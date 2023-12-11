Khans of Tarkir comes to MTG Arena on December 12, 2023, bringing more than 200 cards, fetch lands, and a draft environment beloved by players.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Abzan Battle Priest
Abzan Battle Priest

Abzan Falconer
Abzan Falconer

Ainok Bond-Kin
Ainok Bond-Kin

Alabaster Kirin
Alabaster Kirin

Brave the Sands
Brave the Sands

Dazzling Ramparts
Dazzling Ramparts

Defiant Strike
Defiant Strike

End Hostilities
End Hostilities

Erase
Erase

Feat of Resistance
Feat of Resistance

Firehoof Cavalry
Firehoof Cavalry

Herald of Anafenza
Herald of Anafenza

High Sentinels of Arashin
High Sentinels of Arashin

Jeskai Student
Jeskai Student

Kill Shot
Kill Shot

Mardu Hateblade
Mardu Hateblade

Mardu Hordechief
Mardu Hordechief

Master of Pearls
Master of Pearls

Rush of Battle
Rush of Battle

Sage-Eye Harrier
Sage-Eye Harrier

Salt Road Patrol
Salt Road Patrol

Seeker of the Way
Seeker of the Way

Siegecraft
Siegecraft

Smite the Monstrous
Smite the Monstrous

Suspension Field
Suspension Field

Take Up Arms
Take Up Arms

Timely Hordemate
Timely Hordemate

Venerable Lammasu
Venerable Lammasu

War Behemoth
War Behemoth

Watcher of the Roost
Watcher of the Roost

Wingmate Roc
Wingmate Roc

BLUE

Blinding Spray
Blinding Spray

Cancel
Cancel

Clever Impersonator
Clever Impersonator

Crippling Chill
Crippling Chill

Dig Through Time
Dig Through Time

Disdainful Stroke
Disdainful Stroke

Dragon's Eye Savants
Dragon's Eye Savants

Embodiment of Spring
Embodiment of Spring

Force Away
Force Away

Glacial Stalker
Glacial Stalker

Icy Blast
Icy Blast

Jeskai Elder
Jeskai Elder

Jeskai Windscout
Jeskai Windscout

Kheru Spellsnatcher
Kheru Spellsnatcher

Mistfire Weaver
Mistfire Weaver

Monastery Flock
Monastery Flock

Mystic of the Hidden Way
Mystic of the Hidden Way

Pearl Lake Ancient
Pearl Lake Ancient

Quiet Contemplation
Quiet Contemplation

Riverwheel Aerialists
Riverwheel Aerialists

Scaldkin
Scaldkin

Scion of Glaciers
Scion of Glaciers

Set Adrift
Set Adrift

Singing Bell Strike
Singing Bell Strike

Stubborn Denial
Stubborn Denial

Taigam's Scheming
Taigam's Scheming

Thousand Winds
Thousand Winds

Treasure Cruise
Treasure Cruise

Waterwhirl
Waterwhirl

Weave Fate
Weave Fate

Wetland Sambar
Wetland Sambar

Whirlwind Adept
Whirlwind Adept

BLACK

Bellowing Saddlebrute
Bellowing Saddlebrute

Bitter Revelation
Bitter Revelation

Bloodsoaked Champion
Bloodsoaked Champion

Dead Drop
Dead Drop

Debilitating Injury
Debilitating Injury

Despise
Despise

Disowned Ancestor
Disowned Ancestor

Dutiful Return
Dutiful Return

Empty the Pits
Empty the Pits

Grim Haruspex
Grim Haruspex

Gurmag Swiftwing
Gurmag Swiftwing

Kheru Bloodsucker
Kheru Bloodsucker

Kheru Dreadmaw
Kheru Dreadmaw

Krumar Bond-Kin
Krumar Bond-Kin

Mardu Skullhunter
Mardu Skullhunter

Mer-Ek Nightblade
Mer-Ek Nightblade

