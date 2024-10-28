MTG Arena Announcements – October 28, 2024
In this edition:
- Magic: The Gathering Foundations Preorders Available Now
- MagicCon: Las Vegas Showcased New Releases and a New Champion!
- Next Week: The MTG Arena State of the Game
- Event Schedule
Magic: The Gathering Foundations Preorders Available Now
Magic: The Gathering Foundations previews are underway, and it's best time to be a player, whether you're new to Magic or you're a veteran of the game! The set arrives on MTG Arena on November 12, and bundles are available for preorder now from the MTG Arena Store.
Bundles offer a great way to jump into a new release. With Foundations, we're offering three bundles featuring some of the marquee Planeswalkers from the set. Check out all the offerings below.
Liliana Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
Preorder the Liliana Pack Bundle
- Liliana sleeve
- 50x Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs
- 5x Golden Packs
- Liliana, Dreadhorde General card
- Liliana, Dreadhorde General depth art card style
Ajani Play Bundle
$24.99 USD
Preorder the Ajani Play Bundle
- Ajani sleeve
- Arahbo companion
- 2x Player Draft tokens
- 1x Sealed token
- 5x Play-In Points
- Ajani, Caller of the Pride card
- Ajani, Caller of the Pride depth art card style
Vivien Pass Bundle
$14.99 USD
Preorder the Vivien Pass Bundle
- Vivien sleeve
- Magic: The Gathering Foundations Mastery Pass
- Vivien Reid card
- Vivien Reid depth art card style
MagicCon: Las Vegas Showcased New Releases and a New Champion!
Last weekend was MagicCon: Las Vegas, and it featured a bevy of Magic announcements and events. We kicked off the weekend with the "Foundations of Magic's Next Era" panel, which revealed some upcoming sets like Aetherdrift, Tarkir: Dragonstorm, and Edge of Eternities. These releases and more will build upon Magic: The Gathering Foundations, which we debuted at MagicCon.
For MTG Arena , we revealed that Pioneer Masters will be released on December 10! This set brings staple cards from the Pioneer format to MTG Arena, moving Explorer even closer to parity with its tabletop counterpart. We'll have more to share about the set in the future, but for now, get excited to experience Pioneer Masters later this year.
At Magic World Championship 30, over 100 Magic players from across the world battled it out in Standard Constructed and Duskmourn: House of Horror Draft. After a weekend of exciting matches, one of competitive Magic's most respected names took the title of World Champion and Player of the Year. Please welcome Javier Domínguez, your reigning World Champion and 2024 Player of the Year.
Check out the Magic World Championship finals match coverage for the excitement!
The Player of the Year title is awarded based on players' performances at the three Pro Tours of the season and Magic World Championship 30. Domínguez was awarded the Kai Budde Player of the Year trophy. Congratulations to all of the competitors! You've all proven that you're among the greatest in Magic.
Next Week: State of the Game and State of the Formats for MTG Arena
MagicCon: Las Vegas showed us why the future of Magic is so exciting, and next week we'll be doing a deep dive on MTG Arena. Chris Kiritz will take a look back over what we did this past year—a banner year for new card releases in the game—what we learned, and what's coming up in MTG Arena's bright future. Also next week, Jay Parker will take a look at the state of MTG Arena's formats, what's happened and how they're evolving, so stay tuned!
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; November 3 change to UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; November 3 change to UTC-08:00).
- October 29–31: Phantom Mixed-Up Innistrad Sealed
- November 5–7: Duskmourn: House of Horror Bot Draft
- November 12–14: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Constructed
- November 19–21: Foundations Jumpstart
Quick Draft
- October 29–November 12: Duskmourn: House of Horror
Other Events
- October 29–November 12: Arena Cube
- Flashback Drafts!
- October 22–29: Kaldheim
- October 29–November 5: Core Set 2020
- November 5–12: Streets of New Capenna
November Qualifier Events – Standard
- November 16: Best-of-One Play-In
- November 17: BONUS Best-of-One Play-In Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited
- November 22: Best-of-Three Play-In
- November 23–24: Qualifier Weekend
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; November 3 change to UTC-08:00).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
November
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
November 16, 6 a.m. PT–October 17, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Standard
- BONUS Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
November 17, 6 a.m. PT–November 18, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
November 22, 6 a.m. PT–November 23, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Standard
- Qualifier Weekend
November 23, 6 a.m. PT–November 24, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Standard
October 2024 Ranked Season
The October 2024 Ranked Season begins September 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends October 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style
November 2024 Ranked Season
The November 2024 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style
