Preorders for Murders at Karlov Manor Start Next Week

Murder, mystery, and good old-fashioned sleuthing come to MTG Arena with the release of Murders at Karlov Manor on February 6. Set yourself up for a winning head start when preorders go on sale next week!

First Qualifier Weekend for Arena Championship 6 This Weekend

Be among the first players to qualify for Arena Championship 6! Beginning this Friday, January 12, run the gauntlet in the Explorer format through the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In to grab an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend that kicks off on Saturday, January 13.

Then, notch seven wins in the Qualifier Weekend Day One competition for your entry to the Day Two event. Finally, face the best players in the event to battle your way to seven wins and claim your invitation to Arena Championship 6 and the Pro Tour!

Arena Open: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, January 20–21

Now that you've been playing with The Lost Caverns of Ixalan for a while, here's another opportunity to put everything you've learned about the set to the test, maybe earn yourself an invitation to the February Qualifier Weekend, and possibly win as much as $2,000!

The Arena Open: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan is coming January 20–21 where you can have fun and earn prizes. Every player who enters will receive this amazing Quintorius Kand sleeve!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Jaunary 9–11: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Phantom Sealed

January 16–18: Historic Pauper

January 23–25: Brawl (formerly Historic Brawl)

January 30–February 1: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Bot Draft

Quick Draft

January 2–16: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

January 16–30: The Brothers' War

Other Events

December 12–January 16: Khans of Tarkir Premier Draft

December 12–February 5: Jump Into Middle-earth

January 9–16: Rivals of Ixalan Premier Draft

January 19–22: Emblem The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Quick Draft

January 23–February 5: Arena Cube Draft

January 26–29: Standard Metagame Challenge

January Qualifier Events

January 12: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In (Explorer)

January 13–14: Qualifier Weekend (Explorer)

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Qualifier Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

January

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

January 12, 6 a.m. PT–January 13, 3 a.m. PT

January 12, 6 a.m. PT–January 13, 3 a.m. PT Format: Traditional Explorer

Qualifier Weekend

January 13, 6 a.m. PT–January 14, 4 p.m. PT

January 13, 6 a.m. PT–January 14, 4 p.m. PT Format: Traditional Explorer

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Limited January 20: Day One, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) January 21: Day Two, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Draft (Best-of-Three)



Arena Championship

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

January 2024 Ranked Season The January 2024 Ranked Season begins December 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends January 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Bronze Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack

Silver Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style

Platinum Reward: 3 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style + Dire Flail card style

Diamond Reward: 4 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style + Dire Flail card style

Mythic Reward: 5 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style + Dire Flail card style

