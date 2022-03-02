Streets of New Capenna Launches on MTG Arena April 28!

The forthcoming set Streets of New Capenna will be released on MTG Arena and Magic Online on April 28. The tabletop Prerelease in your local game stores will start a bit earlier, on April 22.

Light It Up in Neon Arcade March 4–17

The flashing Neon Arcade opens its doors from March 4 until March 17. Here's your chance to add showcase soft glow card styles from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty to your collection, like this one:

The format for Neon Arcade is Alchemy Singleton with a High Score emblem. Find out what the emblem does and see all of the card styles you can earn in the complete Neon Arcade event details!

Neon Dynasty Championship March 11–13

Top Magic players will converge from March 11 through March 13 to see who's the best in an epic showdown. Check out the players everyone's watching, and then tune in live to the Neon Dynasty Championship, beginning at 9 a.m. PT each day on Magic.gg and twitch.tv/magic!

The Unbroken Blade, March 18–25

Master the ways of the samurai in The Unbroken Blade event coming March 18–25. You'll have the Studying the Blade emblem, which will keep your solitary attackers strong and slicing through the competition, giving +1/+1 to creatures that attack alone (or a +1/+1 counter if you pay the additional life cost).

Prizes include twelve showcase Samurai card styles from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, such as this one:

Out of the Shadows, March 25–April 1

Following on the heels of The Unbroken Blade comes the next event, Out of the Shadows, to give you a chance at collecting Ninja card styles. From March 25 to April 1, enter the streets of Towashi with the Out of the Shadows emblem that can strengthen your creatures and let them spring from the shadows in surprise attacks on your opponents!

Prizes include twelve showcase Ninja card styles from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, like this one:

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.

March 3–5: Alchemy All Access

March 8–10: Omniscience

March 15–17: Standard Shakeup

March 22–24: What Was Written This event uses all of MTG Arena's cards from Standard format releases starting with Return to Ravnica.

March 29–30: On the Edge

Quick Draft

February 25–March 11: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

March 11–25: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

March 25–April 8: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

April 8–22: Zendikar Rising

April 22–29: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Arena Open

April 16–17: Historic

Other Events

February 10–March 4: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

March 4–17: Neon Arcade (earn Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty card styles!)

March 18–25: The Unbroken Blade

March 25–28: Alchemy Metagame Challenge Format: Traditional Alchemy (Best-of-Three) All players who enter get the Neon Ogre Mask sleeve!



March 2022 Ranked Season

The March 2022 Ranked Season begins February 28 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on March 31 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).