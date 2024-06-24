In this edition:

Summer Sale Starts Tomorrow!

Summer fun doesn’t just happen at the beach; you can also find it on MTG Arena with our Summer Sale event! From June 25 until July 9, you can find special bundles of MTG Arena cosmetics! We're bringing back classics like the Summer Pool Party Bundle, featuring the Kiora Lifeguard avatar, Beach Ball companion, and many more summer-themed inclusions!

Want to get in some summer sightseeing, but don’t want to travel the Omenpaths yourself? Visit the lush vistas of Zendikar with both of the Zendikar Full Art Land bundles, featuring card styles for your basic lands that are sure to wow your opponents!

Zendikar Full-Art Lands Bundle 1

Zendikar Full-Art Lands Bundle 2

Beautiful beaches, amazing views, what more could an MTG Arena player need? Why, a faithful companion, of course! The Dog Days bundle includes six different digital card sleeves and six different companions, each of which can join you on your summer adventures through Magic.

All of these bundles and more will be available on MTG Arena from June 25 until July 9. We hope you enjoy all the summer delights available for your vacation! Sit back, enjoy a draft, and get ready for some fun with Magic.

Win Physical Magic Cards with Arena Direct

Imagine winning physical Magic: The Gathering cards as rewards in MTG Arena events, and having them delivered to your door.

Okay, stop imagining, because now it's possible to win Magic cards through MTG Arena thanks to the Arena Direct program! And the first event is this weekend, June 28–30!

Arena Direct is a new event series that awards Play Booster boxes to top winners. Intrigued? Check out the Arena Direct article for complete details!

July Qualifier Play-In Best-of-One and Bonus Play-In!

July is almost here and there's a packed schedule for Premier Play events that can put you on the path to the Arena Championship. There's a doubleheader of Play-In events right around the corner, beginning with the Historic Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In on Saturday, July 6.

Then, right on its heels on Sunday, July 7, comes the bonus Sealed Modern Horizons 3 Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In event. This is another opportunity to earn an invitation to the July Qualifier Weekend while playing with the latest set!

Pro Tour Modern Horizons 3 at MagicCon: Amsterdam This Weekend

Catch the action in Amsterdam this weekend when the three-day Pro Tour Modern Horizons 3 kicks off this Friday, June 28. The best of the best will face off in Modern Horizons 3 Draft as well as the Modern format. You can prepare for the event with the Pro Tour Modern Horizons 3 Viewer's Guide. When the time comes, tune in on Twitch.tv/magic and cheer on your favorite players.

Modern Horizons 3 WPN Rewards

Can't get enough of Modern Horizons 3? Bring the fun to your local game store and enjoy some draft events! By participating in three Modern Horizons 3 Draft and/or Sealed Events at an official WPN store, you'll be able to earn a Draft Token on MTG Arena!

The began on June 14 and only runs until July 14, so you still have a few more weeks to get in your three events. You can read more about this event, including how to find your own local game store!

Modern Horizons 3 Deck Tech and Format Tips on YouTube

Keep up with cutting edge deck tech for Modern Horizons 3 in Timeless, Historic, and Brawl formats. Tune in to the MTG Arena YouTube channel for a wealth of Modern Horizons 3 advice from Magic experts.

No Announcements Next Week

Summer Bloom | Art by | Art by Ernanda Souza

The team will be off next week for our summer break and to celebrate the Independence Day holiday in the US. The Arena Announcements will return the following week on July 8!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

June 25–27: Historic Artisan

July 2–4: Momir

July 9–11: Historic Chimil

July 16–18: Explorer Showcase

July 23–25: Modern Horizon 3 Bot Draft

Quick Draft

June 21–July 2: Modern Horizons 3

July 2–16: Murders at Karlov Manor

July 16–30: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Other Events

June 28–30: Arena Direct Event 1 – Sealed Modern Horizons 3

June 28–July 1: Historic Metagame Challenge

July 12–14: Arena Direct Event 2 – Sealed Modern Horizons 3

July Flashback Drafts!

July 2–July 9: Throne of Eldraine Premier Draft

Premier Draft

July 9–16: Wilds of Eldraine Premier Draft

Premier Draft

July 16–22: The Brothers' War Premier Draft

Premier Draft

July 22–30: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Premier Draft

July Qualifier Events – Historic

July 6: Best-of-One Play-In

New! July 7: Best-of-One Play-In Modern Horizons 3 Sealed

July 7: Best-of-One Play-In Sealed July 12: Best-of-Three Play-In

July 13–14: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

July

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

July 6, 6 a.m. PT–July 7, 6 a.m. PT Format: Historic

July 6, 6 a.m. PT–July 7, 6 a.m. PT New! Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

July 7, 6 a.m. PT–July 8, 6 a.m. PT Format: Modern Horizons 3 Sealed

July 7, 6 a.m. PT–July 8, 6 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

July 12, 6 a.m. PT–July 13, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic

July 12, 6 a.m. PT–July 13, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

July 13, 6 a.m. PT–July 14, 4 p.m. PT

July 13, 6 a.m. PT–July 14, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic

Arena Championship

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 6

July 13–14, 2024

Formats: Historic Constructed and Modern Horizons 3 Draft

Who has qualified?

June 2024 Ranked Season The June 2024 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style Platinum Reward: 3 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style Diamond Reward: 4 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style Mythic Reward: 5 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style

Follow MTG Arena Social

Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: