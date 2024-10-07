In this edition:

New Historic and Brawl Decks Coming to the Store

Elves! Dinosaurs! Merfolk! And, oh my, Gisa and Geralf! Five new preconstructed decks will be available tomorrow, October 8, in the MTG Arena Store. From starter and foundational decks to a high-powered champion-level deck, you'll find two Historic decks and three Brawl decks to choose from.

Take a look at all the cards included in each deck by visiting the MTG Arena Store. You can also see which cards from the deck you already have—remember, the price of each is prorated, so you only pay for those cards you don't have in your collection!

With these, the deck building work is done—get in and play Historic or Brawl matches right away!

Foundation Deck: Historic Monogreen Elves MTG Arena Store October 8 and features these cards: Elvish Archdruid Elvish Warmaster Collected Company Leaf-Crowned Visionary Allosaurus Shepherd Get ahead on the board and never look back. Ramp quickly and fill the board with Elves who tap for mana to cast even more Elves. The Historic Monogreen Elves deck will be available in theStore October 8 and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Elvish Archdruid 4 Elvish Warmaster 4 Collected Company 4 Leaf-Crowned Visionary 2 Allosaurus Shepherd 4 Wirewood Symbiote 1 Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx 1 Craterhoof Behemoth 2 Eladamri, Korvecdal 1 Boseiju, Who Endures 1 Castle Garenbrig 1 Cavern of Souls 4 Elvish Mystic 4 Llanowar Elves 4 Priest of Titania 3 Skyshroud Lookout 16 Forest

Foundation Deck: Historic Merfolk MTG Arena Store October 8 and features these cards: Collected Company Cavern of Souls Breeding Pool Master of the Pearl Trident Vodalian Hexcatcher Merfolk kindred come together to buff each other and find true strength in numbers. The Historic Merfolk deck will be available in theStore October 8 and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Collected Company 4 Cavern of Souls 4 Breeding Pool 4 Master of the Pearl Trident 4 Vodalian Hexcatcher 2 Svyelun of Sea and Sky 1 Realmwalker 4 Kumena's Speaker 4 Merfolk Mistbinder 4 Botanical Sanctum 4 Barkchannel Pathway 4 Cenote Scout 4 Merrow Reejerey 2 Shoreline Scout 4 Silvergill Adept 4 Secluded Courtyard 3 Unclaimed Territory

Starter Deck: Brawl Gisa and Geralf MTG Arena Store October 8 and features these cards: Necroduality Gisa and Geralf Grimgrin, Corpse-Born Ghoulcaller Gisa Vanquisher's Banner Zombies come from your hand, zombies come from your graveyard—zombies are never truly dead. The Gisa and Geralf Brawl deck will be available in theStore October 8 and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Gisa and Geralf 1 Necroduality 1 Grimgrin, Corpse-Born 1 Ghoulcaller Gisa 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Champion of the Perished 1 Shipwreck Marsh 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Undercity Sewers 1 Geralf, Visionary Stitcher 1 Diregraf Colossus 1 Headless Rider 1 Diregraf Captain 1 Death Baron 1 Command Tower 1 Lord of the Accursed 1 Arcane Signet 1 Bladestitched Skaab 1 Soured Springs 1 Accursed Marauder 1 Shambling Ghast 1 Foulmire Knight 1 A-Narfi, Betrayer King 1 Choked Estuary 1 Eternal Skylord 1 Fell Stinger 1 Undead Augur 1 Dismal Backwater 1 Undead Butler 1 Tomebound Lich 1 Archghoul of Thraben 1 Herald's Horn 1 Stitcher's Supplier 1 Lazotep Reaver 1 Reflections of Littjara 1 Writhing Necromass 1 A-Death-Priest of Myrkul 1 Crippling Fear 1 A-Stitched Assistant 1 Ice Tunnel 1 Aven Eternal 1 Coldsteel Heart 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Mind Stone 1 Waterfront District 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Organ Hoarder 1 Unclaimed Territory 1 Contaminated Aquifer 1 Liliana's Devotee 1 Bloodline Pretender 1 Cryptbreaker 1 Callous Dismissal 1 Drunau Corpse Trawler 1 Gempalm Polluter 1 Mistvault Bridge 1 Obscura Storefront 1 Mindleech Ghoul 1 Distant Melody 1 Bleeding Edge 1 Crow of Dark Tidings 1 Icon of Ancestry 1 Halo-Charged Skaab 1 Rot-Tide Gargantua 1 Dungeon Crawler 1 Dimir Guildgate 1 Herald of the Dreadhorde 1 Diregraf Ghoul 1 Submerged Boneyard 1 Maestros Theater 1 Ornithopter of Paradise 1 A-Cobbled Lancer 1 Mire Triton 1 Diver Skaab 1 Laboratory Brute 1 Drownyard Amalgam 1 Guardian Idol 1 Waterlogged Teachings 9 Island 13 Swamp

