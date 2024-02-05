In this edition:

Murders at Karlov Manor Is Out Tomorrow!

The case is about to crack wide open! A series of murders threaten to cast the city of Ravnica into chaos as Murders at Karlov Manor officially launches on MTG Arena tomorrow, February 6. We have events celebrating the release, including a new Murders at Karlov Manor Premier Draft, and Sealed events.

This Tuesday to Thursday, don't miss the opportunity to jump into Midweek Magic and try out set in Jump Into Murders at Karlov Manor.

Plus, be sure to log in and check your inbox to claim three Murders at Karlov Manor to help you start building your collection.

Your Expertise Is Needed to Crack the Case! Ezrim, chief of the Ravnican Agency of Magicological Investigations, requests your assistance! Prerelease began on February 2, and with it the opportunity to discover clues and unlock Mystery Files each day through February 14. Each Mystery File is a puzzle you can solve using clues and information found on the Mystery Files website and in Murders at Karlov Manor products. Each Mystery File has a Crime Scene that will tell you where to find the evidence you need, and the final one will reveal how to unlock a sleeve reward in MTG Arena! Take up the case and help solve the mysteries!

February Premier Play Events Kick Off This Weekend

Your path into Magic competitive play begins this Saturday, February 10, with the Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In event. The format is Murders at Karlov Manor Sealed Deck, so this is a chance to face opponents using the newest set when it's fresh and players are still learning it. Perform well, and you can earn an invitation to the February Qualifier Weekend event.

The following weekend, you'll have another opportunity to earn an invitation to the February Qualifier Weekend during the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In on February 16. Also a Murders at Karlov Manor Sealed Deck event, this is the prelude to February's main event: the two-day Qualifier Weekend, February 17–18.

Top finishers in the February Qualifier Weekend earn an invitation to the Pro Tour and the Arena Championship!

Experience Murders at Karlov Manor at Your Local Game Store

Have a friend who wants to learn to play Magic? An excellent place to start is during a Wizards Play Network Open House event. These local events are held during a new set's launch weekend—the next one just happens to be this coming weekend—and are low-stress and fun ways to play Magic for those learning.

Participants who use their Wizards Account to sign up and play in an Open House can also get a retro-frame copy of Underworld Connections where available and while supplies last.

If you bring a friend to learn, you can also pick up an alternate-art Cultivate— where available and while supplies last.

For those who love Standard play, the Standard Showdown is a weekly program that WPN retailers run that provides fun and even promo cards while supplies last! Check out the Standard Showdown details for more.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

February 6–8: Jump Into Murders at Karlov Manor

February 13–15: Murders at Karlov Manor Constructed

February 20–22: On the Edge

February 27–29: Momir

Quick Draft

January 3–February 16: March of the Machine

February 17–27: Murders at Karlov Manor

Other Events

February Qualifier Events – Murders at Karlov Manor Limited

February 10: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

February 16: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

February 17–18: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Qualifier Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

February

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

February 10, 6 a.m. PT

February 10, 6 a.m. PT Format: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

February 16, 6 a.m. PT–February 17, 3 a.m. PT

February 16, 6 a.m. PT–February 17, 3 a.m. PT Format: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited

Qualifier Weekend

February 17, 6 a.m. PT–February 18, 4 p.m. PT

February 17, 6 a.m. PT–February 18, 4 p.m. PT Format: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited March 2: Day One, Murders at Karlov Manor Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) March 3: Day Two, Murders at Karlov Manor Draft (Best-of-Three)



Arena Championship

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

February 2024 Ranked Season The February 2024 Ranked Season begins January 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends February 29 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack

Silver Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style

