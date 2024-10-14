In this edition:

Alchemy: Duskmourn Creeps onto MTG Arena Tomorrow, October 15!

Calling all ghouls, geists, gremlins, and glimmers! Alchemy: Duskmourn releases tomorrow, October 15, just in time for spooky season. These cards feature digital-only mechanics to give you the jump (scare!) on your opponent. Amazonian reviewed these cards and their potential impact on Alchemy, Historic, and Timeless, and you can explore them all in the Alchemy: Duskmourn Card Image Gallery.

Raise Funds for Extra Life with MTG Arena Cosmetics

Wizards of the Coast has teamed up with Extra Life for another fantastic collaboration. We'll be raising funds for Seattle Children's Hospital with a line of merchandise, streams, and even a Secret Lair drop. Looking for more ways to support Extra Life? You can read all about what we have planned right here.

MTG Arena has joined in on the fun with a series of cosmetics in support of Extra Life! They're available on the MTG Arena Store from October 15 to November 15. All proceeds less transaction fees will be donated to Extra Life benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital.

Pixel Ajani Avatar and Sleeve Bundle: 1,100 gems

Extra Life Logo Sleeve: 600 gems

Pixel Art Fblthp Sleeve: 600 gems

Historic Anthologies 1, 2, and 3 Return to the MTG Arena Store!

Historic Anthologies offer an influx of powerful cards to Historic and Timeless that are sure to please any interested deck builder. Now, Historic Anthologies 1, 2, and 3 have returned to the MTG Arena Store for a limited time from October 15 to November 12.

Not only that, but you're only buying what you don't own as the prices of these Historic Anthologies will be prorated. While you can still craft these with wildcards, these Historic Anthologies are a great way to get your hands on some useful cards in one neat package.

Anthology Contents:

Duskmourn: House of Horror Omniscience Quick Draft Opens October 18–21

Draft three packs of Duskmourn: House of Horror against bots and keep the cards you draft, but there's a twist: The House has granted you and your opponents the ability to cast spells without paying their mana costs! You also only start with three cards in your hand, so make them count. Cast massive landcycling creatures like Slavering Branchsnapper for free or ignore the restrictive mana requirements of Doomsday Excruciator . There's plenty of possibilities in Duskmourn: House of Horror Omniscience Quick Draft.

Duskmourn: House of Horror Omniscience Quick Draft is open from October 18–22. Make sure you check it out before the House closes this door.

Get Ready for the Upcoming Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend

On Friday, October 18, you can compete in the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In. The format is Duskmourn: House of Horror Sealed, letting you test your mastery of the format for the chance to compete in this month's Qualifier Weekend.

Qualifier Play-In participants who get four wins without losing will qualify for the Qualifier Weekend on October 19–20, where you'll face off against your fellow qualified competitors for the chance to play in Arena Championship 8!

For more details, check out Magic.gg.

We're Watching Leyline of Resonance in Best-of-One

0143_MTGDSK_Main: Leyline of Resonance

There's been a lot of discussion around Leyline of Resonance and its impact on Best-of-One gameplay, and we wanted to let the community know that we are keeping an eye on this as well.

Prepare for MagicCon: Las Vegas and World Championship 30!

MagicCon: Las Vegas is home to several events Magic players have been waiting for, from the debut of Magic: The Gathering Foundations, fan-favorite gatherings like Game Knights Live, and Magic World Championship 30. Rising stars like Jason Ye and former champions like Javier Dominguez will be in attendance, so be sure to follow along with our World Championship 30 Viewer's Guide. It has everything you need to know about where to watch, when to watch, and what’s at stake.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

October 15–17: Into the Future

October 22–24: Phantom Golden Pack Sealed

October 29–31: Phantom Mixed-Up Innistrad Sealed

Sealed November 5–7: Duskmourn: House of Horror Bot Draft

Quick Draft

October 4–15: Duskmourn: House of Horror

October 15–29: Bloomburrow

Other Events

October 15–22: Alchemy: Duskmourn Premier Draft

Premier Draft October 18–21: Duskmourn: House of Horror Omniscience Quick Draft

Omniscience Quick Draft October 29–November 12: Arena Cube

Flashback Drafts!

October 22–29: Kaldheim



October 29–November 5: Core Set 2020



November 5–12: Streets of New Capenna

October Qualifier Events – Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited

October 18: Best-of-Three Play-In

October 19–20: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

October

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

October 18, 6 a.m. PT–October 19, 3 a.m. PT Format: Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited

October 18, 6 a.m. PT–October 19, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

October 19, 6 a.m. PT–October 20, 4 p.m. PT

October 19, 6 a.m. PT–October 20, 4 p.m. PT Format: Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited

October 2024 Ranked Season The October 2024 Ranked Season begins September 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends October 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style Platinum Reward: 3 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style Diamond Reward: 4 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style Mythic Reward: 5 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style

