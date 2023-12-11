Wizards of the Coast

Khans of Tarkir comes to MTG Arena on December 12, 2023, bringing more than 200 cards, fetch lands, and a draft environment beloved by players.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Abzan Battle Priest

Abzan Falconer

Ainok Bond-Kin

Alabaster Kirin

Brave the Sands

Dazzling Ramparts

Defiant Strike

End Hostilities

Erase

Feat of Resistance

Firehoof Cavalry

Herald of Anafenza

High Sentinels of Arashin

Jeskai Student

Kill Shot

Mardu Hateblade

Mardu Hordechief

Master of Pearls

Rush of Battle

Sage-Eye Harrier

Salt Road Patrol

Seeker of the Way

Siegecraft

Smite the Monstrous

Suspension Field

Take Up Arms

Timely Hordemate

Venerable Lammasu

War Behemoth

Watcher of the Roost

Wingmate Roc

BLUE

Blinding Spray

Cancel

Clever Impersonator

Crippling Chill

Dig Through Time

Disdainful Stroke

Dragon's Eye Savants

Embodiment of Spring

Force Away

Glacial Stalker

Icy Blast

Jeskai Elder

Jeskai Windscout

Kheru Spellsnatcher

Mistfire Weaver

Monastery Flock

Mystic of the Hidden Way

Pearl Lake Ancient

Quiet Contemplation

Riverwheel Aerialists

Scaldkin

Scion of Glaciers

Set Adrift

Singing Bell Strike

Stubborn Denial

Taigam's Scheming

Thousand Winds

Treasure Cruise

Waterwhirl

Weave Fate

Wetland Sambar

Whirlwind Adept

BLACK

Bellowing Saddlebrute

Bitter Revelation

Bloodsoaked Champion

Dead Drop

Debilitating Injury

Despise

Disowned Ancestor

Dutiful Return

Empty the Pits

Grim Haruspex

Gurmag Swiftwing

Kheru Bloodsucker

Kheru Dreadmaw

Krumar Bond-Kin

Mardu Skullhunter

Mer-Ek Nightblade

Molting Snakeskin

Murderous Cut

Necropolis Fiend

Raiders' Spoils

Rakshasa's Secret

Retribution of the Ancients

Rite of the Serpent

Rotting Mastodon

Ruthless Ripper

Shambling Attendants

Sidisi's Pet

Sultai Scavenger

Swarm of Bloodflies

Throttle

Unyielding Krumar

RED

Act of Treason

Ainok Tracker

Arc Lightning

Arrow Storm

Ashcloud Phoenix

Barrage of Boulders

Bloodfire Expert

Bloodfire Mentor

Bring Low

Burn Away

Canyon Lurkers

Crater's Claws

Dragon Grip

Dragon-Style Twins

Goblinslide

Horde Ambusher

Hordeling Outburst

Howl of the Horde

Jeering Instigator

Leaping Master

Mardu Blazebringer

Mardu Heart-Piercer

Mardu Warshrieker

Monastery Swiftspear

Sarkhan, the Dragonspeaker

Shatter

Summit Prowler

Swift Kick

Tormenting Voice

Trumpet Blast

Valley Dasher

War-Name Aspirant

GREEN

Alpine Grizzly

Archers' Parapet

Awaken the Bear

Become Immense

Dragonscale Boon

Feed the Clan

Hardened Scales

Heir of the Wilds

Highland Game

Hooded Hydra

Hooting Mandrills

Incremental Growth

Kin-Tree Warden

Longshot Squad

Meandering Towershell

Naturalize

Pine Walker

Rattleclaw Mystic

Roar of Challenge

Sagu Archer

Savage Punch

Scout the Borders

See the Unwritten

Seek the Horizon

Smoke Teller

Sultai Flayer

Temur Charger

Trail of Mystery

Tusked Colossodon

Tuskguard Captain

Windstorm

Woolly Loxodon

MULTICOLORED

Abomination of Gudul

Abzan Ascendancy

Abzan Charm

Abzan Guide

Anafenza, the Foremost

Ankle Shanker

Armament Corps

Avalanche Tusker

Bear's Companion

Butcher of the Horde

Chief of the Edge

Chief of the Scale

Crackling Doom

Death Frenzy

Deflecting Palm

Duneblast

Efreet Weaponmaster

Flying Crane Technique

Highspire Mantis

Icefeather Aven

Ivorytusk Fortress

Jeskai Ascendancy

Jeskai Charm

Kheru Lich Lord

Kin-Tree Invocation

Mantis Rider

Mardu Ascendancy

Mardu Charm

Mardu Roughrider

Master the Way

Mindswipe

Narset, Enlightened Master

Ponyback Brigade

Rakshasa Deathdealer

Rakshasa Vizier

Ride Down

Sage of the Inward Eye

Sagu Mauler

Savage Knuckleblade

Secret Plans

Sidisi, Brood Tyrant

Siege Rhino

Snowhorn Rider

Sorin, Solemn Visitor

Sultai Ascendancy

Sultai Charm

Sultai Soothsayer

Surrak Dragonclaw

Temur Ascendancy

Temur Charm

Trap Essence

Utter End

Villainous Wealth

Warden of the Eye

Winterflame

Zurgo Helmsmasher

ARTIFACT

Abzan Banner

Altar of the Brood

Briber's Purse

Cranial Archive

Dragon Throne of Tarkir

Ghostfire Blade

Heart-Piercer Bow

Jeskai Banner

Lens of Clarity

Mardu Banner

Sultai Banner

Temur Banner

Ugin's Nexus

Witness of the Ages

LAND

Bloodfell Caves

Bloodstained Mire

Blossoming Sands

Dismal Backwater

Flooded Strand

Frontier Bivouac

Jungle Hollow

Mystic Monastery

Nomad Outpost

Opulent Palace

Polluted Delta

Rugged Highlands

Sandsteppe Citadel

Scoured Barrens

Swiftwater Cliffs

Thornwood Falls

Tomb of the Spirit Dragon

Tranquil Cove

Wind-Scarred Crag

Windswept Heath

Wooded Foothills

Plains

Plains

Plains

Plains

Island

Island

Island

Island

Swamp

Swamp

Swamp

Swamp

Mountain

Mountain

Mountain

Mountain

Forest

Forest

Forest

Forest

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS