Don't Miss the May WPN Promo Happening Now

We're about halfway through May—have you joined a draft at your local game store yet to earn MTG Arena rewards? There are three rewards you can get, one for each time you play in a Draft event at your local WPN store, up to three times: draft once for a High Noon card style, draft twice for a Goblin card sleeve, and draft three times for a Draft token!

This promo only lasts until June 2, so don't miss it!

Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction, May 25–26

You've tussled with the lawless frontier of Outlaws of Thunder Junction, and now it's time to test your skills against other outlaws vying for the big winnings in the Arena Open, May 25–26! There are up to $2,000 in prizes and June Qualifier Weekend invitations up for grabs!

Plus, everyone who enters will receive the delightfully disoriented Fblthp, Lost on the Range avatar!

Avatar: Fblthp, Lost on the Range

Get all the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Arena Open details, and then get ready for a showdown starting May 25.

Play the Brawl Builder Challenge This Week

Bring your wildest Brawl deck dreams to the Midweek Magic Brawl Builder Challenge and play to your heart's content this week, from Tuesday, May 14, starting at 2 p.m. PT, until Thursday, May 16, ending at 2 p.m. PT.

Choose a commander from the list below and build a 100-card Brawl deck using any cards in MTG Arena—excluding those on the Brawl banned cards list, of course.

If you've never played the Brawl format, this is a great way to try it out. There's no entry cost, and you build your deck from any of the Brawl-legal cards in MTG Arena. This is a Phantom event, so the cards you use to build your decks aren't added to your collection, but you may come out of the event with an amazing Brawl deck you can then build by strategically using your wildcards!

Oh, and you can win individual card rewards for playing—it's all fun with no downsides!

Historic Metagame Challenge, May 17–20

Modern Horizons 3 is coming, and it promises to shake up the Historic metagame. But before it does, here's an opportunity to enjoy the current metagame and flex with those finely tuned Historic decks in Best-of-Three matches for packs and prizes!

The Historic Metagame Challenge runs from 8 a.m. PT on May 17 until 8 a.m. on May 20.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

May 14–16: Brawl Builder Challenge

May 21–23: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Omniscience Draft (with updated 3-card starting hand size)

Omniscience Draft (with updated 3-card starting hand size) May 28–30: Standard Deck Showcase

June 4–6: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Phantom Sealed

Quick Draft

May 7–21: Dominaria United

May 21–June 4: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Other Events

May 7–14: Alchemy: Thunder Junction Premier Draft

Premier Draft May 17–20: Historic Metagame Challenge

Flashback Events May 14–21: Theros Beyond Death Premier Draft

Premier Draft May 17–20: Theros Beyond Death Sealed

Sealed May 17–20: Historic Metagame Challenge

May 21–28: Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Premier Draft

Premier Draft May 24–27: Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Sealed

Sealed May 28–June 4: Guilds of Ravnica Premier Draft

June Qualifier Events – Explorer

June 8: Best-of-One Play-In

June 14: Best-of-Three Play-In

June 15–16: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

June

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

June 8, 6 a.m. PT–June 9, 6 a.m. PT Format: Explorer

June 8, 6 a.m. PT–June 9, 6 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

June 14, 6 a.m. PT–May 15, 3 a.m. PT Format: Explorer

June 14, 6 a.m. PT–May 15, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

June 15, 6 a.m. PT–June 16, 4 p.m. PT

June 15, 6 a.m. PT–June 16, 4 p.m. PT Format: Explorer

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction May 25: Day One, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) May 26: Day Two, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Draft (Best-of-Three)



May 2024 Ranked Season The May 2024 Ranked Season begins April 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) and ends May 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack

Silver Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style

