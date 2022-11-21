The Brothers' War highlights the devastating conflict between Urza and Mishra. This war spanned decades and continents, shaping the lives of the two men, the fate of their nations, and the history of their plane. It's an epic so large that we couldn't fit it into a single event!

Join Urza's Armies or Mishra's Forces (or both!) December 2–9 in The Brothers' Brawl and square off using Historic Brawl decks each helmed by a legendary brother and their allies. Each event has ten schematic card styles you can collect.

Mishra's Forces Event Details Dates: December 2, 8 a.m. PT until

December 9, 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: Brawl with preconstructed decks. This event features commanders from Team Mishra! Structure: Play as many Best-of-One matches as you want. Earn card styles for your first five wins. Entry: 5,000 gold or 1,000 gems Rewards: Wins Rewards 5 Wins 2 card styles 4 Wins 2 card styles 3 Wins 2 card styles 2 Wins 2 card styles 1 Win 2 card styles Mishra’s Forces

Schematic Card Style Rewards Ashnod's Altar

Bone Saw

Ichor Wellspring

Liquimetal Coating

Phyrexian Processor

Phyrexian Revoker

Psychosis Crawler

Ramos, Dragon Engine

Scrap Trawler

Wurmcoil Engine Urza's Army Event Details Dates: December 2, 8 a.m. PT–December 9, 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: Brawl with preconstructed decks. This event features commanders from Team Urza! Structure: Play as many Best-of-One matches as you want. Earn card styles for your first five wins. Entry: 5,000 gold or 1,000 gems Rewards: Wins Rewards 5 Wins 2 card styles 4 Wins 2 card styles 3 Wins 2 card styles 2 Wins 2 card styles 1 Win 2 card styles Urza's Army

Schematic Card Style Rewards Defense Grid

Elsewhere Flask

Key to the City

Lodestone Golem

Mystic Forge

Ornithopter

Precursor Golem

Sculpting Steel

Self-Assembler

Sigil of Valor

There are ten card styles that can be earned in each of these events. Each card style is equally likely to be granted within its event, and you will always receive styles you don't own yet until you collect all that are available in that event. Here are just a few you can win:

Mishra's Forces Card Style Examples Urza's Army Card Style Examples

Entrants for each event will receive any remaining card styles when the event ends, but the more you play and win, the faster you'll complete your set of card styles!