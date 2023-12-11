Khans of Tarkir MTG Arena Card Image Gallery
Khans of Tarkir comes to MTG Arena on December 12, 2023, bringing more than 200 cards, fetch lands, and a draft environment beloved by players.
WHITE
| BLUE
| BLACK
| RED
| GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Abzan Battle Priest
Abzan Falconer
Ainok Bond-Kin
Alabaster Kirin
Brave the Sands
Dazzling Ramparts
Defiant Strike
End Hostilities
Erase
Feat of Resistance
Firehoof Cavalry
Herald of Anafenza
High Sentinels of Arashin
Jeskai Student
Kill Shot
Mardu Hateblade
Mardu Hordechief
Master of Pearls
Rush of Battle
Sage-Eye Harrier
Salt Road Patrol
Seeker of the Way
Siegecraft
Smite the Monstrous
Suspension Field
Take Up Arms
Timely Hordemate
Venerable Lammasu
War Behemoth
Watcher of the Roost
Wingmate Roc
BLUE
Blinding Spray
Cancel
Clever Impersonator
Crippling Chill
Dig Through Time
Disdainful Stroke
Dragon's Eye Savants
Embodiment of Spring
Force Away
Glacial Stalker
Icy Blast
Jeskai Elder
Jeskai Windscout
Kheru Spellsnatcher
Mistfire Weaver
Monastery Flock
Mystic of the Hidden Way
Pearl Lake Ancient
Quiet Contemplation
Riverwheel Aerialists
Scaldkin
Scion of Glaciers
Set Adrift
Singing Bell Strike
Stubborn Denial
Taigam's Scheming
Thousand Winds
Treasure Cruise
Waterwhirl
Weave Fate
Wetland Sambar
Whirlwind Adept
BLACK
Bellowing Saddlebrute
Bitter Revelation
Bloodsoaked Champion
Dead Drop
Debilitating Injury
Despise
Disowned Ancestor
Dutiful Return
Empty the Pits
Grim Haruspex
Gurmag Swiftwing
Kheru Bloodsucker
Kheru Dreadmaw
Krumar Bond-Kin
Mardu Skullhunter
Mer-Ek Nightblade
Molting Snakeskin
Murderous Cut
Necropolis Fiend
Raiders' Spoils
Rakshasa's Secret
Retribution of the Ancients
Rite of the Serpent
Rotting Mastodon
Ruthless Ripper
Shambling Attendants
Sidisi's Pet
Sultai Scavenger
Swarm of Bloodflies
Throttle
Unyielding Krumar
RED
Act of Treason
Ainok Tracker
Arc Lightning
Arrow Storm
Ashcloud Phoenix
Barrage of Boulders
Bloodfire Expert
Bloodfire Mentor
Bring Low
Burn Away
Canyon Lurkers
Crater's Claws
Dragon Grip
Dragon-Style Twins
Goblinslide
Horde Ambusher
Hordeling Outburst
Howl of the Horde
Jeering Instigator
Leaping Master
Mardu Blazebringer
Mardu Heart-Piercer
Mardu Warshrieker
Monastery Swiftspear
Sarkhan, the Dragonspeaker
Shatter
Summit Prowler
Swift Kick
Tormenting Voice
Trumpet Blast
Valley Dasher
War-Name Aspirant
GREEN
Alpine Grizzly
Archers' Parapet
Awaken the Bear
Become Immense
Dragonscale Boon
Feed the Clan
Hardened Scales
Heir of the Wilds
Highland Game
Hooded Hydra
Hooting Mandrills
Incremental Growth
Kin-Tree Warden
Longshot Squad
Meandering Towershell
Naturalize
Pine Walker
Rattleclaw Mystic
Roar of Challenge
Sagu Archer
Savage Punch
Scout the Borders
See the Unwritten
Seek the Horizon
Smoke Teller
Sultai Flayer
Temur Charger
Trail of Mystery
Tusked Colossodon
Tuskguard Captain
Windstorm
Woolly Loxodon
MULTICOLORED
Abomination of Gudul
Abzan Ascendancy
Abzan Charm
Abzan Guide
Anafenza, the Foremost
Ankle Shanker
Armament Corps
Avalanche Tusker
Bear's Companion
Butcher of the Horde
Chief of the Edge
Chief of the Scale
Crackling Doom
Death Frenzy
Deflecting Palm
Duneblast
Efreet Weaponmaster
Flying Crane Technique
Highspire Mantis
Icefeather Aven
Ivorytusk Fortress
Jeskai Ascendancy
Jeskai Charm
Kheru Lich Lord
Kin-Tree Invocation
Mantis Rider
Mardu Ascendancy
Mardu Charm
Mardu Roughrider
Master the Way
Mindswipe
Narset, Enlightened Master
Ponyback Brigade
Rakshasa Deathdealer
Rakshasa Vizier
Ride Down
Sage of the Inward Eye
Sagu Mauler
Savage Knuckleblade
Secret Plans
Sidisi, Brood Tyrant
Siege Rhino
Snowhorn Rider
Sorin, Solemn Visitor
Sultai Ascendancy
Sultai Charm
Sultai Soothsayer
Surrak Dragonclaw
Temur Ascendancy
Temur Charm
Trap Essence
Utter End
Villainous Wealth
Warden of the Eye
Winterflame
Zurgo Helmsmasher
ARTIFACT
Abzan Banner
Altar of the Brood
Briber's Purse
Cranial Archive
Dragon Throne of Tarkir
Ghostfire Blade
Heart-Piercer Bow
Jeskai Banner
Lens of Clarity
Mardu Banner
Sultai Banner
Temur Banner
Ugin's Nexus
Witness of the Ages
LAND
Bloodfell Caves
Bloodstained Mire
Blossoming Sands
Dismal Backwater
Flooded Strand
Frontier Bivouac
Jungle Hollow
Mystic Monastery
Nomad Outpost
Opulent Palace
Polluted Delta
Rugged Highlands
Sandsteppe Citadel
Scoured Barrens
Swiftwater Cliffs
Thornwood Falls
Tomb of the Spirit Dragon
Tranquil Cove
Wind-Scarred Crag
Windswept Heath
Wooded Foothills
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
WHITE
| BLUE
| BLACK
| RED
| GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS