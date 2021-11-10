Innistrad: Crimson Vow Is Here!

Innistrad: Crimson Vow has arrived on MTG Arena. Read up on all the set’s details and explore the new cards in these articles:

New Store Offerings for Innistrad: Crimson Vow

MTG Arena Store packs are on sale for Innistrad: Crimson Vow, plus new bundles:

Innistrad: Crimson Vow Sticker Bundle

5,000 gold or 1,000 gems

Three Innistrad: Crimson Vow stickers

Innistrad: Crimson Vow Borderless Dual Land Card Styles Bundle

5,000 gold or 1,000 gems

Five borderless dual land card styles

Innistrad: Crimson Vow Events

Start playing with the new cards and building your collection in these events with the release of Innistrad: Crimson Vow:

Premier Draft Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Traditional Draft Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Sealed Innistrad: Crimson Vow (until December 3)

Traditional Sealed Innistrad: Crimson Vow (until December 3)

New Jump In! Packets Added

We're extending and updating Jump In! with the release of Innistrad: Crimson Vow. Ten new packets featuring Innistrad: Crimson Vow cards can appear as options to choose when creating your 40-card deck! Check out the new packets added to Jump In!

You can find Jump In! by selecting the Play button in MTG Arena.

Changes to Visibility of Other Players in Draft Pods

Coming in this week’s release is a change to the way player drafts are shown. Player names and their avatars will no longer be displayed in your pod during a draft.

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

November 9–11: One for All

November 16–18: Phantom Quick Draft

Quick Draft

November 12 - November 26: Zendikar Rising

November 26 - December 10: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Arena Open

December 4: Day 1 (open to all players) Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Draft, Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches



December 5: Day 2 (must qualify during Day 1 to participate) Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Draft, Best-of-Three matches



Other Events

November 19–22: Standard Metagame Challenge

November 24–28: The Gathering

November 26–29: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Constructed

November 29–December 9: Wedding Crashers

November 2021 Ranked Season

The November 2021 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).