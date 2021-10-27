Innistrad: Crimson Vow Preorders Start Tomorrow!

Preorders for Innistrad: Crimson Vow begin tomorrow, October 28, with these bundles available—purchase one or get them both!

Pack Bundle

$49.99/€49.99

Crimson Bride sleeve (available at purchase)

50x Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs (available at set release)

1x Olivia, Crimson Bride (available at set release)

1x Olivia, Crimson Bride depth art card style (available at set release)

Play Bundle

$49.99/€49.99

Sorin the Mirthless sleeve (available at purchase)

Blood Bat pet

Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Pass

3x Player Draft tokens (available at set release)

1x Sealed token (available at set release)

1x Sorin the Mirthless (available at set release)

1x Sorin the Mirthless depth art card style (available at set release)

The Edge of Night Event

Eternal night is swallowing the land, and you are faced with a choice: bar your doors and shutter your windows to huddle in fear and pray for morning, or face the darkness with stalwart resolve and claim eternal night card styles from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt!

Be brave and queue up for The Edge of Night event, kicking off on Thursday, October 28.

Dates: October 28–November 4

Format: Standard Singleton with Nightfall emblem

Structure: 4 wins or 2 losses in Best-of-One matches

Entry: 2,000 gold or 400 gems

Rewards:

Wins Rewards 4 wins 2,500 gold + 3 card styles 3 wins 1,500 gold + 3 card styles 2 wins 1,000 gold + 2 card styles 1 win 500 gold + 2 card stylesY 0 wins 1 card style

Earn these eternal night legends card styles, which are duplicate protected (meaning, you won't get the same card style twice):

Adeline, Resplendent Cathar

Dennick, Pious Apprentice

Florian, Voldaren Scion

Gisa, Glorious Resurrector

Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia

Jerren, Corrupted Bishop

Lier, Disciple of the Drowned

Liesa, Forgotten Archangel

Ludevic, Necrogenius

Old Stickfingers

Rem Karolus, Stalwart Slayer

Sigarda, Champion of Light

Slogurk, the Overslime

Vadrik, Astral Archmage

Get complete details on the event, including the Nightfall emblem, at The Edge of Night event page.

Additional Premier Drafts

We have two special Premier Drafts coming up that you won't want to miss:

Premier Draft: Ravnica Mixer

October 29–November 5

Draft one pack each of Guilds of Ravnica, Ravnica Allegiance, and War of the Spark.

Premier Draft: Core Sets

November 5–12

Draft one pack each of Core Set 2019, Core Set 2020, and Core Set 2021.

Happy Halloween!

Celebrate the season of frosty pumpkins and other chilling things by picking up a Halloween pet and sleeve while also saving on the gems in the MTG Arena Store! The gem price is now just 3,000 gems, discounted from the regular 3,600 gems.

Events Schedule

Midweek Magic

October 26–28: Historic Brawl Showcase

November 2–4: Omniscience

November 9–11: One for All

Quick Draft

October 15–29: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

October 29–November 12: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

Qualifier Weekends

October 30: Day 1 Qualifier Weekend (must have Qualifier Badge earned through previous play) Traditional Historic format

November 1: Day 2 Qualifier Weekend (must qualify through Day 1 event) Traditional Historic format



November 6: Day 1 Qualifier Weekend (must have Qualifier Badge earned through previous play) Traditional Historic format

November 7: Day 2 Qualifier Weekend (must qualify through Day 1 event) Traditional Historic format



Other Events

October 2021 Ranked Season

The October 2021 Ranked Season begins September 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on October 31 at 12 p.m. PT (1900 UTC).

Bronze reward : 1 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt pack

: 1 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt pack Silver reward : 1 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt pack + 500 gold

: 1 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt pack + 500 gold Gold reward : 2 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Chaplain of Alms card style

: 2 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Chaplain of Alms card style Platinum reward : 3 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Chaplain of Alms card style + Burn Down the House card style

: 3 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Chaplain of Alms card style + Burn Down the House card style Diamond reward : 4 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Chaplain of Alms card style + Burn Down the House card style

: 4 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Chaplain of Alms card style + Burn Down the House card style Mythic reward: 5 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Chaplain of Alms card style + Burn Down the House card style

November 2021 Ranked Season

The November 2021 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (1900 UTC).