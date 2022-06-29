MTG Arena Announcements, June 29, 2022
Preorder Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Pack Bundles Now
Preorders for Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate are now available in the MTG Arena Store on all platforms! This new set includes new cards, cards from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate, and common and uncommon reprints from Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms that bring in even more D&D flavor.
Wyll Pack Bundle
$49.99/€49.99
Available at Purchase
- Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist sleeve (available at purchase)
Available at Set Release (July 7, 2022)
- 50x Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs
- 5x Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Mythic Packs
- 1x Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist card
- Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist depth art card style
Lae'zel Play Bundle
$49.99/€49.99
Available at Purchase
- Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior sleeve
- Chardalyn Dragon pet
Available at Set Release (July 7, 2022)
- Set Mastery Pass
- +10 Mastery levels
- 3x Player Draft token
- 1x Sealed token
- 1x Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior card
- Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior depth art card style
More Details on Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate
Want to check out the cards coming in the new set? Check out the Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Card Image Gallery for a look at cards that have been revealed! You can also find more set details in the June 15 and June 22 announcements.
Early Access Events
Check out Magic: The Gathering on Twitch to watch your favorite streamers and content creators share the first Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate gameplay from July 5 at 10 a.m. PT through July 6 at 10 a.m. PT.
Jump In! Packet Update
Get ready for a big update for Jump In! New and updated packets, plus alternate card possibilities, will keep you on your toes and let you explore a wide range of strategies. See what you can come up with! Check back next week for the full packet lists and more!
Chromatic Cube Now Through July 7
Chromatic Cube is back with all the color splashiness you love! Be prepared to draft cards that require more colors, more mana, and more deck-building prowess as you make epic big-mana plays! Get complete details in the updated Chromatic Cube article!
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC -7) and close at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-7) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.
- June 24–July 7: Chromatic Cube
- July 7–29: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- July 8–11: Alchemy Metagame Challenge
- July 14–18: Dragon Brawl
- July 18–28: Dragons & Dungeons
Quick Draft
- June 24–July 8: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
- July 8–22: Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- July 22–August 5: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate
- August 5–19: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT.
- July 5–7: Historic Artisan
- July 12–14: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Bot Phantom Draft (cards aren't added to your collection)
- July 19–21: Historic Pauper
- July 26–28: Singleton
Arena Open
Arena Open Day 1 entry window opens at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and closes the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC). Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC).
- July 30–31
- Day 1, July 30: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed
Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
- Day 2, July 31: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Draft
Best-of-Three only
- Day 1, July 30: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed
Premier Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7).
Qualifier Play-In Events
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to Qualifier Weekend events.
- Qualifier Play-In Best-of-One (Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed)
July 16, 6 a.m.–July 17, 6 a.m.
- Qualifier Play-In Best-of-Three (Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed)
July 22, 6 a.m.–July 23, 3 a.m.
Qualifier Weekend Events
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship held in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Day One and Day Two events close to new entries at 8 a.m. (UTC -7) each day.
- Qualifier Weekend
June 18, 6 a.m.–June 19, 4 p.m.
- Day One and Day Two: Explorer format
- Qualifier Weekend
July 23, 6 a.m.–July 24, 4 p.m.
- Format both days: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed
- Day One and Day Two events locked at 8 a.m.
June 2022 Ranked Season
The June 2022 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Streets of New Capenna pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Streets of New Capenna pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Streets of New Capenna packs + 1,000 gold + Syndicate Infiltrator card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Streets of New Capenna packs + 1,000 gold + Syndicate Infiltrator card style + Gala Greeters card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Streets of New Capenna packs + 1,000 gold + Syndicate Infiltrator card style + Gala Greeters card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Streets of New Capenna packs + 1,000 gold + Syndicate Infiltrator card style + Gala Greeters card style
July 2022 Ranked Season
The July 2022 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style