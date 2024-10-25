Set Mastery and the Mastery Pass unlock additional rewards as you earn XP for playing in matches and events in MTG Arena. Visit the Reward Distribution and Drop Rate Information article to learn more about Set Mastery and other rewards, and check your current Set Mastery progress in MTG Arena on the Mastery tab!

Zimone casting a spell with Zimone and the exquisite Foundations sleeves in the center and an aether tiger companion with the text Magic: The Gathering Foundations Mastery Details Are Here! Complete quests to earn packs, card styles, companions and more, plus Mastery Orb you can redeem for sleeves and card styles you want from the Foundations Mastery Emporium!

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Set Mastery

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Mastery Pass

Avatars

  • Zimone avatar

Cards and Packs

  • 20x packs:
    • 4x Magic: The Gathering Foundations
    • 4x Duskmourn: House of Horror
    • 4x Bloomburrow
    • 4x Outlaws of Thunder Junction
    • 4x Murders at Karlov Manor
  • 10x Magic: The Gathering Foundations mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
  • Level 91+: 1x uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

  • Zimone sleeve
  • Foundations exquisite sleeve

Card Styles

  • 15x common card styles
  • 10x uncommon card styles
  • 30x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles, sleeves, and other offers from the Foundations Mastery Emporium)

Event Tokens

  • 1x Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)

Gold and Gems

  • 4,000 gold
  • 1,200 gems

Companions

  • Desert Caracal
  • Mountain Felidar
  • Aether Tiger

How Many Levels Are in the Magic: The Gathering Foundations Set Mastery?

The Magic: The Gathering Foundations Set Mastery goes up to Level 90. All players receive rewards through Level 72, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 90—and beyond!

Foundations Mastery Emporium

Players can spend their Mastery Orbs on offers in the Foundations Mastery Emporium:

Card Styles

Available for one (1) Mastery Orb

  • 5x common card styles
  • 5x uncommon card styles
  • 10x rare card styles
  • 5x mythic rare card styles

Card Sleeves

Available for two (2) Mastery Orbs

  • 5x Magic: The Gathering Foundations sleeves

Visit the MTG Arena Mastery tab to see the Mastery track, your current level, and the rewards you can earn!