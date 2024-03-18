In this edition:

Scavenger Hunt Hint!

Thanks for checking out our Arena Announcements! If you're here from your player inbox message, we have sad news to report: Teysa Karlov has been tragically murdered! (Hint, hint!)

You can continue the scavenger hunt by joining this week's Murders at Karlov Manor Phantom Sealed Midweek Magic event for more clues.

This Weekend: March Qualifier Weekend

Secure your place in Arena Championship 6 with a one-two punch set of wins this weekend!

Starting this Friday, March 22, enter the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In event and take four match wins in the Alchemy format to earn an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend event.

Then on Saturday, March 23, your invitation gets you into the big two-day Qualifier Weekend event. Both days feature Best-of-Three Alchemy matches. On Day One (Saturday), earn seven match wins, and you'll score a Day Two token—and 20,000 gems!

Finally, on Sunday, March 24, take your token and enter the Day Two event. Reach seven match wins, and you'll walk away with not only an Arena Championship 6 invitation, but also an invitation to the Pro Tour!

Get complete details on the Qualifier Weekend event, and get ready to enter the Magic big leagues!

You'll want to tune into tomorrow's WeeklyMTG stream on Twitch at 10 a.m. PT, because we have some exciting announcements for our Premier Play structure to share. Join Billy Jensen and Kyle Knudson as they discuss what's coming soon to MTG Arena's competitive scene!

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Preorders Start Next Tuesday

It's outlaw versus outlaw in Thunder Junction, but Oko's assembled a posse of some of the orneriest miscreants and rogues in the Multiverse to beat them all to the greatest heist this side of the law! Stake your own claim starting next Tuesday, March 26, by putting in your preorder for Outlaws of Thunder Junction.

In the meantime, learn more about Magic's first frontier fantasy set:

Starting with Outlaws of Thunder Junction preorders, we will begin expanding our currency support to include yen for players in Japan. As a result, players in that region may notice pricing adjustments to account for current exchange rates and taxes.

As with other non-USD prices, we will be adjusting these prices several times per year to account for currency exchange rates. Non-USD prices may fluctuate up and down based on the conversion rate between the USD and relative currency at the time of adjustment.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

March 19–22: Murders at Karlov Manor Phantom Sealed

March 26–29: Timeless Showcase

April 2–5: Omniscience Draft

April 9–12: Gladiator Community Spotlight (Best-of-One)

Quick Draft

March 12–26: Murders at Karlov Manor

March 26–April 9: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Other Events

March 19–26: Premier Draft War of the Spark

March 26–April 2: Premier Chaos Draft Ravnica

March 29–April 1: Explorer Metagame Challenge

April 5–8: Timeless Metagame Challenge

March Qualifier Events – Alchemy

March 22: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

March 23–24: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

March

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 3 a.m. PT

March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 3 a.m. PT Format: Alchemy

Qualifier Weekend

March 23, 6 a.m. PT–March 24, 4 p.m. PT

March 23, 6 a.m. PT–March 24, 4 p.m. PT Format: Alchemy

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction May 4: Day One, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) May 5: Day Two, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Draft (Best-of-Three)



Arena Championship

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

March 2024 Ranked Season The March 2024 Ranked Season begins February 29 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) and ends March 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack

Silver Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style + Assassin's Trophy card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style + Assassin's Trophy card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style + Assassin's Trophy card style

Follow MTG Arena Social

Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: