In this edition:

Bloomburrow Debut and Preorders: Tuesday, July 9!

Bloomburrow debuts tomorrow, July 9, 2024, marking the start of previews for Magic's animal-filled plane! You'll also be able to preorder Bloomburrow bundles for MTG Arena, which include Bloomburrow packs, cards, sleeves, event tokens, and more following the set debut.

Tune in to the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and twitch.tv/Magic for the Debut at 9 a.m. PT, followed by the aftershow on WeeklyMTG at 10 a.m. PT!

Bloomburrow Preorder Bundles

Ral Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Coming Soon Coming Soon Available at purchase: Ral sleeve Available at release (July 30): 50x Bloomburrow packs

packs 5x Golden Packs

Ral card

Ral depth art card style

Mabel Play Bundle $24.99 USD Mabel, Heir to Cragflame Sleeve Mabel, Heir to Cragflame Mabel Companion Available at purchase: Mabel, Heir to Cragflame sleeve

Mabel companion Available at release (July 30): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Mabel, Heir to Cragflame card

Mabel, Heir to Cragflame depth art card style

Hugs Pass Bundle $14.99 USD Hugs, Grisly Guardian Sleeve Hugs, Grisly Guardian Available at purchase: Hugs, Grisly Guardian sleeve Available at release (July 30): Bloomburrow Mastery Pass

Mastery Pass Hugs, Grisly Guardian card

Hugs, Grisly Guardian depth art card style

See What's Been Previewed in Bloomburrow So Far

We've seen a few new cards from Bloomburrow leading up to tomorrow's big reveal in the Bloomburrow Debut! You can check all the cards previewed so far by visiting the Bloomburrow Card Image Gallery, and then keep watching that space for lots more reveals leading up to release on MTG Arena on July 30.

Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Bundles

Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® released in stores this last weekend! Enter the Animus on MTG Arena with ten full-art basic lands inspired by the world of Assassin's Creed®.

Join the Brotherhood and collect the Ezio avatar and Assassin sleeves.

Sleeves: Altair Ibn-La'Ahad, Aveline de Grandpre, Bayek of Siwa, Edward Kenway, Evie Frye

Sleeves: Ezio Auditore da Firenze; Kassandra, Eagle Bearer; Ratonhnhaké:ton; Shay Cormac

© 2024 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. ™ & © 2024 Wizards of the Coast LLC.

Arena Championship 6 This Weekend

The best-of-the-best MTG Arena players will compete in the Arena Championship 6 this weekend. Players have been working hard at Qualifier Weekends, Arena Opens, and rising through the ranks for their shot at Magic: The Gathering glory.

The formats on display this weekend will be Historic Constructed and Modern Horizons 3 Draft. Bringing together one of MTG Arena's most popular formats alongside a powerful draft environment is the perfect way to celebrate why people love Magic.

Tune into the coverage over on twitch.tv/Magic and watch the fun unfold! There's an Arena Championship 6 Viewer's Guide to help ensure you don't miss any of the high-octane gameplay that this event promises.

Curious about Modern Horizons 3 draft? Marshall Sutcliffe wrote a primer ahead of last week's Pro Tour Modern Horizons 3 that will give you a brief on this energized draft environment.

Take Your First Steps in the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

Think you can take on the pros at the next Qualifier Weekend? The first step on your journey to becoming an MTG Arena legend is the Qualifier Play-In on July 12, 2024. You’ll face off against skilled Magic players in Best-of-Three Historic Constructed. If you get four match wins, you’ll earn yourself a ticket to the Qualifier Weekend! For more information, check out the Qualifier Play-In guide.

What's the Qualifier Weekend? We're glad you asked!

Compete in July’s Qualifier Weekend!

July 13–14 is the July Qualifier Weekend. Players who have earned an invitation will compete in Best-of-Three Historic Constructed, vying for the chance to qualify for the Arena Championship or the next Qualifier Weekend. Get all the Qualifier Weekend details, and then get ready for a weekend of competitive Magic.

This Weekend: Win Physical Magic Cards in the Arena Direct Event

Physical Magic cards? From an MTG Arena event? It's even better than you may think.

From July 13–14, we'll be hosting another Arena Direct event, the exciting competitive event series where players compete to win, not just a physical card, but an entire Modern Horizons 3 Play Booster box! After seeing how much you all loved the Festival in a Box event, we thought we'd bring back that fun alongside one of our most anticipated releases of the year.

The format is Best-of-One Modern Horizons 3 Sealed. With your entry, you'll be provided six Modern Horizons 3 Packs to construct your deck, so get ready to jam Writhing Chrysalis , Conduit Goblin , and more for your chance to win physical cards. Check out our introduction to Arena Direct for complete details.

Have You Earned Your WPN MTG Arena Rewards Yet?

Like to play Limited events with physical cards, too? Then head down to your local game store for an opportunity to merge your physical and digital Magic worlds and win a Draft token, plus MTG Arena cosmetics along the way!

There are only a few days left to join in Sealed and Draft events at your local game store and score yourself prizes in MTG Arena! The promo ends July 14, so if you want to grab a Kozilek, the Broken Reality card style, a Wurmcoil Engine sleeve, and a Draft token, you'll need to get cracking!

Head over to the WPN MTG Arena promo details page for more info!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

July 9–11: Historic Chimil

July 16–18: Explorer Showcase

July 23–25: Modern Horizon 3 Bot Draft

Bot Draft July 30–August 1: Jump Into Bloomburrow

Quick Draft

July 2–16: Murders at Karlov Manor

July 16–30: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

July 30–August 9: March of the Machines

Other Events

July 12–14: Arena Direct Event 2 – Sealed Modern Horizons 3

July 16–30: Arena Cube Draft

Draft July Flashback Drafts!

July 9–16: Wilds of Eldraine Premier Draft

Premier Draft

July 16–22: The Brothers' War Premier Draft

Premier Draft

July 22–30: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Premier Draft

July Qualifier Events – Historic

July 12: Best-of-Three Play-In

July 13–14: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

July

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

July 12, 6 a.m. PT–July 13, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic

July 12, 6 a.m. PT–July 13, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

July 13, 6 a.m. PT–July 14, 4 p.m. PT

July 13, 6 a.m. PT–July 14, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Modern Horizons 3 July 20: Day One, Modern Horizons 3 Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) July 21: Day Two, Modern Horizons 3 Draft (Best-of-Three)



Arena Championship

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 6

July 13–14, 2024

Formats: Historic Constructed and Modern Horizons 3 Draft

Who has qualified?

July 2024 Ranked Season The July 2024 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack

Silver Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + COMING SOON card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + COMING SOON card style + COMING SOON card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + COMING SOON card style + COMING SOON card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + COMING SOON card style + COMING SOON card style Coming Soon Coming Soon

Follow MTG Arena Social

Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: