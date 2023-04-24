In this edition:

March of the Machine Is Here!

The Phyrexian onslaught has begun! March of the Machine is out on MTG Arena, and you can start playing with the new cards now! Play the latest March of the Machine Sealed and Draft events, pick up some packs to build out your collection, and see what else is new in the Store—such as the March of the Machine full-art lands bundle that includes ten gorgeous lands like these:

Arena Open: March of the Machine This Weekend

This weekend, April 29–30, compete in March of the Machine Sealed and Draft matches over two days to earn up to $2,000 in the Arena Open. Plus, the best performing players can earn an invitation to the May 13–14 Qualifier Weekend.

Everyone who enters will receive the Atraxa avatar, too!

https://media.wizards.com/2023/images/daily/avatar_atraxa.png

This is a new set for everyone so you'll be on equal footing, but you can get a leg up this week by joining in for Midweek Magic March of the Machine Phantom Sealed action. Play with March of the Machine in a fun and casual environment starting 2 p.m. PT this Tuesday until 2 p.m. PT this Thursday (April 25–27, UTC-07:00). Learn the cards, try out Sealed Deck strategies, and even earn individual card rewards with no cost to enter!

By the Numbers: Popular Cards from Early Access

The data are in, and we've got the breakdown from the March of the Machine Early Access event! What were the most drafted cards in each color? We have that info. The most played cards in uncommon, rare, and mythic rare? Win rates? It's all in "The Most Played Cards from March of the Machine Early Access."

This is an excellent resource to begin laying your strategy groundwork for high-stakes events like this weekend's March of the Machine Arena Open, so dig in!

Pro Tour Minneapolis Coming May 5

MagicCon: Minneapolis is coming up May 5–7, and there are $500,000 in prizes at the Pro Tour March of the Machine happening over the weekend. Join us to celebrate all things Magic: The Gathering, including tournaments, panels, merch, and more.

If you're attending, look for us while you're there!

Recent Bug Fixes

We fixed a couple bugs recently:

Fixed a mobile client deck builder issue that prevented lands from filtering properly.

Fixed a confusing browser display with certain effects that allow you to put cards on the bottom of your library (such as with Ajani, Sleeper Agent and Cabaretti Ascendancy ).

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

April 25–27: March of the Machine Phantom Sealed

May 2–4: March of the Machine Constructed

May 9–11: Explorer

May 16–18: On the Edge

May 23–25: Singleton

QUICK DRAFT

April 14–28: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

April 28–May 12: March of the Machine

May 12–26: Dominaria United

May 26–June 6: March of the Machine

OTHER EVENTS

May 1–6: Historic Artisan Festival

May 6–11: Historic Brawl Festival

May 26–29: Historic Metagame Challenge

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

May

Qualifier Play-In – Best-of-One

May 6, 6 a.m. PT Format: March of the Machine Limited

– May 6, 6 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In – Best-of-Three

May 12, 6 a.m. PT–May 13, 3 a.m. PT Format: March of the Machine Limited

– May 12, 6 a.m. PT–May 13, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

May 13, 6 a.m. PT–May 14, 4 p.m. PT Format: March of the Machine Limited (Best-of-Three)

May 13, 6 a.m. PT–May 14, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: March of the Machine

April 29–30 April 29: Day One, March of the MachineSealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) April 30: Day Two, March of the Machine Player Draft (Best-of-Three)

There are two Player Draft events on Day Two. Entry reward: Atraxa avatar

April 29–30

Arena Championship 3

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 3

May 27–28

More details to come!