Are You Ready for Khans of Tarkir?

This is it! Get ready, because tomorrow, December 12, Khans of Tarkir will be unleashed in MTG Arena, bringing more than 200 cards and fun Sealed and Draft events in a set that will excite veteran and new players alike. Stop by the Khans of Tarkir Card Image Gallery to see all the cards.

Check your inboxes, too, because you'll find three Khans of Tarkir packs to get your collection started!

It's Time for Timeless

Are your decks fetching? They can be starting tomorrow with the debut of the new Timeless format. Just in time for the release of Khans of Tarkir, you can build Timeless decks using any card in MTG Arena, including those sweet fetch lands.

Celebrate the launch of Timeless with new events, including this week's Midweek Magic Introducing Timeless event where you can try out the Timeless format and earn a Khans of Tarkir pack for playing!

Plus, don't forget to claim your Timeless Dragon card that you'll find in your inbox after the release!

Play Commander, Get Four Legendary Creature Cards

Buff your Brawl decks! December 15–17—that's this Friday through Sunday—if you play in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Party event at your local Wizards Play Network (WPN) game store, you'll receive four legendary creature cards in MTG Arena !

To be eligible, you will need to register for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Party event at a WPN game store using your Wizards account connected with your MTG Arena account and play between December 15–17. Then, look for your four legendary creature cards later in the month in your MTG Arena inbox!

Jump Into Middle-earth Returns, Plus Store Bundles!

Jump Into Middle-earth returns December 12! There are ten Jump Into Middle-earth packets that expand possibilities for strategies and synergies as you mix and match packets for fast and exciting Jump Into Middle-earth games.

Check out the event details and all ten packets, and get ready to return to Middle-earth!

Also, be sure to check the MTG Arena Store for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ bundles!

Arena Open: Khans of Tarkir This Weekend

Khans of Tarkir arrives in MTG Arena tomorrow, and this weekend you can test your skills with the set in Sealed and Draft, and maybe even win $2,000 and an invitation to January's Qualifier Weekend!

Everyone who enters Arena Open: Khans of Tarkir will receive the Jeskai Student sleeve as an entry reward:

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

December 12–14: Introducing Timeless!

December 19–21: Historic Artisan

December 26–28: Khans of Tarkir Constructed

Quick Draft

December 5–22: Wilds of Eldraine

Other Events

December 12–January 16: Khans of Tarkir Premier Draft

December 12–February 5: Jump Into Middle-earth

January Qualifier Events: Explorer Format

January 6: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

January 12: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

January 13–14: Qualifier Weekend

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Qualifier Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

January

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

January 6, 6 a.m. PT

January 6, 6 a.m. PT Format: Explorer

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

January 12, 6 a.m. PT–January 13, 3 a.m. PT

January 12, 6 a.m. PT–January 13, 3 a.m. PT Format: Traditional Explorer

Qualifier Weekend

January 13, 6 a.m. PT–January 14, 4 p.m. PT

January 13, 6 a.m. PT–January 14, 4 p.m. PT Format: Traditional Explorer

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open: Khans of Tarkir Limited December 16: Day One, Khans of Tarkir Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) December 17: Day Two, Khans of Tarkir Draft (Best-of-Three)



Arena Championship

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 5

Dates coming soon!

Who has qualified so far?

December 2023 Ranked Season The December 2023 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Bronze Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack

Silver Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Volatile Fault card style

Platinum Reward: 3 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Volatile Fault card style + Sentinel of the Nameless City card style

Diamond Reward: 4 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Volatile Fault card style + Sentinel of the Nameless City card style

Mythic Reward: 5 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Volatile Fault card style + Sentinel of the Nameless City card style

