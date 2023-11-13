In this edition:

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Is Out Tomorrow!

We've arrived—The Lost Caverns of Ixalan will be available tomorrow, Tuesday, November 14 on MTG Arena! Collect your preorder goodies and start playing after the release update.

Speaking of preorders, there's still time to grab them, but only until the release update begins Tuesday morning—then they're gone!

Don't forget to grab the three The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs tomorrow that'll be waiting in your inbox!

MTG Arena Release Notes – The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

The new set release brings new mechanics like craft, descend, and discover, but also stickers, sleeves, and more. To see what's coming, check out the MTG Arena Release Notes – The Lost Caverns of Ixalan article.

Dev Diaries: Exquisite Sleeves

Sleeves in MTG Arena come in three varieties: basic, bordered, and exquisite. In the latest of our Dev Diaries series, Senior Art Director Adam Chandler and Senior Technical Artist Joseph Danaher show what goes into creating the amazing exquisite sleeves that truly bring your decks to life.

Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend

This is a big week with the release of the new set, and this weekend is also big for competitive Magic: it's the monthly back-to-back events of the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In and the Qualifier Weekend. This one is sure to be exciting, because the just-released cards from The Lost Caverns of Ixalan will be in the mix!

This weekend is one of the quickest ways to get into competitive Magic play. Start with the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In this Friday, November 17, where you'll play in the Historic format to secure your invitation to the Qualifier Weekend.

Then, move right into that two-day Qualifier Weekend event happening Saturday through Sunday, where you'll face top players in the Historic format, all competing to earn invitations to the Arena Championship and the Pro Tour!

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

MIDWEEK MAGIC

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 beginning November 12).

November 14–16: Alchemy

November 21–23: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Constructed

November 28–30: On the Edge

QUICK DRAFT

November 7–23: Dominaria United

November 23–December 5: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

December 5–22: Wilds of Eldraine

OTHER EVENTS

November 2–14: Historic All Access, Basically No Bans!

November 7–14: Chromatic Cube

November 23–29: Festival: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Story Decks

November 29–December 5: Festival: The Immortal Sun Historic

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

Please note: Daylight saving time ends in the U.S. on March 12. UTC times will shift to UTC-08:00 on that date and continue until March 10, 2024.)

November

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

November 17, 6 a.m. PT–November 18, 3 a.m. PT

November 17, 6 a.m. PT–November 18, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic

Qualifier Weekend

November 18, 6 a.m. PT–November 19, 4 p.m. PT

November 18, 6 a.m. PT–November 19, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic

ARENA OPEN

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00, changing to UTC-08:00 beginning November 12). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00, changing to UTC-08:00 beginning November 12).

Arena Open: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Limited November 25: Day One, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) November 26: Day Two, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Draft (Best-of-Three)



November 2023 Ranked Season The November 2023 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack

Silver Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style

Platinum Reward: 3 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style + Sanguine Evangelist card style

Diamond Reward: 4 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style + Sanguine Evangelist card style

Mythic Reward: 5 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Deep-Cavern Bat card style + Sanguine Evangelist card style

