech 1 Fear of Lost Teeth 1 Fanatic of the Harrowing 1 Derelict Attic // Widow's Walk 1 Spectral Snatcher

Life Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Enduring Tenacity 40% Unholy Annex // Ritual Chamber 40% Meathook Massacre II 20% Let's Play a Game 50% Killer's Mask 50% - - Winter's Intervention 50% Give In to Violence 50% - - Fanatic of the Harrowing 50% Cracked Skull 50% - -

1 Fear of Missing Out 1 Violent Urge 1 Fear of Burning Alive 1 Fear of Being Hunted 1 Vengeful Possession 1 Irreverent Gremlin 1 Hand That Feeds 1 Impossible Inferno 1 Ripchain Razorkin 1 Glassworks // Shattered Yard 1 Scorching Dragonfire 1 Bedhead Beastie

Delirium Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Fear of Missing Out 40% Enduring Courage 40% The Rollercrusher Ride 20% Irreverent Gremlin 50% Piggy Bank 50% - - Glassworks // Shattered Yard 50% Grab the Prize 50% - - Scorching Dragonfire 50% Bear Trap 50% - -

1 Enduring Vitality 1 Altanak, the Thrice-Called 1 House Cartographer 1 Cathartic Parting 1 Under the Skin 1 Patchwork Beastie 1 Say Its Name 1 Say Its Name 1 Say Its Name 1 Moldering Gym // Weight Room 1 Bashful Beastie 1 Wary Watchdog

Summoned Packet Variability