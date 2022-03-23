State of the Game—Alchemy: Kamigawa

Last week, Jay Parker and Megan O'Malley gave us a look at the new 30-card set, improvements coming to MTG Arena, and lots more. In case you missed it, check out the Alchemy: Kamigawa State of the Game article.

Alchemy: Kamigawa Packs and Bundles Available Now

Alchemy: Kamigawa packs and bundles can be purchased now in the MTG Arena Store!

1x Alchemy: Kamigawa pack for 1,000 gold

15x Alchemy: Kamigawa packs for 3,000 gems

Also, look for new bundles like the Tamiyo Compleat Bundle, Koi Pet Bundle, Spirited Companion Bundle, and several depth-art bundles.

Special one-time purchase beginning March 31: look for a 20-pack Alchemy: Kamigawa bundle for 15,000 gold or 3,000 gems! This will give you a boost as you add Alchemy: Kamigawa cards to your collection. But note! The Alchemy: Kamigawa 20-pack bundle will replace the special 20-pack Alchemy: Innistrad bundle, so if you haven't purchased that one but want to, do so soon, because it disappears on March 31!

Check out the new Alchemy: Kamigawa cards and start adding them to your collection!

Upcoming Alchemy Balance Changes

As part of the April 7 game update, we are planning to rebalance a number of cards in Alchemy. Since this is very close to a Qualifier Weekend, we wanted to give players as much notice as possible, with our goal to have the changes finalized and announced next week, though they will not be playable until the update is live.

Out of the Shadows Begins This Friday!

The Out of the Shadows event kicks off Friday, March 25, with opportunities to add Ninja card styles to your collection like these:

Enter the streets of Towashi in this new event, using the Out of the Shadows emblem with the text:

Whenever one or more creatures you control deal combat damage to a player, a random creature card in your hand perpetually gets +1/+1. Until your next turn, you may cast creature spells as though they had flash.

Check out complete event details and a list of the card styles you can win, and start playing, because Out of the Shadows ends on April 1!

All-Access Alchemy Metagame Challenge March 25–28!

Bring an Alchemy deck and compete in the first Alchemy Metagame Challenge the weekend of March 25–28! These will be Best-of-Three matches with prizes based on the number of matches you win:

Wins Rewards 7 wins 5,000 gold + 30 packs 6 wins 4,000 gold + 20 packs 5 wins 3,000 gold + 10 packs 4 wins 2,500 gold + 5 packs 3 wins 2,000 gold + 3 packs 2 wins 1,500 gold + 1 pack 1 win 1,000 gold 0 wins 500 gold

A special note: To make the first Alchemy Metagame Challenge more accessible to players looking to dive into Alchemy, this event will be All Access: players may submit any Alchemy deck, whether they have the cards in their collection already or not.

Plus, all players who enter will receive the Ogre Mask sleeve!

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.

March 29–31: On the Edge

April 5–7: Challenger Showcase

Quick Draft

March 25–April 8: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

April 8–22: Zendikar Rising

April 22–29: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

April 29–May 12: Kaldheim

May 13–27: Streets of New Capenna

Arena Open

April 16–17: Historic

Other Events

March 17–26: Traditional Sealed Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Developer's Note : We've put Traditional Sealed Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty back on our event schedule based on feedback we received from players who were hoping to have more opportunities to practice for the upcoming Qualifier Weekend. While there may be times when we won't be able to make these kinds of adjustments, if we can, we will!

March 25–April 1: Out of the Shadows

March 25–28: Alchemy Metagame Challenge

April 1–8: Dominaria Premier Draft

April 8–15: Sealed Ravnica Mixer

April 15–28: Tinkerer's Cube

March 2022 Ranked Season

The March 2022 Ranked Season begins February 28 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on March 31 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).