To increase the playing field for the Arena Championship, we're going to be lowering the threshold for the number of Day Two Qualifier Weekend wins needed to qualify for an Arena Championship event, down to four (from six).

Last year, we made some adjustments to MTG Arena Premier Play to expand the number of invites and participants in Arena Championship events each season. Unfortunately, we do not see the increased number of invites that we had hoped. To accomplish this, we are making just one change—reducing the number of match wins from six down to four on Day Two of a Qualifier Weekend to earn an invite to the Arena Championship. This change takes place immediately and will be in effect for this weekend's Alchemy Qualifier Weekend event on May 10–11. There are no other changes to the structure of that event, and players who get five or six wins on Day Two will earn more gems (plus the invite earned at four wins).

While the qualification threshold is the only change for this event, we are open to adjusting future qualifiers. We welcome your feedback as we seek to create the best experience possible for players looking to qualify for Arena Championship events, the Pro Tour, and Magic World Championship through MTG Arena Premier Play.