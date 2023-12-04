In this edition:

Alchemy: Ixalan Arrives Tomorrow!

There are 30 cards coming to MTG Arena tomorrow, December 5! Alchemy: Ixalan adds more cards for the Alchemy and Historic formats, and you've probably been seeing previews of some recently. Now, check out all the cards in the Alchemy: Ixalan Card Image Gallery.

Play the Festival in a Box Chaos Sealed Event This Weekend

This Friday, December 8, MTG Arena players in the United States will have the opportunity to win a physical Festival in a Box: Las Vegas 2023! Play in the Festival in a Box event and reach six wins to receive a Festival in a Box shipped to you (see the important notes below).

The Festival in a Box: Las Vegas 2023 is packed with cool stuff:

1x Mystery Booster: Convention Edition Booster Display (display units include 24 boosters)

1x Dan Frazier's Mox Box – foil-etched Secret Lair drop

1x Relentless Rats non-foil – Secret Lair promo by Graham Yarrington

1x Chaos Draft 24-Booster Grab Bag: 1x Dominaria Remastered Draft Booster 3x Modern Horizons 2 Draft Boosters 1x Dominaria United Draft Booster 1x The Brothers' War Draft Booster 2x Streets of New Capenna Draft Boosters 4x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Draft Boosters 3x Wilds of Eldraine Draft Boosters 4x March of the Machine Draft Boosters 1x Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft Booster 2x Innistrad: Crimson Vow Draft Boosters 2x Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Draft Boosters



Check out the Festival in a Box event details for more information.

Important notes on the Festival in a Box event and prize: You must be 18 years or older to participate. Only available to residents of the United States. Void where prohibited. Read the Festival in a Box event terms and conditions before entering. Supplies of the Festival in a Box: Las Vegas 2023 prize are limited, and a $250 cash prize will be substituted for players who earn this prize after supplies run out.

Tune in Today at Noon for Twitch Rivals—plus an Announcement

Join us at twitch.tv/TwitchRivals today at 12 p.m. PT to watch sixteen fan-favorite streamers battle it out on Twitch Rivals: MTG Arena Showdown, presented by Samsung Mobile Galaxy Z Fold5. You'll see pro Magic players as well as new-to-Magic players on the battlefield!

Plus, we'll be making an exciting announcement during the event, so don't miss it!

Khans of Tarkir Coming Next Week!

The holidays come early for Historic and Explorer fans when the beloved draft set Khans of Tarkir arrives with more than 200 new-to-MTG Arena cards! A card image gallery is on the way, so keep a look out for it!

December 4, 2023, Banned and Restricted Announcement

A new banned and restricted announcement was released today. While there are no changes to Standard, Pioneer has some changes, and these will also be reflected in MTG Arena's Explorer format.

From the announcement: "Each card banned in Pioneer that is available on MTG Arena is also banned in Explorer. To maintain this, Karn, the Great Creator and Geological Appraiser are banned in Explorer as well. (Note: Smuggler's Copter, now unbanned in Pioneer, is not available on MTG Arena.)"

Check out the December 4, 2023, Banned and Restricted Announcement for complete details.

Last Qualifier Weekend to Get into Arena Championship 5!

We're heading into a big qualifier Premier Play weekend: the last in 2023, and the last Qualifier Weekend that can get you into Arena Championship 5! It kicks off Friday, December 8, with the Qualifier Play-In Best-of-Three event. This is your last chance to squeeze into the December Qualifier Weekend also happening this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, December 9–10! The format for both events is The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed Deck, so practice up!

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

MIDWEEK MAGIC

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

December 5–7: Alchemy Cascade

December 12–14: TBD

December 19–21: Historic Artisan

QUICK DRAFT

November 23–December 5: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

December 5–22: Wilds of Eldraine

OTHER EVENTS

November 29–December 5: Festival: The Immortal Sun Historic

December 5–22: Premier Draft – Alchemy: Ixalan

Qualifier Events

December 8: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

December 9–10: Qualifier Weekend

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

December

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

December 8, 6 a.m. PT–December 9, 3 a.m. PT

December 8, 6 a.m. PT–December 9, 3 a.m. PT Format: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed

Qualifier Weekend

December 9, 6 a.m. PT–December 10, 4 p.m. PT

December 9, 6 a.m. PT–December 10, 4 p.m. PT Format: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed

ARENA OPEN

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open: Khans of Tarkir Limited December 16: Day One, Khans of Tarkir Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) December 17: Day Two, Khans of Tarkir Draft (Best-of-Three)



December 2023 Ranked Season The December 2023 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Bronze Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack

Silver Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Volatile Fault card style

Platinum Reward: 3 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Volatile Fault card style + Sentinel of the Nameless City card style

Diamond Reward: 4 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Volatile Fault card style + Sentinel of the Nameless City card style

Mythic Reward: 5 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Volatile Fault card style + Sentinel of the Nameless City card style

