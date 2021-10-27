MTG Arena Announcements, October 27, 2021
Innistrad: Crimson Vow Preorders Start Tomorrow!
Preorders for Innistrad: Crimson Vow begin tomorrow, October 28, with these bundles available—purchase one or get them both!
Pack Bundle
$49.99/€49.99
- Crimson Bride sleeve (available at purchase)
- 50x Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs (available at set release)
- 1x Olivia, Crimson Bride (available at set release)
- 1x Olivia, Crimson Bride depth art card style (available at set release)
Play Bundle
$49.99/€49.99
- Sorin the Mirthless sleeve (available at purchase)
- Blood Bat pet
- Innistrad: Crimson Vow Mastery Pass
- 3x Player Draft tokens (available at set release)
- 1x Sealed token (available at set release)
- 1x Sorin the Mirthless (available at set release)
- 1x Sorin the Mirthless depth art card style (available at set release)
The Edge of Night Event
Eternal night is swallowing the land, and you are faced with a choice: bar your doors and shutter your windows to huddle in fear and pray for morning, or face the darkness with stalwart resolve and claim eternal night card styles from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt!
Be brave and queue up for The Edge of Night event, kicking off on Thursday, October 28.
Dates: October 28–November 4
Format: Standard Singleton with Nightfall emblem
Structure: 4 wins or 2 losses in Best-of-One matches
Entry: 2,000 gold or 400 gems
Rewards:
|Wins
|Rewards
4 wins
2,500 gold + 3 card styles
3 wins
1,500 gold + 3 card styles
2 wins
1,000 gold + 2 card styles
1 win
500 gold + 2 card stylesY
0 wins
1 card style
Earn these eternal night legends card styles, which are duplicate protected (meaning, you won't get the same card style twice):
- Adeline, Resplendent Cathar
- Dennick, Pious Apprentice
- Florian, Voldaren Scion
- Gisa, Glorious Resurrector
- Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia
- Jerren, Corrupted Bishop
- Lier, Disciple of the Drowned
- Liesa, Forgotten Archangel
- Ludevic, Necrogenius
- Old Stickfingers
- Rem Karolus, Stalwart Slayer
- Sigarda, Champion of Light
- Slogurk, the Overslime
- Vadrik, Astral Archmage
Get complete details on the event, including the Nightfall emblem, at The Edge of Night event page.
Additional Premier Drafts
We have two special Premier Drafts coming up that you won't want to miss:
Premier Draft: Ravnica Mixer
October 29–November 5
Draft one pack each of Guilds of Ravnica, Ravnica Allegiance, and War of the Spark.
Premier Draft: Core Sets
November 5–12
Draft one pack each of Core Set 2019, Core Set 2020, and Core Set 2021.
Happy Halloween!
Celebrate the season of frosty pumpkins and other chilling things by picking up a Halloween pet and sleeve while also saving on the gems in the MTG Arena Store! The gem price is now just 3,000 gems, discounted from the regular 3,600 gems.
Events Schedule
Midweek Magic
- October 26–28: Historic Brawl Showcase
- November 2–4: Omniscience
- November 9–11: One for All
Quick Draft
- October 15–29: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms
- October 29–November 12: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
Qualifier Weekends
- October 30: Day 1 Qualifier Weekend (must have Qualifier Badge earned through previous play)
- Traditional Historic format
- November 1: Day 2 Qualifier Weekend (must qualify through Day 1 event)
- Traditional Historic format
- Traditional Historic format
- November 6: Day 1 Qualifier Weekend (must have Qualifier Badge earned through previous play)
- Traditional Historic format
- November 7: Day 2 Qualifier Weekend (must qualify through Day 1 event)
- Traditional Historic format
Other Events
- October 28–November 4: The Edge of Night
- October 29–November 5: Premier Draft: Ravnica Mixer
- November 5–12: Premier Draft: Core Sets
- November 5–8: Crafter's Challenge
October 2021 Ranked Season
The October 2021 Ranked Season begins September 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on October 31 at 12 p.m. PT (1900 UTC).
- Bronze reward: 1 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt pack
- Silver reward: 1 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt pack + 500 gold
- Gold reward: 2 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Chaplain of Alms card style
- Platinum reward: 3 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Chaplain of Alms card style + Burn Down the House card style
- Diamond reward: 4 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Chaplain of Alms card style + Burn Down the House card style
- Mythic reward: 5 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Chaplain of Alms card style + Burn Down the House card style
November 2021 Ranked Season
The November 2021 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (1900 UTC).
- Bronze reward: 1 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt pack
- Silver reward: 1 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt pack + 500 gold
- Gold reward: 2 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Dissipate card style
- Platinum reward: 3 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Dissipate card style + Fateful Absence card style
- Diamond reward: 4 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Dissipate card style + Fateful Absence card style
- Mythic reward: 5 Innistrad: Midnight Hunt packs + 1,000 gold + Dissipate card style + Fateful Absence card style