Devilish Angels, Pirate Unicorns, Wizard . . . Wizards? Sure, it resolves.

Jumpstart, an easy-to-learn, wildly fun format, will be arriving this week on MTG Arena. You'll be able to mix, match, and cause mayhem across 46 different themes and 121 possible 20-card lists inside any given pack.

If this is the first time you're hearing about this brand-new product, you can check out the introduction article as well as our product page for more info.

Playing Jumpstart on MTG Arena is easy—you join the event, you pick your packets, and you play! Let's show you how it works.

When you join the event, you'll first get to pick from one of three possible themes, pulled from all those possibilities we listed above.

Once you've selected your first theme, you will then pick your second theme from three new-ish ones. New-ish, because while you might see the same theme both times, most themes have multiple possible card lists (and for more info on that, you can view the tabletop decklists here).

Once you've picked your second theme—boom, you're done! You have a 40-card deck, complete with lands ready to go. All you need to do is hit play! You'll be allowed to play each of your Jumpstart decks during the event as much as you like—and you'll earn two rare Jumpstart individual card rewards for your first two wins.

If you ever grow tired of your Tree-Hugging Vampires, you can always resign from the event, rejoin, or maybe give those "rainbow" lands a whirl.

. . . Speaking of lands, let's talk about how you get those beautifully themed basic lands. When making your theme selections, hovering over each option will showcase the included basic land.

We'll automatically keep track of which ones have been added to your collection—if you see a checkmark by the land, it means you've picked this theme before and that land is already in your collection.

It's also important to note that MTG Arena will support Jumpstart in English, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, and Korean* . . . and, yes, Phyrexian.

*Korean language support is available for Windows PCs only.

Jumpstart Event Details

Available: July 16 – August 16

Entry Fee: 2,000 gold or 400 Gems

Event Record: Play as much as you like!

Rewards:

2nd Win: 1 Jumpstart rare individual card reward (ICR)

1st Win: 1 Jumpstart rare ICR

Q&A

Is playing Jumpstart on MTG Arena the same as playing it on tabletop?

For the most part. We included all the themes, cards new to Magic, and the same amount of possible decklists. We did swap out 20 specific cards for power, gameplay, or technical concerns. You can view the swapped cards, here.

Will the Jumpstart cards be playable in Historic?

Yep!

Will Jumsptart cards be craftable?

Yes—except for the basic lands. Those can only be earned through playing in the event at this time. All non-basic land cards can be crafted using Wildcards of the appropriate rarity once Jumpstart is available in MTG Arena.

Players will still be able to craft Jumpstart cards for use in Constructed play after the event ends.

Which basic lands are included in Jumpstart?

Jumpstart Basic Lands: Each theme (with the exception of Rainbow) has a specific basic land and art associated with it. Check out the Land section of the Jumpstart card image gallary to see which land is tied to which theme!

Core Set 2021 Showcase Lands: The Core Set 2021 showcase lands are included in their corresponding Planeswalker theme packet.

Will Jumpstart be available for purchase in the Store?

Jumpstart theme boosters will only be available through the event.

How does duplicate protection work for Jumpstart packets?

The same as it does for all other Limited events. As a reminder—we won't be making any adjustments to pack collation if you already own a playset of any of the cards, however, once you have finished your picks, you'll receive gems for any rares/mythic rares and vault progress for any commons/uncommons that you received beyond a playset.

Can I play Jumpstart against my friends?

Just like in Draft and Sealed, you'll be able to export your Jumpstart deck to your collection and then challenge a friend using this decklist in a Direct Challenge match using the 40-card challenge option.