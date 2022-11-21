Battle in The Brothers' Brawl on MTG Arena December 2–9!
The Brothers' War highlights the devastating conflict between Urza and Mishra. This war spanned decades and continents, shaping the lives of the two men, the fate of their nations, and the history of their plane. It's an epic so large that we couldn't fit it into a single event!
Join Urza's Armies or Mishra's Forces (or both!) December 2–9 in The Brothers' Brawl and square off using Historic Brawl decks each helmed by a legendary brother and their allies. Each event has ten schematic card styles you can collect.
Mishra's Forces Event Details
Dates: December 2, 8 a.m. PT until
December 9, 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
Format: Brawl with preconstructed decks. This event features commanders from Team Mishra!
Structure: Play as many Best-of-One matches as you want. Earn card styles for your first five wins.
Entry: 5,000 gold or 1,000 gems
Rewards:
|Wins
|Rewards
|5 Wins
|2 card styles
|4 Wins
|2 card styles
|3 Wins
|2 card styles
|2 Wins
|2 card styles
|1 Win
|2 card styles
Mishra’s Forces
Schematic Card Style Rewards
- Ashnod's Altar
- Bone Saw
- Ichor Wellspring
- Liquimetal Coating
- Phyrexian Processor
- Phyrexian Revoker
- Psychosis Crawler
- Ramos, Dragon Engine
- Scrap Trawler
- Wurmcoil Engine
Urza's Army Event Details
Dates: December 2, 8 a.m. PT–December 9, 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
Format: Brawl with preconstructed decks. This event features commanders from Team Urza!
Structure: Play as many Best-of-One matches as you want. Earn card styles for your first five wins.
Entry: 5,000 gold or 1,000 gems
Rewards:
|Wins
|Rewards
|5 Wins
|2 card styles
|4 Wins
|2 card styles
|3 Wins
|2 card styles
|2 Wins
|2 card styles
|1 Win
|2 card styles
Urza's Army
Schematic Card Style Rewards
- Defense Grid
- Elsewhere Flask
- Key to the City
- Lodestone Golem
- Mystic Forge
- Ornithopter
- Precursor Golem
- Sculpting Steel
- Self-Assembler
- Sigil of Valor
There are ten card styles that can be earned in each of these events. Each card style is equally likely to be granted within its event, and you will always receive styles you don't own yet until you collect all that are available in that event.
Here are just a few you can win:
Mishra's Forces Card Style Examples
Urza's Army Card Style Examples
Entrants for each event will receive any remaining card styles when the event ends, but the more you play and win, the faster you'll complete your set of card styles!