Outlaws of Thunder Junction Preorders Start Tomorrow!

Start planning your heists, because preorders for Outlaws of Thunder Junction begin tomorrow, March 26, following the update on MTG Arena!

Oko Pack Bundle $49.99 Oko Sleeve

Coming March 26 Available at purchase: Oko sleeve Available at release (April 16): 50x Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs

5x Golden Packs

Oko, the Ringleader depth art card style

Oko, the Ringleader card

Vraska Play Bundle $24.99 USD Vraska Sleeve

Coming March 26 Vraska Card

Coming March 26 Available at purchase: Tinybones companion

Vraska sleeve Available at release (April 16): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Vraska depth art card style

Vraska card

Kellan Pass Bundle $14.99 USD Kellan Sleeve

Coming March 26 Kellan Card

Coming March 26 Available at purchase: Kellan sleeve Available at release (April 16): Outlaws of Thunder Junction Mastery Pass

Kellan depth art card style

Kellan card

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Mastery Details

Details on Outlaws of Thunder Junction Set Mastery and Mastery Pass have been announced. You may notice that this is rather long, and that's because we want to try something new for our first ever Modern Horizons set on MTG Arena. Stay tuned for more details!

Tune in for Outlaws of Thunder Junction Debut Tomorrow

Tomorrow, March 26, is the debut day for Outlaws of Thunder Junction! Tune in to the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and our twitch.tv/Magic channel to get a look at mechanics, artwork, designs, and, of course, peeks at more of the cards coming in the set.

Previews will continue after debut, leading up to Prerelease happening April 12–18 and the launch of the set on MTG Arena on April 16, and we have your guide to catching all the Outlaws of Thunder Junction previews!

And keep checking the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Card Image Gallery where previewed cards are added as we approach release.

This Weekend: Arena Championship 5!

The biggest Premier Play event on MTG Arena is happening this weekend when Arena Championship 5 kicks off this Saturday! Coverage on twitch.tv/Magic begins at 9 a.m. PT each day of the event: Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31.

The formats in Arena Championship 5 are Explorer and Murders at Karlov Manor Limited. Check out who'll be competing for the Arena Championship 5 and its $200,000 in prizes!

You can find all the details you need to watch the event in our Arena Championship 5 Viewers Guide.

Changes Coming to MTG Arena's Premier Play

Exciting changes to Premier Play are coming with the May Qualifier Weekend event. These include a restructuring of Qualifier Weekends and Arena Championships that will make it easier for players to compete in Premier Play events.

For example, beginning with May's Qualifier Weekend, to move from Day One to Day Two of the two-day event, you will still need seven wins, but it will take three losses before you're eliminated. Make it into Day Two, and instead of needing seven wins to earn an invitation to the Arena Championship, you'll need only six.

And there's a lot more, so catch up on all the updates in the MTG Arena Premier Play in 2024 article, and check out WeeklyMTG with Kyle Knudson and Billy Jensen as they talk with host Blake Rasmussen about the changes:

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

March 26–29: Timeless Showcase

April 2–5: Omniscience Draft

April 9–12: Gladiator Community Spotlight (Best-of-One)

April 16–19: Jump Into Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Quick Draft

March 12–26: Murders at Karlov Manor

March 26–April 9: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

April 9–26: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Other Events

March 26–April 2: Premier Chaos Draft Ravnica

March 29–April 1: Explorer Metagame Challenge

April 2–16: Remix Draft: Artifacts

April 5–8: Timeless Metagame Challenge

April Qualifier Events – Standard

April 6: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

April 12: Best-of-Three Play-In

April 13–14: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

April

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

April 6, 6 a.m. PT

April 6, 6 a.m. PT Format: Standard

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

April 12, 6 a.m. PT–April 13, 3 a.m. PT

April 12, 6 a.m. PT–April 13, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

Qualifier Weekend

April 13, 6 a.m. PT–April 14, 4 p.m. PT

April 13, 6 a.m. PT–April 14, 4 p.m. PT Format: Standard

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction May 4: Day One, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) May 5: Day Two, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Draft (Best-of-Three)



Arena Championship

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

March 2024 Ranked Season The March 2024 Ranked Season begins February 29 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) and ends March 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack

Silver Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style + Assassin's Trophy card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style + Assassin's Trophy card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style + Assassin's Trophy card style

