Innistrad: Crimson Vow Preorders on Sale Now

One week from tomorrow, Innistrad: Crimson Vow releases on MTG Arena! These preorder bundles will set you up with packs, player tokens, sleeves, and more:

Pack Bundle

$49.99/€49.99

Crimson Bride sleeve (available at purchase)

50x Innistrad: Crimson Vow Store Packs (available at set release)

1x Olivia, Crimson Bride (available at set release)

1x Olivia, Crimson Bride depth art card style (available at set release)

Play Bundle

$49.99/€49.99

Sorin the Mirthless sleeve (available at purchase)

Blood bat pet

Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Pass

3x Player Draft tokens (available at set release)

1x Sealed token (available at set release)

1x Sorin the Mirthless (available at set release)

1x Sorin the Mirthless depth art card style (available at set release)

Purchase one, or purchase both to get it all!

MTG Arena State of the Game

The latest State of the Game article is out, and it takes you through what to expect with the arrival of Innistrad: Crimson Vow on MTG Arena, including new mechanics and upcoming events.

Crafter's Challenge All-Access Event

Confident you can do well with a deck, but you just don't have the wildcards to craft what you're missing? The Crafter's Challenge is the event for you.

Crafter's Challenge is All Access—you can play any legal Standard deck, regardless of whether you have the cards in your collection! It's a perfect opportunity to try your dream deck builds before investing wildcards to craft what you're missing.

Crafter's Challenge is also the perfect event to earn those wildcards you need to craft cards. Perform well and earn wildcard rewards!

Crafter's Challenge Event Details

Dates: November 5–8

Structure: Best-of-One matches, up to 7 wins or 3 losses

Entry: 2,000 gems

Rewards:

Wins Rewards 7 wins 2,500 gems + 4 rare wildcards + 2 mythic rare wildcards 6 wins 2,000 gems + 4 rare wildcards + 1 mythic rare wildcard 5 wins 1,500 gems + 2 rare wildcards + 1 mythic rare wildcard 4 wins 1,000 gems + 2 rare wildcards 3 wins 500 gems + 1 rare wildcard 0–2 wins No rewards

Additional Premier Drafts

We have two special Premier Drafts—one happening right now, and one coming up—that you won't want to miss. Both events are player drafts with timers and Best-of-One matches. Entry for each is 10,000 gold or 1,500 gems.

Premier Draft: Ravnica Mixer

October 29–November 5

Draft one pack each of Guilds of Ravnica, Ravnica Allegiance, and War of the Spark.

Wins Rewards 7 wins 2,200 gems + 6 Guilds of Ravnica packs 6 wins 1,800 gems + 5 Guilds of Ravnica packs 5 wins 1,600 gems + 4 Guilds of Ravnica packs 4 wins 1,400 gems + 3 Guilds of Ravnica packs 3 wins 1,000 gems + 2 Guilds of Ravnica packs 2 wins 250 gems + 2 Guilds of Ravnica packs 1 win 100 gems + 1 Guilds of Ravnica pack 0 wins 50 gems + 1 Guilds of Ravnica pack

Premier Draft: Core Sets

November 5–12

Draft one pack each of Core Set 2019, Core Set 2020, and Core Set 2021.

Wins Rewards 7 wins 2,200 gems + 6 Core Set 2019 packs 6 wins 1,800 gems + 5 Core Set 2019 packs 5 wins 1,600 gems + 4 Core Set 2019 packs 4 wins 1,400 gems + 3 Core Set 2019 packs 3 wins 1,000 gems + 2 Core Set 2019 packs 2 wins 250 gems + 2 Core Set 2019 packs 1 win 100 gems + 1 Core Set 2019 pack 0 wins 50 gems + 1 Core Set 2019 pack

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

Quick Draft

October 29–November 12: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

November 12 - November 26: Zendikar Rising

November 26 - December 10: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Qualifier Weekend

November 6: Day 1 Qualifier Weekend (must have Qualifier Badge earned through previous play) Traditional Historic format

November 7: Day 2 Qualifier Weekend (must qualify through Day 1 event) Traditional Historic format NOTE : Daylight Savings Time in the US ends on November 7 at 2 a.m. PT. Clocks are set back one hour. You must sign up for Day 2 between 6 a.m.–8 a.m. PT, or 14:00–16:00 UTC.



Other Events

November 2021 Ranked Season

The November 2021 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).