March of the Machine Out Tomorrow!

The end is nigh!

Realmbreaker, Elesh Norn's twisted version of Kaldheim's World Tree, has breached the planes, and Phyrexian forces are swarming. Tomorrow, its loathsome limbs deposit March of the Machine in MTG Arena, bringing new cards, new mechanics, new Store offerings, and new March of the Machine Sealed and Draft events—including the Standard Metagame Challenge happening this weekend!

New Store Offerings

We have new goodies coming to the Store tomorrow alongside the release of March of the Machine:

Full-art lands

New Praetor card styles

Sticker bundle, featuring Chandra, Borborygmos & Fblthp, and Yargle & Multani stickers

Visit the MTG Arena Store in game tomorrow to pick up these and more!

Standard Metagame Challenge April 21–24

Sharpen your Standard metagame skills with the latest set! March of the Machine enters the Standard format on MTG Arena tomorrow, and this weekend in the Standard Metagame Challenge.

Play Traditional Standard (Best-of-Three) matches starting this Friday, April 21, at 8 a.m. PT, until Monday, April 24, 8 a.m. PT, to earn rewards for wins:

Wins Gold Packs 7 wins 5,000 gold 30 packs 6 wins 4,000 gold 20 packs 5 wins 3,000 gold 10 packs 4 wins 2,500 gold 5 packs 3 wins 2,000 gold 3 packs 2 wins 1,500 gold 1 pack 1 win 1,000 gold – 0 wins 500 gold –

Packs awarded are from March of the Machine.

Arena Open: March of the Machine April 29–30

Get your Sealed and Draft skills limbered up, because the next Arena Open is coming up fast! April 29–30, compete over two days in March of the Machine Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) and March of the Machine Traditional Draft matches for up to $2,000 and an invitation to the May 13 Qualifier Weekend event.

Every participant in this Arena Open will receive the Atraxa avatar!

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

April 18–20: Jump In!

April 25–27: March of the Machine Phantom Sealed

May 2–4: March of the Machine Constructed

May 9–11: Explorer

May 16–18: On the Edge

QUICK DRAFT

April 14–28: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

April 28–May 12: March of the Machine

May 12–26: Dominaria United

May 26–June 6: March of the Machine

OTHER EVENTS

April 21–24: Standard Metagame Challenge

May 1–6: Historic Artisan Festival

May 6–11: Historic Brawl Festival

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

May

Qualifier Play-In – Best-of-One

May 6, 6 a.m. PT Format: March of the Machine Limited

– May 6, 6 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In – Best-of-Three

May 12, 6 a.m. PT–May 13, 3 a.m. PT Format: March of the Machine Limited

– May 12, 6 a.m. PT–May 13, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

May 13, 6 a.m. PT–May 14, 4 p.m. PT Format: March of the Machine Limited (Best-of-Three)

May 13, 6 a.m. PT–May 14, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Championship 3

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 3

May 27–28

More details to come!

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: March of the Machine

April 29–30 April 29: Day One, March of the MachineSealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) April 30: Day Two, March of the Machine Player Draft (Best-of-Three)

There are two Player Draft events on Day Two. Entry reward: Atraxa avatar

April 29–30