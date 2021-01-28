Magic: The Gathering Arena is ramping up! We want to give you—the player—the ability to play Magic when you want and where you want. One game. One account. One collection. More mobile devices are being added, so here's what you need to know.

(Editor's Note: These FAQs have been updated for iOS devices as of May 4, 2021.)

iOS Update Alert: iOS version 14.1 or later is required to play MTG Arena. Please update your mobile device's operating system if you encounter issues.

General Q&A

When will MTG Arena be available on mobile?

The mobile version of MTG Arena is available now on Android and on iOS devices starting March 25, 2021.

When will I see it on my device's App Store or Google Play Store?

We will be releasing the updated app around March 25 as part of our scheduled maintenance. It may take some time (up to several hours) for it to appear on your device and the game may be ready in some regions before others.

What's the app called?

Magic: The Gathering Arena! You can also search for MTG Arena.

What's changed since the Early Access release?

Aside from compatibility with iOS devices, we have increased overall performance, a higher FPS, a wider range of aspect ratios, greater connection stability and a ton of bug fixes. We've even made all the creatures larger!

What features will be available on MTG Arena on mobile compared to PC?

Everything currently available in MTG Arena! This includes all the current card sets, formats, events, the mastery system, direct challenge, deck building, daily deals, and more!

Does this also include cross-platform support?

Yep! Whether you're playing on PC, macOS, or mobile—if you sign into your Wizards Account, you will have access to your collection, be able to complete quests, earn daily win progress, matchmake against other players, etc. regardless of platform.

Will MTG Arena on mobile be available to everyone who wants to play?

The mobile version will be available everywhere MTG Arena, the iOS App Store, and the Google Play Store are currently available, for all players with a compatible device. Additionally, we will be supporting the following languages on mobile devices:

English

French

Italian

German

Spanish

Brazilian Portuguese

Russian

Korean

Japanese

Will the game also work on my tablet?

Yes! Any Android or iOS mobile device with the recommended specifications will be compatible with MTG Arena. More details are included later in this article.

Anything else we should expect for the full mobile release?

Players should expect a full Magic gameplay experience, with various UX/UI changes to support the smaller screen size and touch controls. Also expect to see new features, performance updates, and other quality-of-life changes as we work on further fine-tuning.

Beyond that, all feedback and bug reports are appreciated.

Where can I learn about updates to the game?

We will be posting updates about the game and events on our website (that's right here!), our @MTG_Arena Twitter account, and on our official forums.

How do I report bugs/provide feedback?

Players can report any bugs or feedback related to playing on mobile devices to our MTG Arena feedback hub.

Technical Q&A

What are the supported devices?

Important Note: Due to the wide variety and variability of mobile devices, we are unable to provide a comprehensive list of supported devices. Below is a sample list of known supported devices, assuming standard configuration. Please refer to your phone's software and system information when checking for compatibility.

Supported Devices

Asus ROG Phone 3 iPad mini (5th gen) Realme v3 Asus ROG Phone II iPhone 12 Redmi 10X Pro 5G Google Pixel 3 iPhone 11 Redmi K30 5G Racing Google Pixel 2 iPhone XS Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Honor Play 4 iPhone XR Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Huawei Mate 20 Pro iPhone X Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Huawei Mate 30 Pro 4G iPhone 8 Samsung Galaxy S10 Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G LG G7 ThinQ Samsung Galaxy S10+ 5G Huawei P20 Pro Motorola One 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Huawei P30 Pro OnePlus 6T Samsung Galaxy S9 iPad Pro 12 inch (3rd / 4th gen) OnePlus 7 Pro Sony Xperia XZ2 iPad Pro 11 inch (1st / 2nd gen) OnePlus 8 Sony Xperia XZ3 iPad Air (3rd / 4th gen) Oppo Reno 3 Vitality Vivo Y70s iPad (8th gen) Oppo Reno 3 5G Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra

What are the recommended* specs?

iOS Version: iOS version 14.1 or later is required to play MTG Arena.

Android Version: 6.0 (Marshmallow) or newer

RAM: 4GB or more

Graphics API: OpenGL ES 3.0

Texture Compression: ETC2

Recommended Chipsets

Kirin 960 -or-

Snapdragon 835 -or-

Exynos 8895

*Mobiles devices that exceed the recommend specs will work as well.

Will updates to MTG Arena require a full game app redownload?

We do not anticipate you needing to redownload the full game to receive updates. Most of our game updates will be differential (you'll only need to download things that are new or have been changed).

Account Q&A

What permissions are required to launch and use the app?

You do not need to grant Magic: The Gathering Arena any special permissions (e.g., location, access to microphone/camera, etc.) in order to play.

Can I be logged into both the mobile and desktop apps at the same time?

Players may only be logged into one device at a time. If you are already logged in and connect to a new platform, you will be disconnected from your current device.

If I change an account setting on the mobile app, will it also change on the desktop version (or vice versa)?

Most account and gameplay settings are tied to your account, while others are saved locally—you may have experienced this already if you play on multiple PCs (such as a desktop and a laptop, or Windows and macOS).

Don't worry—your decklists and collection are tied to your account and will be available regardless of which platform you play on.

Magic Esports

Can I compete in Magic Esports events on mobile?

We do not recommend competing in Magic Esports events on a mobile device, and per the Digital Magic Tournament Rules, players who choose to do so assume all responsibility for gameplay or connection issues they experience.

For all other questions related to tournament play, head over to Magic.gg for more info or reach out to @MagicEsports on Twitter.

Gameplay Q&A

Do I need to be connected to the internet to play on mobile?

An internet connection is required to download and play MTG Arena. This can be done using cellular or Wi-Fi. We recommend playing on Wi-Fi when you can to ensure the most stable connection.

How does attacking and blocking work?

During the declare attackers step, tap the creatures you wish to attack with. When declaring blockers, tap the creature you wish to block with, then tap the creature you intend to block.

How do I enable or disable auto-tap?

You can enable or disable auto-tap through the gameplay settings during a match. You can access the gameplay settings by tapping the cog wheel in the top-right corner of the battlefield.

How do I enable or disable full control?

Tap and hold your player avatar to enable or disable full control.

How do I use emotes and/or mute my opponent?

Tap your avatar to use emotes. Tap your opponent's avatar to mute them.