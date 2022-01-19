(Editor's note: In response to a bug that has caused an issue when granting Dracula card styles for entries after the first, we will be granting two Dracula card styles for each entry after the first to compensate for the inconvenience. These card styles will be granted to accounts during the week following the end of the Double Feature Draft event on February 10.)

Welcome to the Double Feature! This special draft format combines the fierce wolves of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt with the aristocratic vampires of Innistrad: Crimson Vow for twice the monstrous fun! Packs will contain cards from both sets, letting you combine your favorite cards and themes from across Innistrad. We've even raised the stakes by including two rares in every pack, one from each set!

In addition, your first entry to Double Feature Draft comes with a Dracula card style; entries after the first will get you two Dracula card styles to be granted during the week following the end of the Double Feature Draft event (see the editor's note above).

Don't miss this chance to get all dressed up! (Note that silver screen treatments from tabletop Innistrad: Double Feature will not appear on MTG Arena.)

Dates: January 28, 8 a.m. PT, until February 10, 8 a.m. PT

Format: Ranked player draft with three Double Feature packs; each pack contains cards from both Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow, including a rare from each set.

Structure: 7 wins or 3 losses in Best-of-One matches

Entry: 10,000 gold or 1,500 gems or a Player Draft Token

Rewards:

Wins Rewards 7 wins 2,500 gems 6 wins 2,000 gems 5 wins 1,500 gems 4 wins 1,000 gems 3 wins 600 gems 2 wins 300 gems 1 win 100 gems 0 win No rewards

Showcase Dracula Card Style Rewards

Each time you enter the Double Feature event, you will receive a Dracula card style. Each has an equal likelihood of being received, and you will always receive a style you don't own yet.

There are 17 total styles available: