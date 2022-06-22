Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Preorders Begin Tomorrow!

Preorders begin tomorrow, June 23, for the exciting new set Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate, which includes new cards, cards from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate, plus common and uncommon reprints from Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms that bring in even more D&D flavor.

You'll also find new mechanics that bring the flavor of Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate to MTG Arena:

Specialize – Pay mana and discard a color/land type of your choice to change your card to that new card with its effects (the change depends on which color you discarded).

Double team – When a creature with double team attacks, if it's not a token, conjure a duplicate of the original into your hand, and then both cards lose double team.

Boon – A new-to-MTG Arena mechanic, not exclusive to the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate set, boon is a way to represent delayed triggers, similar to an emblem, but once they trigger, they disappear.

Wyll Pack Bundle

$49.99/€49.99

Available at Purchase

Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist sleeve (available at purchase)

Available at Set Release (July 7, 2022)

50x Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs

5x Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Mythic Packs

1x Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist card

Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist depth art card style

Lae'zel Play Bundle

$49.99/€49.99

Available at Purchase

Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior sleeve

Chardalyn Dragon pet

Available at Set Release (July 7, 2022)

Set Mastery Pass

+10 Mastery levels

3x Player Draft token

1x Sealed token

1x Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior card

Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior depth art card style

More Card Previews!

Here are more cards previews to get you excited about Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate release on July 7, 2022!

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over Turn Over

Check out more cards in the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Card Image Gallery!

Chromatic Cube Kicks Off This Friday

Chromatic Cube returns this Friday, June 24, with all the color splashiness you've come to enjoy! Be prepared to draft cards that require more colors, more mana, and more deck-building prowess as you make epic big-mana plays!

Check out the Chromatic Cube complete card list and archetypes!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC -7) and close at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-7) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

June 24–July 7: Chromatic Cube

July 7–29: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

July 8–11: Alchemy Metagame Challenge

July 14–18: Dragon Brawl

Quick Draft

June 24–July 8: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

July 8–22: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

July 22–August 5: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT.

June 28–30: Momir (with multicolor spells!)

July 5–7: Historic Artisan

July 12–14: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Bot Phantom Draft (cards aren't added to your collection)

July 19–21: Historic Pauper

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7).

Qualifier Play-In Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to Qualifier Weekend events.

July 16, 6 a.m.–June 17, 6 a.m.: Qualifier Play-In Best-of-One (Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed)

July 22, 6 a.m.–July 23, 3 a.m.: Qualifier Play-In Best-of-Three (Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed)

July 23, 6 a.m.–July 24, 4 p.m.: Qualifier Weekend Format both days: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed Day One and Day Two events locked at 8 a.m.



Qualifier Weekend Events

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Day One and Day Two events close to new entries at 8 a.m. (UTC -7) each day.

June 18, 6 a.m.–June 19, 4 p.m.: Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two: Explorer format

July 23, 6 a.m.–July 24, 4 p.m.: Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed



June 2022 Ranked Season

The June 2022 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).