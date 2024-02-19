MTG Arena Announcements – February 19, 2024
In this edition:
- Watch Pro Tour Murders at Karlov Manor This Weekend!
- Arena Open: Murders at Karlov Manor March 2–3
- You Can Now Import Deck Names
- Get Daily MTG Arena Updates
- Event Schedule
Watch Pro Tour Murders at Karlov Manor This Weekend!
The first Pro Tour of 2024 is happening this weekend during MagicCon: Chicago, February 23–25! The Pro Tour Murders at Karlov Manor competition will be streamed live at twitch.tv/magic, and there'll be plenty of social coverage from players, fans, and content creators using the hashtag #PTKarlov.
Coverage begins at 9 a.m. PT each day, Friday and Saturday. Then, Top 8 playoff coverage will begin on Sunday at 8 a.m. PT.
Check out the Pro Tour Murders at Karlov Manor Viewers Guide for all the details on how to watch.
Arena Open: Murders at Karlov Manor March 2–3
Here's your first opportunity to put your Limited format skills with the latest set to the test! Arena Open: Murders at Karlov Manor happens Saturday and Sunday, March 2–3, and features Sealed and Draft matches.
The Arena Open is also where you can earn an invitation to the April Qualifier Weekend and as much as $2,000!
And everyone who enters receives the Warleaders Call sleeve featuring art by Aldo Dominguez!
You Can Now Import Deck Names
Deck names can now be included when importing your deck files!
To use this feature, add an "About" section in your decklist file. Below that, add "Name" followed by the name of your deck. Your imported deck will appear with that name rather than the generic "Imported Deck."
For example, if you want to import your Mono-Red Aggro deck, the start of your decklist file might look like this:
1 About
2 Name Mono-Red Aggro
3
4 Deck
5 24 Mountain
6 4 Shock
7 …
This addition is completely optional, and decklist files without it will continue to successfully import. If you are a content creator that provides decklists designed for import into MTG Arena, please consider adding this section to your output!
Get Daily MTG Arena Updates
Want to keep up with all things MTG Arena? Follow us on our official Instagram, Facebook, and other social accounts to join in on the community's dreams and memes!
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- February 20–22: On the Edge
- February 27–29: Momir
- March 5–7: Into the Future
- March 12–15: Artisan Brawl
Quick Draft
- February 17–27: Murders at Karlov Manor
- February 27–March 12: Wilds of Eldraine
Other Events
- February 27–March 5: Festival: Murders at Karlov Manor Story Decks
- March Metagame MADNESS
- March 8–11: Standard Metagame Challenge
- March 15–18: Historic Metagame Challenge
- March 29–April 1: Explorer Metagame Challenge
- April 5–8: Timeless Metagame Challenge
March Qualifier Events – Alchemy
- March 16: Best-of-One Play-In
- March 22: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
- March 23–24: Qualifier Weekend
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).
Qualifier Events
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
March
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
March 16, 6 a.m. PT
- Format: Alchemy
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Alchemy
- Qualifier Weekend
March 23, 6 a.m. PT–March 24, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Alchemy
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Arena Open: Murders at Karlov Manor
- March 2: Day One, Murders at Karlov Manor Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- March 3: Day Two, Murders at Karlov Manor Draft (Best-of-Three)
Arena Championship
The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.
- Arena Championship 5
March 30, 2024
Who has qualified?
February 2024 Ranked Season
The February 2024 Ranked Season begins January 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends February 29 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style
Follow MTG Arena Social
Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: