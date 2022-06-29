Preorder Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Pack Bundles Now

Preorders for Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate are now available in the MTG Arena Store on all platforms! This new set includes new cards, cards from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate, and common and uncommon reprints from Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms that bring in even more D&D flavor.

Wyll Pack Bundle

$49.99/€49.99

Available at Purchase

Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist sleeve (available at purchase)

Available at Set Release (July 7, 2022)

50x Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs

5x Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Mythic Packs

1x Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist card

Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist depth art card style

Lae'zel Play Bundle

$49.99/€49.99

Available at Purchase

Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior sleeve

Chardalyn Dragon pet

Available at Set Release (July 7, 2022)

Set Mastery Pass

+10 Mastery levels

3x Player Draft token

1x Sealed token

1x Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior card

Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior depth art card style

More Details on Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate

Want to check out the cards coming in the new set? Check out the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Card Image Gallery for a look at cards that have been revealed! You can also find more set details in the June 15 and June 22 announcements.

Early Access Events

Check out Magic: The Gathering on Twitch to watch your favorite streamers and content creators share the first Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate gameplay from July 5 at 10 a.m. PT through July 6 at 10 a.m. PT.

Jump In! Packet Update

Get ready for a big update for Jump In! New and updated packets, plus alternate card possibilities, will keep you on your toes and let you explore a wide range of strategies. See what you can come up with! Check back next week for the full packet lists and more!

Chromatic Cube Now Through July 7

Chromatic Cube is back with all the color splashiness you love! Be prepared to draft cards that require more colors, more mana, and more deck-building prowess as you make epic big-mana plays! Get complete details in the updated Chromatic Cube article!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC -7) and close at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-7) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

June 24–July 7: Chromatic Cube

July 7–29: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

July 8–11: Alchemy Metagame Challenge

July 14–18: Dragon Brawl

July 18–28: Dragons & Dungeons

Quick Draft

June 24–July 8: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

July 8–22: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

July 22–August 5: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate

August 5–19: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT.

July 5–7: Historic Artisan

July 12–14: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Bot Phantom Draft (cards aren't added to your collection)

July 19–21: Historic Pauper

July 26–28: Singleton

Arena Open

Arena Open Day 1 entry window opens at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and closes the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC). Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC).

July 30–31 Day 1, July 30: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed

Best-of-One and Best-of-Three Day 2, July 31: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Draft

Best-of-Three only



Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7).

Qualifier Play-In Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Play-In Best-of-One (Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed)

July 16, 6 a.m.–July 17, 6 a.m.

(Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed) July 16, 6 a.m.–July 17, 6 a.m. Qualifier Play-In Best-of-Three (Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed)

July 22, 6 a.m.–July 23, 3 a.m.

Qualifier Weekend Events

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Day One and Day Two events close to new entries at 8 a.m. (UTC -7) each day.

Qualifier Weekend

June 18, 6 a.m.–June 19, 4 p.m. Day One and Day Two: Explorer format

June 18, 6 a.m.–June 19, 4 p.m. Qualifier Weekend

July 23, 6 a.m.–July 24, 4 p.m. Format both days: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed Day One and Day Two events locked at 8 a.m.

July 23, 6 a.m.–July 24, 4 p.m.

June 2022 Ranked Season

The June 2022 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Streets of New Capenna pack

: 1 Streets of New Capenna pack Silver Reward: 1 Streets of New Capenna pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward : 2 Streets of New Capenna packs + 1,000 gold + Syndicate Infiltrator card style

: 2 Streets of New Capenna packs + 1,000 gold + Syndicate Infiltrator card style Platinum Reward : 3 Streets of New Capenna packs + 1,000 gold + Syndicate Infiltrator card style + Gala Greeters card style

: 3 Streets of New Capenna packs + 1,000 gold + Syndicate Infiltrator card style + Gala Greeters card style Diamond Reward : 4 Streets of New Capenna packs + 1,000 gold + Syndicate Infiltrator card style + Gala Greeters card style

: 4 Streets of New Capenna packs + 1,000 gold + Syndicate Infiltrator card style + Gala Greeters card style Mythic Reward: 5 Streets of New Capenna packs + 1,000 gold + Syndicate Infiltrator card style + Gala Greeters card style

July 2022 Ranked Season

The July 2022 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack

: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack Silver Reward: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack + 500 gold