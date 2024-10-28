In this edition:

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Preorders Available Now

Magic: The Gathering Foundations previews are underway, and it's best time to be a player, whether you're new to Magic or you're a veteran of the game! The set arrives on MTG Arena on November 12, and bundles are available for preorder now from the MTG Arena Store.

Bundles offer a great way to jump into a new release. With Foundations, we're offering three bundles featuring some of the marquee Planeswalkers from the set. Check out all the offerings below.

Liliana Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Liliana Pack Bundle Liliana Sleeve Liliana, Dreadhorde General Available at purchase: Liliana sleeve Available at release (November 12): 50x Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs

packs 5x Golden Packs

Liliana, Dreadhorde General card

Liliana, Dreadhorde General depth art card style

Ajani Play Bundle $24.99 USD Preorder the Ajani Play Bundle Ajani Sleeve Ajani, Caller of the Pride Arahbo Companion Available at purchase: Ajani sleeve

Arahbo companion Available at release (November 12): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Ajani, Caller of the Pride card

Ajani, Caller of the Pride depth art card style

Vivien Pass Bundle $14.99 USD Preorder the Vivien Pass Bundle Vivien Sleeve Vivien Reid Available at purchase: Vivien sleeve Available at release (November 12): Magic: The Gathering Foundations Mastery Pass

Mastery Pass Vivien Reid card

Vivien Reid depth art card style

MagicCon: Las Vegas Showcased New Releases and a New Champion!

Last weekend was MagicCon: Las Vegas, and it featured a bevy of Magic announcements and events. We kicked off the weekend with the "Foundations of Magic's Next Era" panel, which revealed some upcoming sets like Aetherdrift, Tarkir: Dragonstorm, and Edge of Eternities. These releases and more will build upon Magic: The Gathering Foundations, which we debuted at MagicCon.

For MTG Arena , we revealed that Pioneer Masters will be released on December 10! This set brings staple cards from the Pioneer format to MTG Arena, moving Explorer even closer to parity with its tabletop counterpart. We'll have more to share about the set in the future, but for now, get excited to experience Pioneer Masters later this year.

At Magic World Championship 30, over 100 Magic players from across the world battled it out in Standard Constructed and Duskmourn: House of Horror Draft. After a weekend of exciting matches, one of competitive Magic's most respected names took the title of World Champion and Player of the Year. Please welcome Javier Domínguez, your reigning World Champion and 2024 Player of the Year.

Check out the Magic World Championship finals match coverage for the excitement!

The Player of the Year title is awarded based on players' performances at the three Pro Tours of the season and Magic World Championship 30. Domínguez was awarded the Kai Budde Player of the Year trophy. Congratulations to all of the competitors! You've all proven that you're among the greatest in Magic.

Next Week: State of the Game and State of the Formats for MTG Arena

MagicCon: Las Vegas showed us why the future of Magic is so exciting, and next week we'll be doing a deep dive on MTG Arena. Chris Kiritz will take a look back over what we did this past year—a banner year for new card releases in the game—what we learned, and what's coming up in MTG Arena's bright future. Also next week, Jay Parker will take a look at the state of MTG Arena's formats, what's happened and how they're evolving, so stay tuned!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; November 3 change to UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; November 3 change to UTC-08:00).

October 29–31: Phantom Mixed-Up Innistrad Sealed

Sealed November 5–7: Duskmourn: House of Horror Bot Draft

Bot Draft November 12–14: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Constructed

Constructed November 19–21: Foundations Jumpstart

Quick Draft

October 29–November 12: Duskmourn: House of Horror

Other Events

October 29–November 12: Arena Cube

Flashback Drafts!

October 22–29: Kaldheim



October 29–November 5: Core Set 2020



November 5–12: Streets of New Capenna

November Qualifier Events – Standard

November 16: Best-of-One Play-In

November 17: BONUS Best-of-One Play-In Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited

Limited November 22: Best-of-Three Play-In

November 23–24: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; November 3 change to UTC-08:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

November

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

November 16, 6 a.m. PT–October 17, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

November 16, 6 a.m. PT–October 17, 3 a.m. PT BONUS Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

November 17, 6 a.m. PT–November 18, 3 a.m. PT Format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited

November 17, 6 a.m. PT–November 18, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

November 22, 6 a.m. PT–November 23, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

November 22, 6 a.m. PT–November 23, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

November 23, 6 a.m. PT–November 24, 4 p.m. PT

November 23, 6 a.m. PT–November 24, 4 p.m. PT Format: Standard

October 2024 Ranked Season The October 2024 Ranked Season begins September 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends October 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style Platinum Reward: 3 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style Diamond Reward: 4 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style Mythic Reward: 5 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style

November 2024 Ranked Season The November 2024 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style

Follow MTG Arena Social

Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: