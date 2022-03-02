The streets of Towashi are glowing and vibrant, but bright lights can cast long shadows. Be on your guard, because a swift strike could come from around any corner. And even if you see one coming, there's no telling how many more are waiting behind them, ready to emerge out of the shadows. But they've made one mistake: assuming that they are the hunters and you are the prey. Now it's your turn to turn the tables and show them who's really in control.

Out of the Shadows Event Details

Dates: March 25–April 1

Format: Alchemy Singleton with an Out of the Shadows emblem with the text:

Whenever one or more creatures you control deal combat damage to a player, a random creature card in your hand perpetually gets +1/+1. Until your next turn, you may cast creature spells as though they had flash.

Structure: 4 wins or 2 losses in Best-of-One matches

Entry: 2,000 gold or 400 gems

Rewards:

Wins Rewards 4 wins 2,500 gold + 3 card styles 3 wins 1,500 gold + 3 card styles 2 wins 1,000 gold + 2 card styles 1 win 500 gold + 2 card styles 0 win 1 card style

Examples of the Ninja showcase card styles:

Ninja Showcase Card Style Rewards

The following showcase card styles can be earned in this event. Each is equally likely, and you will always receive styles you don't own until you collect them all: