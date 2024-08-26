In this edition:

Banned and Restricted Announcements for August 26, 2024

Explorer

Amalia Benavides Aguirre is banned.

is banned. Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord is banned.

A new Banned and Restricted Announcement came out today with Amalia Benavides Aguirre and Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord banned in Explorer, reflecting the same bans in Pioneer. Explorer will continue to match Pioneer's bans as we work toward tournament Pioneer on MTG Arena.

Check out the Banned and Restricted Announcement for complete details, including bans and restrictions in other formats.

Duskmourn Debuts at PAX West—Preorders Start Next Tuesday!

Terrifying ghosts materialize and horrors come to life with Duskmourn: House of Horror! Previews start this Saturday, August 31, at PAX West, where the Duskmourn debut will usher in the "13 Days of Duskmourn." Those of you on site at PAX West can watch the panel live, or you can stream it on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and twitch.tv/Magic.

The full list of where to find Duskmourn previews is right here, so prepare for Magic's most fright-filled set before MTG Arena preorders start next Tuesday!

Arena Open: Bloomburrow Starts Saturday!

This weekend, August 31 through September 1, Arena Open returns to the land of Valley for another pastoral playoff in Bloomburrow. This two-day event could literally be your ticket to big-time competitive Magic with an invitation to the September Qualifier Weekend and up to $2,000 in prizes up for grabs!

Everyone who enters receives the Imagine: Courageous Critters avatar of Jace, the Mind Sculptor.

Find out details on how to participate in Arena Open: Bloomburrow, then bring your best Bloomburrow Limited skills to the field this Saturday.

Final Week to Play Standard at WPN Stores for MTG Arena Rewards

There's still time to get in a Standard game or two at WPN stores and grab MTG Arena! Register with your Wizards Account (the one you use to play on MTG Arena) and play in Standard events at your local participating WPN Store by the August 31 deadline, and you can earn these rewards in MTG Arena:

First event: 1 random rare card in Standard

Second event: 1 random rare card in Standard

Third event: 1 Bloomburrowpack and Ral, Crackling Wit card style

Fourth event: 1 Bloomburrowmythic pack

Rewards will be sent to your MTG Arena player inbox on or after September 1, 2024. Find out all the promo details and start playing!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

August 27–29: Momir

September 3–5: GNSHAAGHKKAPPHRIIBIT

September 10–12: Historic Pauper

September 17–19: Bloomburrow Phantom Sealed

Quick Draft

August 20–September 3: Wilds of Eldraine

September 3–17: Bloomburow

Other Events

August 20–27: Alchemy: Bloomburrow Premier Draft

Premier Draft August 30–September 1: Timeless Metagame Challenge

September 8–24: Remix Draft: Artifacts Flashback

Summer Flashback Drafts

August 27–September 3: Dominaria Premier Draft

Premier Draft

September 3–10: Dominaria United Premier Draft

Premier Draft

September 10–17: Amonkhet Remastered Premier Draft

Premier Draft

September 17–24: Zendikar Rising Premier Draft

September Qualifier Events – Timeless

September 7: Best-of-One Play-In

September 13: Best-of-Three Play-In

September 14–15: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

September

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

September 7, 6 a.m. PT–September 8, 3 a.m. PT Format: Timeless

September 7, 6 a.m. PT–September 8, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

September 13, 6 a.m. PT–September 14, 3 a.m. PT Format: Timeless

September 13, 6 a.m. PT–September 14, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

September 14, 6 a.m. PT–September 15, 4 p.m. PT

September 14, 6 a.m. PT–September 15, 4 p.m. PT Format: Timeless (Best-of-Three)

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Bloomburrow August 31: Day One, Bloomburrow Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) September 1: Day Two, Bloomburrow Draft (Best-of-Three)



All entrants receive the Imagine: Courageous Critters Jace, the Mind Sculptor avatar!

August 2024 Ranked Season The August 2024 Ranked Season begins July 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends August 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style Platinum Reward: 3 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style + Salvation Swan card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style + Salvation Swan card style Diamond Reward: 4 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style + Salvation Swan card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style + Salvation Swan card style Mythic Reward: 5 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style + Salvation Swan card style

September 2024 Ranked Season The September 2024 Ranked Season begins August 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends September 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack

Silver Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + DSK card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + DSK card style + DSK card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + DSK card style + DSK card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + DSK card style + DSK card style

