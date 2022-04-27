Streets of New Capenna hits MTG Arena on Thursday, April 28, and that means new Jump In! packets to choose from.

In Jump In!, you select from themed packets to build a ready-to-play deck. There are hundreds of potential combinations, and each packet has some built-in variance, so you never know what to expect next!

Event Details

Starts : Thursday, April 28, 2022

: Thursday, April 28, 2022 Entry : 1,000 gold or 200 gems

: 1,000 gold or 200 gems Format : Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.

: Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands. Structure : Play as many games as you wish, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.

: Play as many games as you wish, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again. Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade chance to rare or mythic rare.

Where Are the Basic Lands?

You'll notice that basic lands aren't included in the packet lists. When you play in Jump In! events, you'll automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.

Even better, you'll also receive nonbasic lands for play. Packets you choose will add dual lands from Kaldheim in the appropriate colors to your deck.

If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll also be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.

How Packet Selection Works

Jump In! will present you with three options for your first packet. At least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). There will always be at least one monocolor option and one multicolor option, and no options will have exactly the same color identity as another.

You will also be presented three options for your second packet. The options for the second packet are based on the colors of your first packet selection:

If your first packet selection has one color, there will always be at least one monocolor option and at least one multicolor option. All multicolor options will contain the color of the first packet selection.

If your first packet selection has two colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options, and at least one of each color. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, either its colors will be the same as the first packet selected or it will contain both of those colors plus an additional color.

If your first packet selection has three colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options, covering at least two of those colors. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, it will only contain colors within the first packet selection's color.

Jump In! Packet Lists

Here, you'll find the latest packets and cards that have been added, as well as links to those added from past sets. Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their chance of appearing in that slot in the packet.

(Editor's Note: The packet lists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These packet lists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each packet.)

1 Star Pupil 1 Backup Agent 1 Ledger Shredder 1 Celestial Regulator 1 Guardians of Oboro 1 Metropolis Angel 1 Towashi Guide-Bot 1 Angelic Quartermaster 1 Boon of Safety 1 Witness Protection 1 Run Out of Town 1 Jwari Disruption

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Backup Agent 50% Raffine's Informant 50% - - – – Ledger Shredder 67% Scheming Fence 33% – – – – Guardians of Oboro 50% Psionic Snoop 50% – – – – Boon of Safety 50% Slip Out the Back 50% – – – –

1 Hypnotic Grifter 1 Snooping Newsie 1 Aven Heartstabber 1 Koma's Faithful 1 Raffine's Silencer 1 Syndicate Infiltrator 1 Girder Goons 1 Sewer Crocodile 1 Fear of Death 1 Dig Up the Body 1 Deal Gone Bad 1 Malakir Rebirth

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Koma's Faithful 67% Midnight Assassin 33% - - – – Raffine's Silencer 50% Night Clubber 50% – – – – Fear of Death 50% Extract the Truth 50% – – – –

1 Shambling Ghast 1 Body Dropper 1 Riveteers Requisitioner 1 Pyre-Sledge Arsonist 1 Exhibition Magician 1 Forge Boss 1 Jaxis, the Troublemaker 1 Join the Maestros 1 Fake Your Own Death 1 Ready to Rumble 1 Murder 1 Kazuul's Fury

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Shambling Ghast 50% Unwilling Ingredient 50% - - – – Riveteers Requisitioner 67% Hungry for More 33% – – – – Jaxis, the Troublemaker 40% Sanguine Spy 40% Ob Nixilis, the Adversary 20% – – Fake Your Own Death 50% Daring Escape 50% – – – –

1 Goldhound 1 Jetmir's Fixer 1 Black Market Tycoon 1 Exhibition Magician 1 Glittermonger 1 Capenna Express 1 Cleanup Crew 1 Prizefight 1 Luxurious Libation 1 Stimulus Package 1 Ready to Rumble 1 Akoum Warrior

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Black Market Tycoon 50% Professional Face-Breaker 50% - - – – Exhibition Magician 50% Jewel Thief 50% – – – – Luxurious Libation 50% Lunar Frenzy 50% - - – – Stimulus Package 67% Courier's Briefcase 33% – – – –

1 Backup Agent 1 Civil Servant 1 Park Heights Pegasus 1 High-Rise Sawjack 1 Voice of the Vermin 1 Darling of the Masses 1 Speakeasy Server 1 For the Family 1 Warm Welcome 1 Hold for Ransom 1 Take to the Streets 1 Kabira Takedown

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Backup Agent 34% Sky Crier 33% Civic Gardener 33% – – Park Heights Pegasus 75% Halo Fountain 25% – – – – Voice of the Vermin 67% Swooping Protector 33% - - – – For the Family 50% Boon of Safety 50% – – – –

1 Brokers Initiate 1 Backup Agent 1 Brokers Veteran 1 Wingshield Agent 1 Inspiring Overseer 1 Swooping Protector 1 Voice of the Vermin 1 Spara's Adjudicators 1 Prizefight 1 Brokers Ascendancy 1 Brokers Charm 3 Brokers Hideout

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Backup Agent 67% Raffine's Informant 33% - - – – Inspiring Overseer 50% Jewel Thief 50% – – – – Swooping Protector 50% Mage's Attendant 50% - - – –

1 Persistent Specimen 1 Faerie Vandal 1 Raffine's Informant 1 Toluz, Clever Conductor 1 Obscura Initiate 1 Queza, Augur of Agonies 1 Psychic Pickpocket 1 Shattered Seraph 1 Buy Your Silence 1 Obscura Charm 1 Fake Your Own Death 3 Obscura Storefront

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Faerie Vandal 67% Hypnotic Grifter 33% - - – – Toluz, Clever Conductor 50% Obscura Interceptor 50% – – – – Buy Your Silence 50% Run Out of Town 50% - - – – Fake Your Own Death 67% Revelation of Power 33% – – – –

1 Unlucky Witness 1 Corrupt Court Official 1 Brokers Veteran 1 Exhibition Magician 1 Maestros Initiate 1 Cormela, Glamour Thief 1 Join the Maestros 1 Glamorous Outlaw 1 Light 'Em Up 1 Maestros Ascendancy 1 Maestros Charm 3 Maestros Theater

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Unlucky Witness 67% Fireblade Charger 33% - - – – Corrupt Court Official 50% Virus Beetle 50% – – – – Brokers Veteran 50% Baithook Angler 50% - - – – Light 'Em Up 50% Rooftop Nuisance 50% – – – –

1 Cutthroat Contender 1 Riveteers Initiate 1 Night Clubber 1 Jewel Thief 1 Mr. Orfeo, the Boulder 1 Ziatora's Envoy 1 Pugnacious Pugilist 1 Masked Bandits 1 Strangle 1 Antagonize 1 Riveteers Charm 3 Riveteers Overlook

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Cutthroat Contender 50% Crooked Custodian 50% - - – – Strangle 50% Prizefight 50% – – – – Antagonize 50% Fake Your Own Death 50% - - – –

1 Cabaretti Initiate 1 Venom Connoisseur 1 Witty Roastmaster 1 Jinnie Fay, Jetmir's Second 1 Exhibition Magician 1 Elegant Entourage 1 Rakish Revelers 1 Swarming Goblins 1 Refuse to Yield 1 Cabaretti Charm 1 Strangle 3 Cabaretti Courtyard