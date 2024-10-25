Set Mastery and the Mastery Pass unlock additional rewards as you earn XP for playing in matches and events in MTG Arena. Visit the Reward Distribution and Drop Rate Information article to learn more about Set Mastery and other rewards, and check your current Set Mastery progress in MTG Arena on the Mastery tab!

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Set Mastery

36x Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs

5x Mastery Orbs (each redeemable for items in the Foundations Mastery Emporium)

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Mastery Pass

Avatars

Zimone avatar

Cards and Packs

20x packs: 4x Magic: The Gathering Foundations 4x Duskmourn: House of Horror 4x Bloomburrow 4x Outlaws of Thunder Junction 4x Murders at Karlov Manor

10x Magic: The Gathering Foundations mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

Level 91+: 1x uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Zimone sleeve

Foundations exquisite sleeve

Card Styles

15x common card styles

10x uncommon card styles

30x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles, sleeves, and other offers from the Foundations Mastery Emporium)

Event Tokens

1x Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)

Gold and Gems

4,000 gold

1,200 gems

Companions

Desert Caracal

Mountain Felidar

Aether Tiger

How Many Levels Are in the Magic: The Gathering Foundations Set Mastery?

The Magic: The Gathering Foundations Set Mastery goes up to Level 90. All players receive rewards through Level 72, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 90—and beyond!

Foundations Mastery Emporium

Players can spend their Mastery Orbs on offers in the Foundations Mastery Emporium:

Card Styles

Available for one (1) Mastery Orb

5x common card styles

5x uncommon card styles

10x rare card styles

5x mythic rare card styles

Card Sleeves

Available for two (2) Mastery Orbs

5x Magic: The Gathering Foundations sleeves

Visit the MTG Arena Mastery tab to see the Mastery track, your current level, and the rewards you can earn!