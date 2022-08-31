Magic returns to where it all began with Dominaria United, and with the new set comes new packets to pick from in MTG Arena's Jump In! The return to the plane of powerful legends and mythic locales brings with it brand-new lands from Dominaria United in packets you can pick!

In Jump In!, you select themed packets to build a ready-to-play deck. There are hundreds of potential combinations, and each packet has some built-in variance, so you never know what to expect next!

Jump In! Event Details

Starts: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)

Entry: 1,000 Gold or 200 gems

Format: Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.

Structure: Play as many games as you wish, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.

Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade possibility to rare or mythic rare.

Jump In! Lands

When you play in Jump In! events, you automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.

You'll also receive nonbasic lands for play! Packets you choose will add dual lands from Dominaria United in the colors appropriate to your deck.

Contaminated AquiferMolten TributaryTangled Islet

If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.

How Packet Selection Works

Jump In! will present you with three options for your first packet. At least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). There will always be at least one monocolor option and one multicolor option, and no options will have exactly the same color identity as another.

You will also be presented three options for your second packet. The options for the second packet are based on the colors of your first packet selection:

  • If your first packet selection has one color, there will always be at least one monocolor option and at least one multicolor option. All multicolor options will contain the color of the first packet selection.
  • If your first packet selection has two colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options and at least one of each color. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, either its colors will be the same as the first packet selected or it will contain both of those colors plus an additional color.
  • If your first packet selection has three colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options, covering at least two of those colors. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, it will only contain colors within the first packet selection's color.

Jump In! Packet Lists

Below, you'll find the latest packets and cards that have been added. Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their chance of appearing in that slot in the packet.

Arcanist

Creature (7)
1 Haunting Figment 1 Volshe Tideturner 1 Academy Wall 1 Haughty Djinn 1 Talas Lookout 1 Frostfist Strider 1 Djinn of the Fountain
Sorcery (1)
1 Phyrexian Espionage
Instant (3)
1 Rona's Vortex 1 Essence Scatter 1 Ertai's Scorn
Land (1)
1 Contaminated Aquifer
Other (1)
1 Hypnotic Pattern
13 Cards
CardAppearsCardAppearsCardAppears
Academy Wall50%Tolarian Terror50%--
Frostfist Strider50%Whispering Wizard50%--
Essence Scatter50%Impulse50%--
Hypnotic Pattern50%Run Out of Town50%--

Cultists

Creature (8)
1 Cult Conscript 1 Doomed Dissenter 1 Phyrexian Missionary 1 Benalish Sleeper 1 Aron, Benalia's Ruin 1 Argivian Cavalier 1 Braids, Arisen Nightmare 1 Phyrexian Warhorse
Sorcery (2)
1 Bone Splinters 1 Sheoldred's Restoration
Instant (1)
1 Artillery Blast
Other (1)
1 Gate of the Black Dragon
12 Cards
CardAppearsCardAppearsCardAppears
Argivian Cavalier50%Phyrexian Rager50%--
Braids, Arisen Nightmare80%Serra Paragon20%--
Bone Splinters50%Bladebrand50%--
Sheoldred's Restoration50%Ghoulish Procession50%--
Gate of the Black Dragon50%Gate to the Citadel50%--

Globetrotting

Creature (8)
1 Pixie Illusionist 1 Vineshaper Prodigy 1 Sunbathing Rootwalla 1 Elvish Hydromancer 1 Voda Sea Scavenger 1 Vodalian Mindsinger 1 Nael, Avizoa Aeronaut 1 Territorial Maro
Instant (4)
1 Gaea's Might 1 Bite Down 1 Essence Scatter 1 Joint Exploration
Land (3)
1 Molten Tributary 1 Contaminated Aquifer 1 Radiant Grove
15 Cards
CardAppearsCardAppearsCardAppears
Vineshaper Prodigy50%Floriferous Vinewall50%--
Vodalian Mindsinger80%Sphinx of Clear Skies20%--
Essence Scatter50%Syncopate50%--
Joint Exploration50%The Weatherseed Treaty50%--

Muscle

Creature (7)
1 Traveling Minister 1 Yavimaya Steelcrusher 1 Baird, Argivian Recruiter 1 Guardian of New Benalia 1 Keldon Strike Team 1 Cleaving Skyrider 1 Dragon Whelp
Instant (3)
1 Take Up the Shield 1 Hurloon Battle Hymn 1 Heroic Charge
Artifact (1)
1 Vanquisher's Axe
Other (1)
1 Gate to the Citadel
12 Cards
CardAppearsCardAppearsCardAppears
Dragon Whelp67%Tori D'Avenant, Fury Rider33%--
Vanquisher's Axe34%Hammerhand33%Homestead Courage33%
Take Up the Shield50%Furious Bellow50%--
Gate to the Citadel50%Gate to Tumbledown50%--

Onslaught

Creature (8)
1 Ecstatic Awakener 1 Splatter Goblin 1 The Raven Man 1 Eerie Soultender 1 Phyrexian Rager 1 Balduvian Atrocity 1 Tattered Apparition 1 Sengir Connoisseur
Sorcery (1)
1 Aggressive Sabotage
Instant (2)
1 Battle-Rage Blessing 1 Extinguish the Light
Enchantment (1)
1 Braids's Frightful Return
Land (1)
1 Geothermal Bog
13 Cards
CardAppearsCardAppearsCardAppears
Ecstatic Awakener50%Cult Conscript50%--
Splatter Goblin34%Virus Beetle33%Novice Occultist33%
The Raven Man80%Liliana of the Veil20%--
Eerie Soultender67%Bonecaller Cleric33%--
Braids's Frightful Return50%Cut Down50%--

Recruits

Creature (8)
1 Benalish Faithbonder 1 Samite Herbalist 1 Resolute Reinforcements 1 Charismatic Vanguard 1 Argivian Cavalier 1 Griffin Protector 1 Defiler of Faith 1 Argivian Phalanx
Sorcery (1)
1 Runic Shot
Instant (1)
1 Stall for Time
Enchantment (2)
1 Love Song of Night and Day 1 Prayer of Binding
Land (1)
1 Idyllic Beachfront
13 Cards
CardAppearsCardAppearsCardAppears
Samite Herbalist50%Backup Agent50%--
Resolute Reinforcements67%Knight of Dawn's Light33%--
Charismatic Vanguard50%Mesa Cavalier50%--
Love Song of Night and Day67%Join Forces33%--

Stampede

Creature (9)
1 Viashino Branchrider 1 Yavimaya Steelcrusher 1 Goblin Picker 1 Sprouting Goblin 1 Balduvian Berserker 1 Squee, Dubious Monarch 1 Coalition Warbrute 1 Dragon Whelp 1 Hurler Cyclops
Sorcery (1)
1 Jaya's Firenado
Instant (2)
1 Lightning Strike 1 Thrill of Possibility
Land (1)
1 Wooded Ridgeline
13 Cards
CardAppearsCardAppearsCardAppears
Goblin Picker50%Flowstone Kavu50%--
Squee, Dubious Monarch80%Shivan Devastator20%--
Hurler Cyclops50%Magma Pummeler50%--
Thrill of Possibility50%Furious Bellow50%--

Tricky

Creature (6)
1 Ghitu Amplifier 1 Balmor, Battlemage Captain 1 Electrostatic Infantry 1 Keldon Flamesage 1 Ardent Elementalist 1 Najal, the Storm Runner
Instant (5)
1 Timely Interference 1 Flowstone Infusion 1 Impulse 1 Twinferno 1 Fires of Victory
Other (1)
1 Gate to Tumbledown
12 Cards
CardAppearsCardAppearsCardAppears
Electrostatic Infantry50%Battlewing Mystic50%--
Keldon Flamesage80%Jaya, Fiery Negotiator20%--
Timely Interference34%Shore Up33%Secrets of the Key33%
Impulse50%Impede Momentum50%--
Gate to Tumbledown50%Gate to Seatower50%--

Vermin

Creature (8)
1 Snarling Wolf 1 Toxic Abomination 1 Snarespinner 1 Eerie Soultender 1 Uurg, Spawn of Turg 1 Llanowar Greenwidow 1 Elfhame Wurm 1 Bortuk Bonerattle
Sorcery (2)
1 Urborg Repossession 1 Choking Miasma
Instant (2)
1 Tribute to Urborg 1 Tear Asunder
Land (2)
1 Tangled Islet 1 Contaminated Aquifer
14 Cards
CardAppearsCardAppearsCardAppears
Snarling Wolf50%Persistent Specimen50%--
Eerie Soultender50%Jukai Preserver50%--
Elfhame Wurm50%Writhing Necromass50%--
Choking Miasma50%Crawling Infestation50%--

Wandering

Creature (6)
1 Sunbathing Rootwalla 1 Nishoba Brawler 1 Deathbloom Gardener 1 Magnigoth Sentry 1 Mossbeard Ancient 1 Yavimaya Sojourner
Sorcery (3)
1 Herd Migration 1 Scout the Wilderness 1 Slimefoot's Survey
Instant (2)
1 Strength of the Coalition 1 Bite Down
Artifact (1)
1 Courier's Briefcase
Land (4)
1 Radiant Grove 1 Haunted Mire 1 Wooded Ridgeline 1 Tangled Islet
16 Cards
CardAppearsCardAppearsCardAppears
Deathbloom Gardener50%Weaver of Blossoms50%--
Herd Migration80%Silverback Elder20%--
Mossbeard Ancient50%Rise of the Ants50%--
Bite Down50%Prizefight50%--