Foundation Deck: Brawl Freyalise, Skyshroud Partisan MTG Arena Store October 8 and features these cards: The Great Henge Freyalise, Skyshroud Partisan Craterhoof Behemoth Nissa, Resurgent Animist Cavern of Souls We heard you like Elves, so we gave you an Elf commander for your Elves deck to do Elf things like tap for more mana and cast more Elves! The Freyalise, Skyshroud Partisan Brawl deck will be available in theStore October 8 and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Freyalise, Skyshroud Partisan 1 The Great Henge 1 Craterhoof Behemoth 1 Nissa, Resurgent Animist 1 Cavern of Souls 1 Elvish Warmaster 1 Elvish Archdruid 1 Beast Whisperer 1 Marwyn, the Nurturer 1 Allosaurus Shepherd 1 Incubation Druid 1 Gala Greeters 1 Elvish Clancaller 1 Boseiju, Who Endures 1 Fauna Shaman 1 Castle Garenbrig 1 Rishkar, Peema Renegade 1 Growing Rites of Itlimoc 1 Oracle of Mul Daya 1 Guardian Project 1 Gwenna, Eyes of Gaea 1 Pelt Collector 1 Tribute to the World Tree 1 Realmwalker 1 Heroic Intervention 1 Finale of Devastation 1 Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx 1 Selvala, Heart of the Wilds 1 Lair of the Hydra 1 Eladamri, Korvecdal 1 Thorn Lieutenant 1 Toski, Bearer of Secrets 1 Nylea, Keen-Eyed 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Llanowar Elves 1 Elvish Mystic 1 Circle of Dreams Druid 1 Paradise Druid 1 Leaf-Crowned Visionary 1 Imperious Perfect 1 Llanowar Tribe 1 Reclamation Sage 1 Llanowar Visionary 1 A-Llanowar Loamspeaker 1 Elvish Visionary 1 Druid of the Cowl 1 Dwynen's Elite 1 A-Canopy Tactician 1 Priest of Titania 1 Woodland Mystic 1 Lys Alana Huntmaster 1 Skyshroud Lookout 1 Fierce Empath 1 Jaspera Sentinel 1 Leaf Gilder 1 Tireless Provisioner 1 Marwyn's Kindred 1 Evolution Sage 1 Wirewood Symbiote 1 Elven Ambush 1 Sylvan Ranger 1 Tajuru Blightblade 1 Disciple of Freyalise 1 Elvish Rejuvenator 1 Kenrith's Transformation 35 Forest

