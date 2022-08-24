Tune in for Dominaria United Early Access Next Tuesday

Early Access returns to the plane where Magic: The Gathering began!

The Dominaria United Early Access event starts next Tuesday, August 30, at 10 a.m. PT and continues until Wednesday, August 31, at 10 a.m. PT. Join your favorite streamers and content creators in the first experience of Dominaria United in MTG Arena (and in the first attempts at cracking a new meta with the start of this year's rotation)!

Preorders for Dominaria United Available Now!

The bundles for Dominaria United are here, and they're packing in lots of goodies!

Liliana Pack Bundle

$49.99/€49.99

Available at Purchase

Liliana of the Veil card sleeve

Available at Release (September 1, 2022)

50x Dominaria United packs

5x Dominaria United Mythic Boosters (bonus!)

Liliana of the Veil card

1x Liliana of the Veil depth art card style

Jaya Play Bundle

$49.99/€49.99

Available at Purchase

Jaya, Fiery Negotiator card sleeve

Squee (Goblin) pet

Available at Release (September 1, 2022)

Dominaria United Mastery Pass

+10 Mastery levels (bonus!)

3x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

1x Jaya, Fiery Negotiator card

1x Jaya, Fiery Negotiator depth art card style

Dominaria United Previews

Previews for Dominaria United are underway! Check out the full schedule and where to find Dominaria United previews, and keep an eye on the Dominaria United Card Image Gallery as we add more revealed cards.

In case you missed it, you can get a glimpse at what lies ahead in 2023 for Magic and Dungeons & Dragons in the Wizards Presents video!

Arena Cube: Now until September 1

The latest Arena Cube is going on right now and continuing until September 1 at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC). In this event, you open and pass around packs like a typical draft, only the card pool isn't a single Magic set but rather a selection of some of the best cards available in MTG Arena! Both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches are available. This is a Phantom event, so you don't get to keep the cards you draft, but you do keep the gold and Historic individual card rewards you can win!

Visit the Dominaria United Arena Cube page to see the rewards and all the cards in the cube pool!

Arena Championship 1 Details

Details on the upcoming Arena Championship 1 have been announced, including the formats! Get all the details on the Arena Championship 1, happening September 24–25!

The Next Year of Magic and MTG Arena

Last week, Wizards Presents gave us our first look at what's planned for the next year of Magic, and beyond. You can read, watch, reread, or rewatch everything we announced in our recap article. Here are some finer details specific to MTG Arena:

MTG Arena will support all the announced Standard-legal sets, including the epilogue set March of the Machine: The Aftermath.

From Universes Beyond, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ will be available on MTG Arena. We intend for this set to launch "true-to-tabletop" with no card rebalances or digital-only mechanics, and it will be playable in Alchemy and Historic formats.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

August 12–September 1: Arena Cube (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

September 9–12: Standard Metagame Challenge

Quick Draft

August 19–September 2: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate

September 2–15: Streets of New Capenna

September 16–30: Dominaria United

September 30–October 14: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

Additional Premier Drafts

August 27–September 1: Amonkhet Remastered Premier Draft

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT.

August 30–September 1: Last Call (All Access)

September 6–8: Dominaria United Phantom Sealed

September 13–15: Artisan

September 20–22: Brawl Showcase

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7).

Qualifier Play-In Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

September

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

September 9, 6 a.m.–September 10, 6 a.m. Format: Dominaria United Phantom Sealed (Best-of-One)

September 9, 6 a.m.–September 10, 6 a.m. Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

September 16, 6 a.m.–September 17, 6 a.m. Format: Dominaria United Phantom Sealed (Best-of-Three)

September 16, 6 a.m.–September 17, 6 a.m.

Qualifier Weekend Events

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) each day. You must enter within this two-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

September

Qualifier Weekend

September 17, 6 a.m.–September 18, 4 p.m. Format: Dominaria United Phantom Sealed (Best-of-Three) The first Qualifier Weekend for Arena Championship 2 in early 2023 The first Qualifier Weekend for the Tabletop Pro Tour!

September 17, 6 a.m.–September 18, 4 p.m.

Arena Championship Event

Arena Championships are invitation-only, virtual two-day events for players who qualify during one of the four Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 1 Weekend

September 24–25

Stay tuned for more details as we approach the date of the event!

Arena Open

Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC).

Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC).

October 1–2 Day 1, October 1: Dominaria United Sealed

Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

All participants will receive the Phyrexian treatment Sheoldred, the Apocalypse card style. Day 2, October 2, Draft One and Draft Two: Dominaria United Player Draft

Best-of-Three only

Note : There are two drafts for the Day 2 Arena Open, with three wins or one loss.



August 2022 Ranked Season

The August 2022 Ranked Season begins July 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on August 31 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack

: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack Silver Reward : 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack + 500 gold

: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style

: 2 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style Platinum Reward : 3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style + Thayan Evokers card style

: 3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style + Thayan Evokers card style Diamond Reward : 4 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style + Thayan Evokers card style

: 4 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style + Thayan Evokers card style Mythic Reward: 5 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style + Thayan Evokers card style

September 2022 Ranked Season

The September 2022 Ranked Season begins August 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on September 30 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Dominaria United pack

: 1 Dominaria United pack Silver Reward : 1 Dominaria United pack + 500 gold

: 1 Dominaria United pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style

: 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style Platinum Reward : 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style

: 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style Diamond Reward : 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style

: 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style Mythic Reward: 5 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style

