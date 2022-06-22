MTG Arena Announcements, June 22, 2022
Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Preorders Begin Tomorrow!
Preorders begin tomorrow, June 23, for the exciting new set Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate, which includes new cards, cards from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate, plus common and uncommon reprints from Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms that bring in even more D&D flavor.
You'll also find new mechanics that bring the flavor of Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate to MTG Arena:
- Specialize – Pay mana and discard a color/land type of your choice to change your card to that new card with its effects (the change depends on which color you discarded).
- Double team – When a creature with double team attacks, if it's not a token, conjure a duplicate of the original into your hand, and then both cards lose double team.
- Boon – A new-to-MTG Arena mechanic, not exclusive to the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate set, boon is a way to represent delayed triggers, similar to an emblem, but once they trigger, they disappear.
Wyll Pack Bundle
$49.99/€49.99
Available at Purchase
- Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist sleeve (available at purchase)
Available at Set Release (July 7, 2022)
- 50x Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs
- 5x Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Mythic Packs
- 1x Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist card
- Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist depth art card style
Lae'zel Play Bundle
$49.99/€49.99
Available at Purchase
- Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior sleeve
- Chardalyn Dragon pet
Available at Set Release (July 7, 2022)
- Set Mastery Pass
- +10 Mastery levels
- 3x Player Draft token
- 1x Sealed token
- 1x Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior card
- Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior depth art card style
More Card Previews!
Here are more cards previews to get you excited about Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate release on July 7, 2022!
Check out more cards in the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Card Image Gallery!
Chromatic Cube Kicks Off This Friday
Chromatic Cube returns this Friday, June 24, with all the color splashiness you've come to enjoy! Be prepared to draft cards that require more colors, more mana, and more deck-building prowess as you make epic big-mana plays!
Check out the Chromatic Cube complete card list and archetypes!
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC -7) and close at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-7) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.
- June 24–July 7: Chromatic Cube
- July 7–29: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- July 8–11: Alchemy Metagame Challenge
- July 14–18: Dragon Brawl
Quick Draft
- June 24–July 8: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
- July 8–22: Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- July 22–August 5: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT.
- June 28–30: Momir (with multicolor spells!)
- July 5–7: Historic Artisan
- July 12–14: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Bot Phantom Draft (cards aren't added to your collection)
- July 19–21: Historic Pauper
Premier Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7).
Qualifier Play-In Events
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to Qualifier Weekend events.
- July 16, 6 a.m.–June 17, 6 a.m.: Qualifier Play-In Best-of-One (Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed)
- July 22, 6 a.m.–July 23, 3 a.m.: Qualifier Play-In Best-of-Three (Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed)
- July 23, 6 a.m.–July 24, 4 p.m.: Qualifier Weekend
- Format both days: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed
- Day One and Day Two events locked at 8 a.m.
Qualifier Weekend Events
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship held in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Day One and Day Two events close to new entries at 8 a.m. (UTC -7) each day.
- June 18, 6 a.m.–June 19, 4 p.m.: Qualifier Weekend
- Day One and Day Two: Explorer format
- July 23, 6 a.m.–July 24, 4 p.m.: Qualifier Weekend
- Day One and Day Two: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed
June 2022 Ranked Season
The June 2022 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Streets of New Capenna pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Streets of New Capenna pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Streets of New Capenna packs + 1,000 gold + Syndicate Infiltrator card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Streets of New Capenna packs + 1,000 gold + Syndicate Infiltrator card style + Gala Greeters card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Streets of New Capenna packs + 1,000 gold + Syndicate Infiltrator card style + Gala Greeters card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Streets of New Capenna packs + 1,000 gold + Syndicate Infiltrator card style + Gala Greeters card style