Watch Pro Tour Murders at Karlov Manor This Weekend!

The first Pro Tour of 2024 is happening this weekend during MagicCon: Chicago, February 23–25! The Pro Tour Murders at Karlov Manor competition will be streamed live at twitch.tv/magic, and there'll be plenty of social coverage from players, fans, and content creators using the hashtag #PTKarlov.

Coverage begins at 9 a.m. PT each day, Friday and Saturday. Then, Top 8 playoff coverage will begin on Sunday at 8 a.m. PT.

Check out the Pro Tour Murders at Karlov Manor Viewers Guide for all the details on how to watch.

Arena Open: Murders at Karlov Manor March 2–3

Here's your first opportunity to put your Limited format skills with the latest set to the test! Arena Open: Murders at Karlov Manor happens Saturday and Sunday, March 2–3, and features Sealed and Draft matches.

The Arena Open is also where you can earn an invitation to the April Qualifier Weekend and as much as $2,000!

And everyone who enters receives the Warleaders Call sleeve featuring art by Aldo Dominguez!

You Can Now Import Deck Names

Deck names can now be included when importing your deck files!

To use this feature, add an "About" section in your decklist file. Below that, add "Name" followed by the name of your deck. Your imported deck will appear with that name rather than the generic "Imported Deck."

For example, if you want to import your Mono-Red Aggro deck, the start of your decklist file might look like this:

1 About

2 Name Mono-Red Aggro

4 Deck

5 24 Mountain

6 4 Shock

This addition is completely optional, and decklist files without it will continue to successfully import. If you are a content creator that provides decklists designed for import into MTG Arena, please consider adding this section to your output!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

February 20–22: On the Edge

February 27–29: Momir

March 5–7: Into the Future

March 12–15: Artisan Brawl

Quick Draft

February 17–27: Murders at Karlov Manor

February 27–March 12: Wilds of Eldraine

Other Events

February 27–March 5: Festival: Murders at Karlov Manor Story Decks

March Metagame MADNESS March 8–11: Standard Metagame Challenge March 15–18: Historic Metagame Challenge March 29–April 1: Explorer Metagame Challenge April 5–8: Timeless Metagame Challenge



March Qualifier Events – Alchemy

March 16: Best-of-One Play-In

March 22: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

March 23–24: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Qualifier Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

March

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

March 16, 6 a.m. PT

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 3 a.m. PT

Qualifier Weekend

March 23, 6 a.m. PT–March 24, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open: Murders at Karlov Manor March 2: Day One, Murders at Karlov Manor Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) March 3: Day Two, Murders at Karlov Manor Draft (Best-of-Three)



Arena Championship

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

February 2024 Ranked Season The February 2024 Ranked Season begins January 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends February 29 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack

Silver Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style

