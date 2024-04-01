In this edition:

It's April Fools' Day! What might be up in MTG Arena today …?

Congratulations to Arena Championship 5 Winner

This past weekend featured the Arena Championship 5 event. The field of players was winnowed by the end of the first day, and Sunday hosted the 32 top players that cut to a Top 8 Explorer Constructed playoff.

The showdown is over, and a winner stepped into the champion's spotlight! Congratuations to Toni Ramis Pascual for taking home the Arena Championship 5 trophy!

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Preorders on Sale Now

Preorder bundles for Outlaws of Thunder Junction are on sale right now in the MTG Arena Store. Check out what you get with each below, and then put in your preorder—each bundle has something you'll get immediately!

We've been previewing cards from the new set, so stop by the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Card Image Gallery to see what's be revealed so far. All cards in the set will appear after previews are complete on April 5.

For those looking for specific cards on MTG Arena, we've broken down where you can find them:

1 Breaking News card of any rarity appears in each Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack, replacing a common slot. Uncommons in this slot can upgrade to rares approximately 1:3 of the time. Rares in this slot upgrade to mythic rares at a rate of approximately 1:5.

1 mythic rare card from The Big Score may replace the mythic rare in Outlaws of Thunder Junction Store packs at a rate of approximately 1:5.

1 common in Outlaws of Thunder Junction Limited packs will upgrade to either a card from The Big Score or a Special Guests card at a rate of approximately 1:5. The Big Score cards in this slot are replaced with a Special Guests card at a rate of approximately 1:4.

Oko Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Available at purchase: Oko sleeve Available at release (April 16): 50x Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs

5x Golden Packs

Oko, the Ringleader depth art card style

Oko, the Ringleader card Preorder the Oko Pack Bundle

Vraska Play Bundle $24.99 USD Available at purchase: Tinybones companion

Vraska sleeve Available at release (April 16): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Vraska, the Silencer depth art card style

Vraska, the Silencer card Preorder the Vraska Play Bundle

Kellan Pass Bundle $14.99 USD Available at purchase: Kellan sleeve Available at release (April 16): Outlaws of Thunder Junction Mastery Pass

Kellan, the Kid depth art card style

Kellan, the Kird card Preorder the Kellan Pass Bundle

April 10 Streamer Event for Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Get your first look at the new set in action live during the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Streamer Event beginning next Wednesday, April 10, at 8 a.m. Join your favorite Magic streamers as they open packs, discuss cards and mechanics, and play in matches on Twitch and YouTube!

Announcing Remix Draft: Artifacts!

MTG Arena is introducing a new Draft format for you to try starting tomorrow, April 2, in the new event, Remix Draft: Artifacts. Remix Draft is an experiment built around a central mechanical theme: artifacts across the Multiverse.

Get the all the details on how the format works, the complete card list, and rewards for the event in the Remix Draft: Artifacts on MTG Arena article!

Saturday: April Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

April 2–5: Omniscience Draft

April 9–12: Gladiator Community Spotlight (Best-of-One)

April 16–19: Jump Into Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Quick Draft

March 26–April 9: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

April 9–26: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Other Events

April 2–16: Remix Draft: Artifacts

April 5–8: Timeless Metagame Challenge

April Qualifier Events – Standard

April 6: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

April 12: Best-of-Three Play-In

April 13–14: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

April

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

April 6, 6 a.m. PT

April 6, 6 a.m. PT Format: Standard

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

April 12, 6 a.m. PT–April 13, 3 a.m. PT

April 12, 6 a.m. PT–April 13, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

Qualifier Weekend

April 13, 6 a.m. PT–April 14, 4 p.m. PT

April 13, 6 a.m. PT–April 14, 4 p.m. PT Format: Standard

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction May 4: Day One, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) May 5: Day Two, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Draft (Best-of-Three)



April 2024 Ranked Season The April 2024 Ranked Season begins March 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) and ends April 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack

Silver Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Binding Negotiation card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Binding Negotiation card style + Aven Interrupter card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Binding Negotiation card style + Aven Interrupter card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Binding Negotiation card style + Aven Interrupter card style