Molting Snakeskin
Molting Snakeskin

Murderous Cut
Murderous Cut

Necropolis Fiend
Necropolis Fiend

Raiders' Spoils
Raiders' Spoils

Rakshasa's Secret
Rakshasa's Secret

Retribution of the Ancients
Retribution of the Ancients

Rite of the Serpent
Rite of the Serpent

Rotting Mastodon
Rotting Mastodon

Ruthless Ripper
Ruthless Ripper

Shambling Attendants
Shambling Attendants

Sidisi's Pet
Sidisi's Pet

Sultai Scavenger
Sultai Scavenger

Swarm of Bloodflies
Swarm of Bloodflies

Throttle
Throttle

Unyielding Krumar
Unyielding Krumar

RED

Act of Treason
Act of Treason

Ainok Tracker
Ainok Tracker

Arc Lightning
Arc Lightning

Arrow Storm
Arrow Storm

Ashcloud Phoenix
Ashcloud Phoenix

Barrage of Boulders
Barrage of Boulders

Bloodfire Expert
Bloodfire Expert

Bloodfire Mentor
Bloodfire Mentor

Bring Low
Bring Low

Burn Away
Burn Away

Canyon Lurkers
Canyon Lurkers

Crater's Claws
Crater's Claws

Dragon Grip
Dragon Grip

Dragon-Style Twins
Dragon-Style Twins

Goblinslide
Goblinslide

Horde Ambusher
Horde Ambusher

Hordeling Outburst
Hordeling Outburst

Howl of the Horde
Howl of the Horde

Jeering Instigator
Jeering Instigator

Leaping Master
Leaping Master

Mardu Blazebringer
Mardu Blazebringer

Mardu Heart-Piercer
Mardu Heart-Piercer

Mardu Warshrieker
Mardu Warshrieker

Monastery Swiftspear
Monastery Swiftspear

Sarkhan, the Dragonspeaker
Sarkhan, the Dragonspeaker

Shatter
Shatter

Summit Prowler
Summit Prowler

Swift Kick
Swift Kick

Tormenting Voice
Tormenting Voice

Trumpet Blast
Trumpet Blast

Valley Dasher
Valley Dasher

War-Name Aspirant
War-Name Aspirant

GREEN

Alpine Grizzly
Alpine Grizzly

Archers' Parapet
Archers' Parapet

Awaken the Bear
Awaken the Bear

Become Immense
Become Immense

Dragonscale Boon
Dragonscale Boon

Feed the Clan
Feed the Clan

Hardened Scales
Hardened Scales

Heir of the Wilds
Heir of the Wilds

Highland Game
Highland Game

Hooded Hydra
Hooded Hydra

Hooting Mandrills
Hooting Mandrills

Incremental Growth
Incremental Growth

Kin-Tree Warden
Kin-Tree Warden

Longshot Squad
Longshot Squad

Meandering Towershell
Meandering Towershell

Naturalize
Naturalize

Pine Walker
Pine Walker

Rattleclaw Mystic
Rattleclaw Mystic

Roar of Challenge
Roar of Challenge

Sagu Archer
Sagu Archer

Savage Punch
Savage Punch

Scout the Borders
Scout the Borders

See the Unwritten
See the Unwritten

Seek the Horizon
Seek the Horizon

Smoke Teller
Smoke Teller

Sultai Flayer
Sultai Flayer

Temur Charger
Temur Charger

Trail of Mystery
Trail of Mystery

Tusked Colossodon
Tusked Colossodon

Tuskguard Captain
Tuskguard Captain

Windstorm
Windstorm

Woolly Loxodon
Woolly Loxodon

MULTICOLORED

Abomination of Gudul
Abomination of Gudul

Abzan Ascendancy
Abzan Ascendancy

Abzan Charm
Abzan Charm

Abzan Guide
Abzan Guide

Anafenza, the Foremost
Anafenza, the Foremost

Ankle Shanker
Ankle Shanker

Armament Corps
Armament Corps

Avalanche Tusker
Avalanche Tusker

Bear's Companion
Bear's Companion

