Magic: The Gathering Foundations Mastery Details
Set Mastery and the Mastery Pass unlock additional rewards as you earn XP for playing in matches and events in MTG Arena. Visit the Reward Distribution and Drop Rate Information article to learn more about Set Mastery and other rewards, and check your current Set Mastery progress in MTG Arena on the Mastery tab!
Magic: The Gathering Foundations Set Mastery
- 36x Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs
- 5x Mastery Orbs (each redeemable for items in the Foundations Mastery Emporium)
Magic: The Gathering Foundations Mastery Pass
Avatars
- Zimone avatar
Cards and Packs
- 20x packs:
- 4x Magic: The Gathering Foundations
- 4x Duskmourn: House of Horror
- 4x Bloomburrow
- 4x Outlaws of Thunder Junction
- 4x Murders at Karlov Manor
- 10x Magic: The Gathering Foundations mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- Level 91+: 1x uncommon ICR
Card Sleeves
- Zimone sleeve
- Foundations exquisite sleeve
Card Styles
- 15x common card styles
- 10x uncommon card styles
- 30x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles, sleeves, and other offers from the Foundations Mastery Emporium)
Event Tokens
- 1x Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)
Gold and Gems
- 4,000 gold
- 1,200 gems
Companions
- Desert Caracal
- Mountain Felidar
- Aether Tiger
How Many Levels Are in the Magic: The Gathering Foundations Set Mastery?
The Magic: The Gathering Foundations Set Mastery goes up to Level 90. All players receive rewards through Level 72, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 90—and beyond!
Foundations Mastery Emporium
Players can spend their Mastery Orbs on offers in the Foundations Mastery Emporium:
Card Styles
Available for one (1) Mastery Orb
- 5x common card styles
- 5x uncommon card styles
- 10x rare card styles
- 5x mythic rare card styles
Card Sleeves
Available for two (2) Mastery Orbs
- 5x Magic: The Gathering Foundations sleeves
Visit the MTG Arena Mastery tab to see the Mastery track, your current level, and the rewards you can earn!