Champion Deck: Brawl Etali, Primal Conqueror MTG Arena Store October 8 and features these cards: Stomping Ground Etali, Primal Conqueror // Etali, Primal Sickness The Great Henge Terror of the Peaks Windswept Heath Get mana as fast as possible to cast your commander and cast the biggest spells in your deck (and your opponent's) for free. The Etali, Primal Conqueror Brawl deck will be available in theStore October 8 and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Etali, Primal Conqueror 1 Stomping Ground 1 The Great Henge 1 Terror of the Peaks 1 Windswept Heath 1 Bloodstained Mire 1 Fable of the Mirror-Breaker 1 Trumpeting Carnosaur 1 Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger 1 Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer 1 Cityscape Leveler 1 Goldspan Dragon 1 Wooded Foothills 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Game Trail 1 Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger 1 Copperline Gorge 1 Boseiju, Who Endures 1 Cragcrown Pathway 1 Rockfall Vale 1 Gwenna, Eyes of Gaea 1 Rootbound Crag 1 Kogla and Yidaro 1 Karplusan Forest 1 Portal to Phyrexia 1 Titan of Industry 1 Cavern of Souls 1 Castle Garenbrig 1 Somberwald Sage 1 Vorinclex 1 Fabled Passage 1 Kogla, the Titan Ape 1 Primeval Titan 1 Lukka, Bound to Ruin 1 Tyrranax Rex 1 Topiary Stomper 1 Lotus Cobra 1 Kami of Bamboo Groves 1 Domri, Anarch of Bolas 1 Key to the Archive 1 Burn Down the House 1 Turntimber Symbiosis 1 Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider 1 Bramble Familiar 1 Chandra, Torch of Defiance 1 Emrakul, the Promised End 1 Commercial District 1 Hulking Raptor 1 Nissa, Who Shakes the World 1 Cabaretti Revels 1 Nissa, Ascended Animist 1 Etali, Primal Storm 1 Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance 1 Fight Rigging 1 Lair of the Hydra 1 Arcane Signet 1 Command Tower 1 Cultivate 1 Elvish Mystic 1 Llanowar Elves 1 Invasion of Zendikar 1 Paradise Druid 1 Utopia Sprawl 1 Into the North 1 Explore 1 Mind Stone 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Migration Path 1 Rhythm of the Wild 1 Settle the Wilds 1 Circuitous Route 1 Vastwood Surge 1 Verdant Rejuvenation 1 Coldsteel Heart 1 Armored Scrapgorger 1 A-Llanowar Loamspeaker 1 Highland Forest 1 Wolfwillow Haven 1 Goblin Anarchomancer 1 Glimpse the Core 11 Snow-Covered Mountain 9 Snow-Covered Forest

Doubleheader Weekend: Qualifier Play-In and Arena Open

This weekend offers you two opportunities to fast track your way into competitive Magic. Join the Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In event on Saturday, October 12, and compete in Duskmourn: House of Horror Sealed matches to earn an invitation to October's Qualifier Weekend.

That's not your only path to glory this weekend. The next Arena Open also kicks off on Saturday with two days packed with Duskmourn: House of Horror Sealed and Draft events culminating on Sunday with the best players claiming an invitation to November's Qualifier Weekend.

Take your pick—do well in these, and the aether's the limit!

Alchemy: Duskmourn Previews Begin Today!

Alchemy: Duskmourn arrives in MTG Arena next Tuesday, October 15, but previews for the set begin today! Here's a card to get you excited about the 30 new cards you'll find:

Solitary Study // Endless Corridor

Look for more previews happening this week by keeping an eye on our socials, watching our YouTube channel, being part of the Gladiator community, and by signing up for our emails:

Thank You, Kelson

You may have noticed a new sleeve in your collection. This special sleeve honors Kelson Jones, a member of the team who passed away recently.

Kelson was our coworker, our teammate, and our friend. Thank you for everything, Kelson—you will be missed.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

October 8–10: Brawl Builder Challenge

October 15–17: Into the Future

October 22–24: Golden Pack Sealed

October 29–32: Phantom Mixed-Up Innistrad Sealed

Quick Draft

October 4–15: Duskmourn: House of Horror

October 15–29: Bloomburrow

Other Events

October 4–6: Historic Metagame Challenge

October 15–22: Duskmourn: House of Horror Alchemy Premier Draft

Alchemy Premier Draft October 18–21: Duskmourn: House of Horror Omniscience Draft

October Qualifier Events – Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited

October 12: Best-of-One Play-In

October 18: Best-of-Three Play-In

October 19–20: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

October

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

October 12, 6 a.m. PT–October 13, 3 a.m. PT Format: Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited

October 12, 6 a.m. PT–October 13, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

October 18, 6 a.m. PT–October 19, 3 a.m. PT Format: Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited

October 18, 6 a.m. PT–October 19, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

October 19, 6 a.m. PT–October 20, 4 p.m. PT

October 19, 6 a.m. PT–October 20, 4 p.m. PT Format: Duskmourn: House of Horror Limited

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Duskmourn: House of Horror October 12: Day One, Duskmourn: House of Horror Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) October 13: Day Two, Duskmourn: House of Horror Draft (Best-of-Three)



All entrants receive the Plots That Span Centuries sleeve !

October 2024 Ranked Season The October 2024 Ranked Season begins September 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends October 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style Platinum Reward: 3 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style Diamond Reward: 4 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style Mythic Reward: 5 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style

