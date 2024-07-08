MTG Arena Announcements – July 8, 2024
In this edition:
- Bloomburrow Debut and Preorders: Tuesday, July 9!
- Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Bundles
- See What's Been Previewed in Bloomburrow So Far
- Arena Championship 6 This Weekend
- Take Your First Steps in the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
- This Weekend: Win Physical Magic Cards in the Arena Direct Event
- Have You Earned Your WPN MTG Arena Rewards Yet?
- Event Schedule
Bloomburrow Debut and Preorders: Tuesday, July 9!
Bloomburrow debuts tomorrow, July 9, 2024, marking the start of previews for Magic's animal-filled plane! You'll also be able to preorder Bloomburrow bundles for MTG Arena, which include Bloomburrow packs, cards, sleeves, event tokens, and more following the set debut.
Tune in to the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and twitch.tv/Magic for the Debut at 9 a.m. PT, followed by the aftershow on WeeklyMTG at 10 a.m. PT!
Bloomburrow Preorder Bundles
Ral Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
Coming Soon
Coming Soon
- Ral sleeve
- 50x Bloomburrow packs
- 5x Golden Packs
- Ral card
- Ral depth art card style
Mabel Play Bundle
$24.99 USD
- Mabel, Heir to Cragflame sleeve
- Mabel companion
- 2x Player Draft tokens
- 1x Sealed token
- 5x Play-In Points
- Mabel, Heir to Cragflame card
- Mabel, Heir to Cragflame depth art card style
Hugs Pass Bundle
$14.99 USD
- Hugs, Grisly Guardian sleeve
- Bloomburrow Mastery Pass
- Hugs, Grisly Guardian card
- Hugs, Grisly Guardian depth art card style
See What's Been Previewed in Bloomburrow So Far
We've seen a few new cards from Bloomburrow leading up to tomorrow's big reveal in the Bloomburrow Debut! You can check all the cards previewed so far by visiting the Bloomburrow Card Image Gallery, and then keep watching that space for lots more reveals leading up to release on MTG Arena on July 30.
Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Bundles
Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® released in stores this last weekend! Enter the Animus on MTG Arena with ten full-art basic lands inspired by the world of Assassin's Creed®.
Join the Brotherhood and collect the Ezio avatar and Assassin sleeves.
Sleeves: Altair Ibn-La'Ahad, Aveline de Grandpre, Bayek of Siwa, Edward Kenway, Evie Frye
Sleeves: Ezio Auditore da Firenze; Kassandra, Eagle Bearer; Ratonhnhaké:ton; Shay Cormac
© 2024 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. ™ & © 2024 Wizards of the Coast LLC.
Arena Championship 6 This Weekend
The best-of-the-best MTG Arena players will compete in the Arena Championship 6 this weekend. Players have been working hard at Qualifier Weekends, Arena Opens, and rising through the ranks for their shot at Magic: The Gathering glory.
The formats on display this weekend will be Historic Constructed and Modern Horizons 3 Draft. Bringing together one of MTG Arena's most popular formats alongside a powerful draft environment is the perfect way to celebrate why people love Magic.
Tune into the coverage over on twitch.tv/Magic and watch the fun unfold! There's an Arena Championship 6 Viewer's Guide to help ensure you don't miss any of the high-octane gameplay that this event promises.
Curious about Modern Horizons 3 draft? Marshall Sutcliffe wrote a primer ahead of last week's Pro Tour Modern Horizons 3 that will give you a brief on this energized draft environment.
Take Your First Steps in the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
Think you can take on the pros at the next Qualifier Weekend? The first step on your journey to becoming an MTG Arena legend is the Qualifier Play-In on July 12, 2024. You’ll face off against skilled Magic players in Best-of-Three Historic Constructed. If you get four match wins, you’ll earn yourself a ticket to the Qualifier Weekend! For more information, check out the Qualifier Play-In guide.
What's the Qualifier Weekend? We're glad you asked!
Compete in July’s Qualifier Weekend!
July 13–14 is the July Qualifier Weekend. Players who have earned an invitation will compete in Best-of-Three Historic Constructed, vying for the chance to qualify for the Arena Championship or the next Qualifier Weekend. Get all the Qualifier Weekend details, and then get ready for a weekend of competitive Magic.
This Weekend: Win Physical Magic Cards in the Arena Direct Event
Physical Magic cards? From an MTG Arena event? It's even better than you may think.
From July 13–14, we'll be hosting another Arena Direct event, the exciting competitive event series where players compete to win, not just a physical card, but an entire Modern Horizons 3 Play Booster box! After seeing how much you all loved the Festival in a Box event, we thought we'd bring back that fun alongside one of our most anticipated releases of the year.
The format is Best-of-One Modern Horizons 3 Sealed. With your entry, you'll be provided six Modern Horizons 3 Packs to construct your deck, so get ready to jam
Have You Earned Your WPN MTG Arena Rewards Yet?
Like to play Limited events with physical cards, too? Then head down to your local game store for an opportunity to merge your physical and digital Magic worlds and win a Draft token, plus MTG Arena cosmetics along the way!
There are only a few days left to join in Sealed and Draft events at your local game store and score yourself prizes in MTG Arena! The promo ends July 14, so if you want to grab a Kozilek, the Broken Reality card style, a Wurmcoil Engine sleeve, and a Draft token, you'll need to get cracking!
Head over to the WPN MTG Arena promo details page for more info!
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- July 9–11: Historic Chimil
- July 16–18: Explorer Showcase
- July 23–25: Modern Horizon 3 Bot Draft
- July 30–August 1: Jump Into Bloomburrow
Quick Draft
- July 2–16: Murders at Karlov Manor
- July 16–30: Outlaws of Thunder Junction
- July 30–August 9: March of the Machines
Other Events
- July 12–14: Arena Direct Event 2 – Sealed Modern Horizons 3
- July 16–30: Arena Cube Draft
- July Flashback Drafts!
- July 9–16: Wilds of Eldraine Premier Draft
- July 16–22: The Brothers' War Premier Draft
- July 22–30: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Premier Draft
July Qualifier Events – Historic
- July 12: Best-of-Three Play-In
- July 13–14: Qualifier Weekend
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
July
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
July 12, 6 a.m. PT–July 13, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Historic
- Qualifier Weekend
July 13, 6 a.m. PT–July 14, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Historic
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Arena Open: Modern Horizons 3
- July 20: Day One, Modern Horizons 3 Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- July 21: Day Two, Modern Horizons 3 Draft (Best-of-Three)
Arena Championship
The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.
- Arena Championship 6
July 13–14, 2024
Formats: Historic Constructed and Modern Horizons 3 Draft
Who has qualified?
July 2024 Ranked Season
The July 2024 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + COMING SOON card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + COMING SOON card style + COMING SOON card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + COMING SOON card style + COMING SOON card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + COMING SOON card style + COMING SOON card style
Coming Soon
Coming Soon
Follow MTG Arena Social
Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: