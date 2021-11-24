Downtime on Wednesday, December 1

There will be a short downtime next Wednesday morning (Pacific time), December 1. We'll provide more details on precise timing next week, so keep an eye on our @MTG_Arena Twitter account.

Friday's Deployment Issues

Last Friday's deployment experienced problems and had to be reverted. We're putting in fixes for the issues encountered, and we plan to deploy those plus the original changes on Monday, November 29.

Enjoy The Gathering, November 24–28

The holidays are a time to relax and take part in gatherings that are fun and make you happy. And gatherings can happen in most any place—or any plane. In MTG Arena's The Gathering, happening this holiday weekend, November 24–28, you'll find a place for the kind of gathering we all enjoy—the Magic kind!

The Gathering is an All-Access Singleton event with no entry! Build a 60-card Standard deck—regardless of whether you have the cards in your collection—but with no more than one copy of the cards you choose.

Your first win earns you the Cathartic Reunion sleeve:

Your second win earns you the Halana and Alena avatar:

Play as much as you want until the event ends, and enjoy!

Wedding Crashers: November 29–December 8

It's the biggest wedding of the season, and everyone who's anyone is going—whether they're on the guest list or not! Be in attendance (or crash your way in—you do you) November 29–December 8 for a savage good time!

Bring a 60-card Standard deck with no more than three copies of any card (other than basic lands), and then make sure your cards find their partners before the ushers find you, because whenever you cast a spell that has a match in your battlefield or graveyard, you'll collect two Blood tokens. When you finally get tossed from the premises, you'll receive showcase fang frame card styles from Innistrad: Crimson Vow for the new friends you made along the way. There are 19 card styles to collect!

Find all the details in Andy Clautice's Wedding Crashers event article.

Arena Open's First Draft!

Arena Open returns December 4–5, flush with the recent release of Innistrad: Crimson Vow and featuring both Best-of-One and Traditional Best-of-Three Draft matches on Day 1 (Saturday, December 4). Perform well on Day 1 to earn entry to Day 2's high-stakes Traditional (Best-of-Three) Player Draft.

December 2021 Arena Open also features a top prize of $2,500! Check out all the December 2021 Arena Open: Draft details.

Event Schedule

November 23–25: Artisan

November 30–December 2: On the Edge

Quick Draft

November 12–26: Zendikar Rising

November 26–December 10: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

December 10–24: Kaldheim

December 4: Day 1 (open to all players) Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Draft, Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches



December 5: Day 2 (must qualify during Day 1 to participate) Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Draft (Best-of-Three) matches



Other Events

November 2021 Ranked Season

The November 2021 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).

Bronze reward : 1 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt pack

: 1 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt pack Silver reward : 1 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt pack + 500 gold

: 1 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt pack + 500 gold Gold reward : 2 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Dissipate card style

: 2 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Dissipate card style Platinum reward : 3 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Dissipate card style + Fateful Absence card style

: 3 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Dissipate card style + Fateful Absence card style Diamond reward : 4 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Dissipate card style + Fateful Absence card style

: 4 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Dissipate card style + Fateful Absence card style Mythic reward: 5 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Dissipate card style + Fateful Absence card style

December 2021 Ranked Season

The December 2021 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).