In this edition:

Congratulations to Benjamin Broadstone, the Arena Championship 3 Winner!

This past weekend featured the Arena Championship 3, the pinnacle of competitive achievement in MTG Arena, and Benjamin Broadstone walked away with the championship title, $30,000 in winnings, and an invitation to this year's Magic World Championship!

Check out the decklists from the tournament—including the Rakdos Breach deck used by Benjamin—and visit twitch.tv/Magic to see the broadcasts from Arena Championship 3.

Start Your Historic Journey to Arena Championship 4

Reaching the Arena Championship as a competitor is a challenge, but if you have the skills, we have the paths that will take you there—and your first step on one of those paths happens this weekend!

Compete in the Historic format in the Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In event Saturday, June 3, to earn an invitation to the June Qualifier Weekend, your springboard to Arena Championship 4! You'll have another option to reach for the big events on Friday, June 9, with the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In. The format is Traditional Historic (Best-of-Three) as well.

Then, with invitation in hand, you'll be ready for the Qualifier Weekend event, June 10–11. The format is Traditional Historic (Best-of-Three), so start planning and practicing now!

Ian Adams Talks about Battles in MTG Arena

Join Ian tomorrow for a Q&A session on the Magic Discord channel Tuesday, May 30, from 1 p.m to 2 p.m. PT!

Battles arrived with March of the Machine, introducing a new card type—and a new challenge for the developers behind MTG Arena. Ian Adams returns for a comprehensive look behind the scenes at what it was like to add battles to the game. Check out his article, We Put Battles on MTG Arena: What Was That Like?

Banned and Restricted List Update

The Banned and Restricted list in MTG Arena will be updated tomorrow, May 30. Read more about the changes and the philosophy behind the banned and restricted list with our update to Standard rotation in the May 29, 2023 Banned and Restricted Announcement.

New Alchemy Rebalances Tomorrow, May 30

We have a couple of rebalances coming Tuesday, May 30, to the Alchemy format.

Mono-Red Rebalances

Mono-red aggressive decks are among the top performing decks on the Alchemy ladder, especially in Best-of-One matches. Most cards in mono-red are replaceable with others, but Kumano Faces Kakkazan , Traumatic Prank , and burn spells such as Lightning Strike are unique effects that are played in almost every version of mono-red.

We are only rebalancing Kumano Faces Kakkazan and Traumatic Prank to directly target mono-red aggro and avoid weakening red's removal in other decks.