Butcher of the Horde
Butcher of the Horde

Chief of the Edge
Chief of the Edge

Chief of the Scale
Chief of the Scale

Crackling Doom
Crackling Doom

Death Frenzy
Death Frenzy

Deflecting Palm
Deflecting Palm

Duneblast
Duneblast

Efreet Weaponmaster
Efreet Weaponmaster

Flying Crane Technique
Flying Crane Technique

Highspire Mantis
Highspire Mantis

Icefeather Aven
Icefeather Aven

Ivorytusk Fortress
Ivorytusk Fortress

Jeskai Ascendancy
Jeskai Ascendancy

Jeskai Charm
Jeskai Charm

Kheru Lich Lord
Kheru Lich Lord

Kin-Tree Invocation
Kin-Tree Invocation

Mantis Rider
Mantis Rider

Mardu Ascendancy
Mardu Ascendancy

Mardu Charm
Mardu Charm

Mardu Roughrider
Mardu Roughrider

Master the Way
Master the Way

Mindswipe
Mindswipe

Narset, Enlightened Master
Narset, Enlightened Master

Ponyback Brigade
Ponyback Brigade

Rakshasa Deathdealer
Rakshasa Deathdealer

Rakshasa Vizier
Rakshasa Vizier

Ride Down
Ride Down

Sage of the Inward Eye
Sage of the Inward Eye

Sagu Mauler
Sagu Mauler

Savage Knuckleblade
Savage Knuckleblade

Secret Plans
Secret Plans

Sidisi, Brood Tyrant
Sidisi, Brood Tyrant

Siege Rhino
Siege Rhino

Snowhorn Rider
Snowhorn Rider

Sorin, Solemn Visitor
Sorin, Solemn Visitor

Sultai Ascendancy
Sultai Ascendancy

Sultai Charm
Sultai Charm

Sultai Soothsayer
Sultai Soothsayer

Surrak Dragonclaw
Surrak Dragonclaw

Temur Ascendancy
Temur Ascendancy

Temur Charm
Temur Charm

Trap Essence
Trap Essence

Utter End
Utter End

Villainous Wealth
Villainous Wealth

Warden of the Eye
Warden of the Eye

Winterflame
Winterflame

Zurgo Helmsmasher
Zurgo Helmsmasher

ARTIFACT

Abzan Banner
Abzan Banner

Altar of the Brood
Altar of the Brood

Briber's Purse
Briber's Purse

Cranial Archive
Cranial Archive

Dragon Throne of Tarkir
Dragon Throne of Tarkir

Ghostfire Blade
Ghostfire Blade

Heart-Piercer Bow
Heart-Piercer Bow

Jeskai Banner
Jeskai Banner

Lens of Clarity
Lens of Clarity

Mardu Banner
Mardu Banner

Sultai Banner
Sultai Banner

Temur Banner
Temur Banner

Ugin's Nexus
Ugin's Nexus

Witness of the Ages
Witness of the Ages

LAND

Bloodfell Caves
Bloodfell Caves

Bloodstained Mire
Bloodstained Mire

Blossoming Sands
Blossoming Sands

Dismal Backwater
Dismal Backwater

Flooded Strand
Flooded Strand

Frontier Bivouac
Frontier Bivouac

Jungle Hollow
Jungle Hollow

Mystic Monastery
Mystic Monastery

Nomad Outpost
Nomad Outpost

Opulent Palace
Opulent Palace

Polluted Delta
Polluted Delta

Rugged Highlands
Rugged Highlands

Sandsteppe Citadel
Sandsteppe Citadel

Scoured Barrens
Scoured Barrens

Swiftwater Cliffs
Swiftwater Cliffs

Thornwood Falls
Thornwood Falls

Tomb of the Spirit Dragon
Tomb of the Spirit Dragon

Tranquil Cove
Tranquil Cove

Wind-Scarred Crag
Wind-Scarred Crag

Windswept Heath
Windswept Heath

Wooded Foothills
Wooded Foothills

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Island
Island

Island
Island

Island
Island

Island
Island

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS