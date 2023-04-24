MTG Arena Announcements – April 24, 2023
In this edition:
- March of the Machine Is Here!
- Arena Open: March of the Machine This Weekend
- By the Numbers: Popular Cards from Early Access
- Pro Tour Minneapolis Coming May 5
- Recent Bug Fixes
- Event Schedule
March of the Machine Is Here!
The Phyrexian onslaught has begun! March of the Machine is out on MTG Arena, and you can start playing with the new cards now! Play the latest March of the Machine Sealed and Draft events, pick up some packs to build out your collection, and see what else is new in the Store—such as the March of the Machine full-art lands bundle that includes ten gorgeous lands like these:
Arena Open: March of the Machine This Weekend
This weekend, April 29–30, compete in March of the Machine Sealed and Draft matches over two days to earn up to $2,000 in the Arena Open. Plus, the best performing players can earn an invitation to the May 13–14 Qualifier Weekend.
Everyone who enters will receive the Atraxa avatar, too!
https://media.wizards.com/2023/images/daily/avatar_atraxa.png
This is a new set for everyone so you'll be on equal footing, but you can get a leg up this week by joining in for Midweek Magic March of the Machine Phantom Sealed action. Play with March of the Machine in a fun and casual environment starting 2 p.m. PT this Tuesday until 2 p.m. PT this Thursday (April 25–27, UTC-07:00). Learn the cards, try out Sealed Deck strategies, and even earn individual card rewards with no cost to enter!
By the Numbers: Popular Cards from Early Access
The data are in, and we've got the breakdown from the March of the Machine Early Access event! What were the most drafted cards in each color? We have that info. The most played cards in uncommon, rare, and mythic rare? Win rates? It's all in "The Most Played Cards from March of the Machine Early Access."
This is an excellent resource to begin laying your strategy groundwork for high-stakes events like this weekend's March of the Machine Arena Open, so dig in!
Pro Tour Minneapolis Coming May 5
MagicCon: Minneapolis is coming up May 5–7, and there are $500,000 in prizes at the Pro Tour March of the Machine happening over the weekend. Join us to celebrate all things Magic: The Gathering, including tournaments, panels, merch, and more.
If you're attending, look for us while you're there!
Recent Bug Fixes
We fixed a couple bugs recently:
- Fixed a mobile client deck builder issue that prevented lands from filtering properly.
- Fixed a confusing browser display with certain effects that allow you to put cards on the bottom of your library (such as with Ajani, Sleeper Agent and
Cabaretti Ascendancy).
EVENT SCHEDULE
Events open on the starting date at 8 a.m. PT (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- April 25–27: March of the Machine Phantom Sealed
- May 2–4: March of the Machine Constructed
- May 9–11: Explorer
- May 16–18: On the Edge
- May 23–25: Singleton
QUICK DRAFT
- April 14–28: Phyrexia: All Will Be One
- April 28–May 12: March of the Machine
- May 12–26: Dominaria United
- May 26–June 6: March of the Machine
OTHER EVENTS
- May 1–6: Historic Artisan Festival
- May 6–11: Historic Brawl Festival
- May 26–29: Historic Metagame Challenge
PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).
QUALIFIER EVENTS
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens are delivered in your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
May
- Qualifier Play-In– Best-of-One
May 6, 6 a.m. PT
- Format: March of the Machine Limited
- Qualifier Play-In– Best-of-Three
May 12, 6 a.m. PT–May 13, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: March of the Machine Limited
- Qualifier Weekend
May 13, 6 a.m. PT–May 14, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: March of the Machine Limited (Best-of-Three)
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Arena Open: March of the Machine
April 29–30
- April 29: Day One, March of the MachineSealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- April 30: Day Two, March of the Machine Player Draft (Best-of-Three)
There are two Player Draft events on Day Two.
- Entry reward: Atraxa avatar
Arena Championship 3
The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.
- Arena Championship 3
May 27–28
More details to come!
April 2023 Ranked Season
The April 2023 Ranked Season begins March 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on April 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 March of the Machine pack
- Silver Reward: 1 March of the Machine pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style + Faerie Mastermind card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style + Faerie Mastermind card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 March of the Machine packs + 1,000 gold + Stoke the Flames card style + Faerie Mastermind card style
