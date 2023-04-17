MTG Arena Announcements – April 17, 2023
In this edition:
- March of the Machine Out Tomorrow!
- New Store Offerings
- Standard Metagame Challenge April 21–24
- Arena Open: March of the Machine April 29–30
- Event Schedule
March of the Machine Out Tomorrow!
The end is nigh!
Realmbreaker, Elesh Norn's twisted version of Kaldheim's World Tree, has breached the planes, and Phyrexian forces are swarming. Tomorrow, its loathsome limbs deposit March of the Machine in MTG Arena, bringing new cards, new mechanics, new Store offerings, and new March of the Machine Sealed and Draft events—including the Standard Metagame Challenge happening this weekend!
New Store Offerings
We have new goodies coming to the Store tomorrow alongside the release of March of the Machine:
- Full-art lands
- New Praetor card styles
- Sticker bundle, featuring Chandra, Borborygmos & Fblthp, and Yargle & Multani stickers
Visit the MTG Arena Store in game tomorrow to pick up these and more!
Standard Metagame Challenge April 21–24
Sharpen your Standard metagame skills with the latest set! March of the Machine enters the Standard format on MTG Arena tomorrow, and this weekend in the Standard Metagame Challenge.
Play Traditional Standard (Best-of-Three) matches starting this Friday, April 21, at 8 a.m. PT, until Monday, April 24, 8 a.m. PT, to earn rewards for wins:
|Wins
|Gold
|Packs
|7 wins
|5,000 gold
|30 packs
|6 wins
|4,000 gold
|20 packs
|5 wins
|3,000 gold
|10 packs
|4 wins
|2,500 gold
|5 packs
|3 wins
|2,000 gold
|3 packs
|2 wins
|1,500 gold
|1 pack
|1 win
|1,000 gold
|–
|0 wins
|500 gold
|–
Packs awarded are from March of the Machine.
Arena Open: March of the Machine April 29–30
Get your Sealed and Draft skills limbered up, because the next Arena Open is coming up fast! April 29–30, compete over two days in March of the Machine Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) and March of the Machine Traditional Draft matches for up to $2,000 and an invitation to the May 13 Qualifier Weekend event.
Every participant in this Arena Open will receive the Atraxa avatar!
EVENT SCHEDULE
Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- April 18–20: Jump In!
- April 25–27: March of the Machine Phantom Sealed
- May 2–4: March of the Machine Constructed
- May 9–11: Explorer
- May 16–18: On the Edge
QUICK DRAFT
- April 14–28: Phyrexia: All Will Be One
- April 28–May 12: March of the Machine
- May 12–26: Dominaria United
- May 26–June 6: March of the Machine
OTHER EVENTS
- April 21–24: Standard Metagame Challenge
- May 1–6: Historic Artisan Festival
- May 6–11: Historic Brawl Festival
PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).
QUALIFIER EVENTS
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
May
- Qualifier Play-In– Best-of-One
May 6, 6 a.m. PT
- Format: March of the Machine Limited
- Qualifier Play-In– Best-of-Three
May 12, 6 a.m. PT–May 13, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: March of the Machine Limited
- Qualifier Weekend
May 13, 6 a.m. PT–May 14, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: March of the Machine Limited (Best-of-Three)
Arena Championship 3
The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.
- Arena Championship 3
May 27–28
More details to come!
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Arena Open: March of the Machine
April 29–30
- April 29: Day One, March of the MachineSealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- April 30: Day Two, March of the Machine Player Draft (Best-of-Three)
There are two Player Draft events on Day Two.
- Entry reward: Atraxa avatar
April 2023 Ranked Season
The April 2023 Ranked Season begins March 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on April 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 March of the Machine pack
- Silver Reward: 1 March of the Machine pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style + Faerie Mastermind card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style + Faerie Mastermind card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style + Faerie Mastermind card style
