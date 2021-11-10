MTG Arena Announcements, November 10, 2021
Innistrad: Crimson Vow Is Here!
Innistrad: Crimson Vow has arrived on MTG Arena. Read up on all the set’s details and explore the new cards in these articles:
- See what’s coming in MTG Arena’s State of the Game—Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- Check out the cards in the Innistrad: Crimson Vow Card Image Gallery
- Learn about the Innistrad: Crimson Vow mechanics
New Store Offerings for Innistrad: Crimson Vow
MTG Arena Store packs are on sale for Innistrad: Crimson Vow, plus new bundles:
Innistrad: Crimson Vow Sticker Bundle
5,000 gold or 1,000 gems
- Three Innistrad: Crimson Vow stickers
Innistrad: Crimson Vow Borderless Dual Land Card Styles Bundle
5,000 gold or 1,000 gems
- Five borderless dual land card styles
Innistrad: Crimson Vow Events
Start playing with the new cards and building your collection in these events with the release of Innistrad: Crimson Vow:
- Premier Draft Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- Traditional Draft Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- Sealed Innistrad: Crimson Vow (until December 3)
- Traditional Sealed Innistrad: Crimson Vow (until December 3)
New Jump In! Packets Added
We're extending and updating Jump In! with the release of Innistrad: Crimson Vow. Ten new packets featuring Innistrad: Crimson Vow cards can appear as options to choose when creating your 40-card deck! Check out the new packets added to Jump In!
You can find Jump In! by selecting the Play button in MTG Arena.
Changes to Visibility of Other Players in Draft Pods
Coming in this week’s release is a change to the way player drafts are shown. Player names and their avatars will no longer be displayed in your pod during a draft.
Event Schedule
Midweek Magic
- November 9–11: One for All
- November 16–18: Phantom Quick Draft
Quick Draft
- November 12 - November 26: Zendikar Rising
- November 26 - December 10: Innistrad: Crimson Vow
Arena Open
- December 4: Day 1 (open to all players)
- Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Draft, Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches
- December 5: Day 2 (must qualify during Day 1 to participate)
- Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Draft, Best-of-Three matches
Other Events
- November 19–22: Standard Metagame Challenge
- November 24–28: The Gathering
- November 26–29: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Constructed
- November 29–December 9: Wedding Crashers
November 2021 Ranked Season
The November 2021 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).
- Bronze reward: 1 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt pack
- Silver reward: 1 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt pack + 500 gold
- Gold reward: 2 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Dissipate card style
- Platinum reward: 3 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Dissipate card style + Fateful Absence card style
- Diamond reward: 4 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Dissipate card style + Fateful Absence card style
- Mythic reward: 5 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Dissipate card style + Fateful Absence card style